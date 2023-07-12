Big Max Blade Trio Push Cart Review

Modern push carts come in a huge range of shapes and sizes and the market is awash with lots of different models all aiming to provide the best user experience on the golf course. Big Max has been a main player in the push cart and golf bag market for a number of years now, with its extensive range often getting new additions and refinements to the current range. The new Blade Trio - which is only available in the US and continental Europe - is one of those refinements, taking everything that was great about the Blade IP and AutoFold FF and making it even better.

I've been using the Blade Trio for about a month now and want to start this review by talking about how brilliant the folding mechanism is. Folding and unfolding a push cart is one of the most important things for manufacturers to get right and Big Max has nailed it with the Blade Trio. The two-step system takes a matter of seconds and makes the experience of setting up and breaking down your bag and cart incredibly straightforward.

To fold it down, the handle folds down into the chassis, then it's one simple pull inwards of the main component and the Blade Trio is folded. As you can see from the images, it folds totally flat with the front wheel automatically twisting and folding under the chassis when pulling it closed. While the likes of the Motocaddy Cube and the Bag Boy Nitron take roughly the same time to collapse, neither fold anywhere near as flat as the Blade Trio. After multiple rounds, I'm happy to conclude that the Blade Trio has one of the best folding systems on any push cart out there right now.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Even more notably, it can also stand up on its own when folded up, great for storage at home or in your car. It feels like every moment from taking the cart out of the car to arriving at the first tee has been thought of by Big Max, and it pays off during day-to-day use with it. Despite the premium materials used throughout the chassis and handle area, the weight has been kept fairly low at 6.7kg. With a full cart bag attached, it is still an absolute breeze to push across the fairways, and the well-positioned footbrake is equally intuitive.

Another stand-out feature is the XL organizer panel under the handle. Big Max has used a large mesh net under the scorecard holder which fits everything you'd need, neatly placed at your fingertips. It's neatly compartmentalized too, with velcro sections that help you keep everything in there organized during your round. It's a feature the Big Max Blade IP doesn't have, and the Blade Trio felt all that more enjoyable to use for it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Blade Trio glides over surfaces, but my one criticism would come from the rear wheels, which don't have a particularly wide wheelbase. There's still plenty of stability over bumpy terrain, but a particularly heavy Tour bag might not be conducive for use on the Blade Trio.

Overall, this is one of the most complete push cart offerings I have ever tested. The effortless folding system really allows the Blade Trio to stand out from the crowd while still doing all the basics of a push cart to a very high standard. Register the purchase with Big Max, and you'll also be able to enjoy a huge 5-year warranty - excellent value for money in my opinion. While the Blade Trio is only available in the US and continental Europe, those in the UK can benefit from a very similar experience from the Big Max Blade IP.