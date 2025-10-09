Forget Amazon's Big Deals Day Event, The Most Cutting Edge Laser We've Tested Is Even Cheaper Now

With the Amazon Big Deal Days event concluding last night, I expected to see barely any deals at all on Amazon this morning but how wrong could I be. It appears many of the best discounts are still live and one of the best I've seen is 25% off the most cutting edge rangefinder we've tested, the Precision Pro Titan Elite. In fact I don't even think this model had any significant discount during the shopping event, which makes this price drop even more attractive!

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Precision Pro Golf was founded to create high-quality golf rangefinders, speakers, and accessories to help golfers play their best. After testing the Titan Elite, we can honestly say they succeeded here. First up it has an aluminum shell which actually has plenty of protection - a best in class IP67 dust and waterproof protection rating. Whilst the case is a premium looking black finish, the laser is black and grey with fairly subtle branding on the magnet.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I loved the screen display because it is intuitive and displays necessary information. It doesn't display too much on the screen and give a cluttered visual. The visual target lock feature provides brilliantly fast feedback with no frustrating lag times and creates a ripple effect around the aiming reticle, as well as a pulse vibration to notify you of a successful zap.

Next I have to mention the integration with the Precision Pro Golf app. It was a simple and seamless experience and this connection gives the user access to a whole load of additional features, my favorite of which is the front, middle, and back GPS yardage. At times only getting the flag yardage can be limiting at times especially when I need to know how many yards i have in front or behind the pin, but the the Elite I get all the information which is hugely beneficial for course management.

(Image credit: Future)

Further features include a very strong built-in magnet, slope mode (which can sync up with MySlope to cleverly personalize the slope measurement to your particular ball flight), and the brilliant Find My Precision Pro feature which will send you a notification if you happen to leave your rangefinder behind at the course. As a somewhat forget gear tester regularly testing a whole load of golf equipment, this is a very helpful feature.

In short I think the Titan Elite is a brilliant laser. Everything about this laser seems to hit my requirements, from the comfortable sizing and hold, through to the lightning-quick reaction times. The cutting edge features make it functional without being over the top and when you consider you can get it with 25% off right now, this laser is a worthy purchase that will last years.

For more laser buying advice, check out our guides on the best golf rangefinders, or best budget rangefinders.