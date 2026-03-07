10 Notable Names Who Missed The Cut At The Arnold Palmer Invitational

The third Signature Event of 2026 is proving to be a difficult test at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where a two-over-par cutline was in-play at Bay Hill Lodge & Club.

Currently, Daniel Berger is clear of the field at the top of the leaderboard following rounds of 63 and 68. Sitting 13-under, the American is five clear of nearest challenger, Akshay Bhatia, who is eight-under.

Berger is searching for a first victory since the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala and Collin Moriakwa find themselves at seven-under, while Rickie Fowler is solo sixth at six-under. Defending champion, Russell Henley, is alongside two-time Major winner, Xander Schauffele, at five-under.

Numerous big names are in contention but, with the Arnold Palmer Invitational implementing a cut, it also meant several big names failed to make it to the weekend.

Check out who failed to reach the two-over-par cutline below...

JJ Spaun (+3)

US Open champion, Spaun, carded rounds of 73 and 74 to miss the cut by one at Bay Hill, with a bogey at the 15th on Friday costing the American a spot in the weekend.

It's been a disappointing start to the year for the current Major winner, who missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Invitational. His best finish in 2026 is only a T40th, which came at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Ben Griffin (+3)

Along with Spaun, fellow US Ryder Cup teammate, Griffin, also missed the cut following rounds of 72 and 75 on Thursday and Friday.

Level-par through his first round, a three-over 75 that included a bogey at the 15th and double bogey at the 18th meant Griffin missed the cut by one. It's his first missed weekend of the year.

Joel Dahmen (+3)

Fan-favorite, Dahmen, qualified for the tournament at last week's Cognizant Classic, but he was unable to make the most of his inclusion at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Carding a three-over-par 75 on Thursday, a level-par second round wasn't good enough for the American, who bogeyed the penultimate hole on Friday to miss the cut by one.

Shane Lowry (+3)

Lowry was among eight players who finished on three-over-par, with the former Major winner carding a 74 and 73 to miss the cut by a single stroke.

Last week, Lowry agonizingly lost the Cognizant Classic after being three shots clear with four holes remaining. Looking to bounce back, the 38-year-old would bogey the last on Friday to miss out on the weekend by one.

Jason Day (+4)

A former winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Day has a great history of results in the tournament, but was unable to replicate that in 2026, finishing four-over-par.

Producing back-to-back 74s, it's also back-to-back missed cuts for the Australian, who failed to make it into the weekend at the Genesis Invitational a fortnight ago following rounds of 73 and 74.

Sungjae Im (+4)

Making his first competitive start of the year following injury, Im returned to action with a four-over-par score that included an opening round 76 and a level-par second round of 72.

Knocking the rust off, the South Korean will tee it up at The Players Championship next week, with Im looking to push on ahead of the 2026 season.

Patrick Cantlay (+4)

Cantlay was one of four players to finish four-over-par, with the American matching fellow countryman, Sam Burns, with the tournament total.

Carding a one-under 71 on Thursday, an uncharacteristic five-over 77 followed on Friday. In fact, Cantlay didn't make a single birdie during his second round, with five bogeys and 13 pars meaning he missed the cut by two.

Keegan Bradley (+5)

Bradley's poor start to 2026 continued at Bay Hill on Friday, with the former US Ryder Cup captain producing rounds of 71 and 78 to miss the cut. The round of 78 included one birdie, 12 pars, three bogeys and back-to-back double bogeys.

Missing the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii and Genesis Invitational, it's Bradley's third missed weekend of the year, with his best result being a T29th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Justin Rose (+6)

Carding a two-under first round of 70 on Thursday, Rose was hoping to push on during Friday's action, but he did quite the opposite with an eight-over round of 80.

Making just one birdie during his second round, the Englishman also made seven bogeys and a double to miss the weekend by four. Since claiming victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rose has missed two cuts and produced a T37th result.

Justin Thomas (+14)

Like Im, Thomas was also making his return to competitive action following months out recovering from injury.

It wasn't the dream return the two-time Major winner was hoping for, though, as back-to-back 79s meant he finished 14-over-par and dead last at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.