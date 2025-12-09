Daniel Berger Withdraws From Grant Thornton Invitational

The four-time PGA Tour winner has been replaced by Michael Brennan, who will team up with Charley Hull this week in Florida

Daniel Berger watches a drive during the BMW Championship
Daniel Berger has withdrawn from this week's Grant Thornton Invitational on the PGA and LPGA Tours.

No reason was given for the four-time PGA Tour winner's withdrawal, who also pulled out of August's BMW Championship after fracturing his finger during the third round.

Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit are defending champions, with the inaugural winners Jason Day and Lydia Ko also in the field this week.

Other notable teams include former FSU athletes Luke Clanton and Lottie Woad pairing up as well as Bud Cauley and Jessica Korda, who makes her first start in two-and-a-half-years after having her first child.

Here's a look at all 16 teams for the Grant Thornton Invitational:

  • Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp
  • Lydia Ko and Jason Day
  • Lilia Vu and Tony Finau
  • Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
  • Jessica Korda and Bud Cauley
  • Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
  • Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
  • Charley Hull and Michael Brennan
  • Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton
  • Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark
  • Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup
  • Rose Zhang and Michael Kim
  • Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak
  • Maja Stark and Neal Shipley
  • Angel Yin and Tom Hoge
  • Megan Khang and Keith Mitchell
