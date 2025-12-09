Daniel Berger Withdraws From Grant Thornton Invitational

Daniel Berger has withdrawn from this week's Grant Thornton Invitational on the PGA and LPGA Tours.

No reason was given for the four-time PGA Tour winner's withdrawal, who also pulled out of August's BMW Championship after fracturing his finger during the third round.

He returned at the RSM Classic last month, where he finished T51st.

Berger has played two full seasons on the PGA Tour in 2024 and 2025 following 18 months out with a back injury.

The 32-year-old was due to play with World No.5 Charley Hull this week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Hull will now partner with Michael Brennan, the big-hitting 23-year-old who won October's Bank of Utah Championship on a sponsor's exemption.

The 54-hole Grant Thornton Invitational is in its third year now, and comprises of a format featuring scramble on day one, foursomes on day two and modified four-ball in the final round.

Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit are defending champions, with the inaugural winners Jason Day and Lydia Ko also in the field this week.

Other notable teams include former FSU athletes Luke Clanton and Lottie Woad pairing up as well as Bud Cauley and Jessica Korda, who makes her first start in two-and-a-half-years after having her first child.

Here's a look at all 16 teams for the Grant Thornton Invitational: