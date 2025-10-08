This Budget Rangefinder Impressed Us In Testing And It's Only $65 During Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days!

I'll be the first to admit, I'm a bit of a brand loyalist when it comes to my golf tech, and for no real reason, other than it was my first ever distance measuring device, I’d sided with Bushnell. I've been using the same premium rangefinder brand for years, and it's served me well.

But now and then, a deal comes along that's just too good to ignore, and it makes you question if you're overpaying for the name on the side of your laser. That's exactly the case with the Wosports Golf Rangefinder, a device that we've recently tested and been impressed by, and while the original retail price makes it a bit of a steal, during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can grab it at 50% off at checkout.

Save 50% Wosports Golf Rangefinder: was $129.99 now $64.99 at Amazon There's a lot to like about the Wosports Golf Rangefinder, and that's before even mentioning the price! It's lightweight, dead easy to use, has exceptional range and features a USB-C port for easy charging. Please note that the discount can only be applied once product is in your Amazon basket, and this is an Amazon.com only deal. Read our full Wosports Golf Rangefinder Review

We recently put the Wosports Golf Rangefinder through its paces in a full review, and it's safe to say it punched well above its weight and compared fairly well to many of the best golf rangefinders. Our tester found that it delivered distances that were actually very close, within a couple of yards, from one of the market-leading devices.

The Wosports rangefinder is pretty much everything a golfer should look for in a rangefinder. It was also lightweight, easy to use, and the display was clear, making it simple to pick out the flag and get your yardage - albeit a little slower than the Bushnell.

Joel Tadman testing the Wosports rangefinder (Image credit: Future)

One of the standout features of the Wosports rangefinder is the convenient USB-C charging which, for me, is a huge win and saves having to have a supply of batteries ready to go at home. The rangefinder also boasts an unnecessarily large 1,200-yard range and a flag-locking vibration, which are features you'd expect to find on more expensive models.

Now, it's not perfect. We did find that the slope button on the side didn't work as intended, but there is a simple workaround to get the slope-adjusted distances turned off when playing in a competition. There's also a slight lag for the distances to appear on the screen, but it's a minor inconvenience when you consider the price and especially how much you’re saving if you move quickly on the deal at hand.

The slope function on the Wosports rangefinder (Image credit: Future)

And that's the key here - the price. The Wosports golf rangefinder offers compelling value for money, even at full price, but even more so when you can get it for an even bigger discount, but only for the rest of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. It's without doubt one of the best budget golf rangefinders, especially now with the added discount.

So, if you're in the market for a new rangefinder and don't want to break the bank, then move fast on this $65 deal. It's a solid performer that proves you don't need to spend a fortune to get accurate yardages on the course. Don’t forget to check out the rest of the deals on our Live Hub page, where the rest of the team will be bringing you the best deals during this shopping event.