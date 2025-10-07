This Prime Big Deals Day I’ve Found A Complete, Stylish Golf Outfit For Less Than $150

Golf can be expensive, especially when you start out on your golfing journey - clubs, balls, accessories - and that’s before you think about the best women's golf clothes. That’s why it’s worth waiting for events like Prime Big Deals Day as the deals can save you a lot of money, which can be put towards golf lessons instead!

I've tested a lot of Puma clothing, as have the other Golf Monthly contributors, and we've always found it to be good quality, fashionable and easy to wear. I’m really impressed with these offers on a top, skirt and shoes, which are currently available in different colors and sizes.

Puma Women's You-v Solid 1/4 Zip: was $65 now $32 at Amazon This long sleeve top is available in a variety of colors, but this salmon color really stands out. It's made in a soft polyester stretch fabric with a quarter zip that is always handy to help regulate your body temperature. It's a really versatile layer and half price at the moment!

The title image shows contributor Carly Cummins in a slightly different color of a Puma quarter zip and in her review she says that it's the sort of golf top that you'll buy and then end up wearing for so much more than just golf. Carly was impressed with the stretch fabric as it allowed her to swing freely and she felt the arm length is spot-on, no need to roll up the wrists or push the fabric out of the way of your grip.

Puma Women's Everyday Pant: was $85 now $50.99 at Amazon Puma's Every Day pants are made in a lightweight stretch fabric with a deep waistband and pockets back and front. Whatever your shape and size, the stretch allows you complete freedom of movement and women will find them extremely comfortable. They're available in three colors and with up to 40% off, they are excellent value.

When you find a pair of pants you like, it's best to buy two pairs, and that's exactly what I did! I love these Puma Everyday Pants, I have a pair in navy and black. They are so comfortable and I particularly like the deep waistband that magically pulls you in for a flattering shape. The 7/8th length might not appeal to everyone, but I'm confident that there'll be a hit for many women, especially at this price.

(Image credit: Future)

Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins reviewed these shoes and at the time she described them as the lightest golf shoes she'd ever put on her feet and congratulated Puma in getting the right balance of stability and breathability. She particularly liked the fit and support around the heel area, but suggests perhaps sizing down as it was quite roomy at the front part of the shoe. Performance wise, Katie couldn't fault them, and they are waterproof.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly - Howard Boylan)

Don’t miss out, and if you’re in the mood to continue shopping, our Prime Day Golf Deals hub page also comes loaded with tons of golf gear.