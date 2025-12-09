Daniel Berger Withdraws From Grant Thornton Invitational
The four-time PGA Tour winner has been replaced by Michael Brennan, who will team up with Charley Hull this week in Florida
Daniel Berger has withdrawn from this week's Grant Thornton Invitational on the PGA and LPGA Tours.
No reason was given for the four-time PGA Tour winner's withdrawal, who also pulled out of August's BMW Championship after fracturing his finger during the third round.
He returned at the RSM Classic last month, where he finished T51st.
Berger has played two full seasons on the PGA Tour in 2024 and 2025 following 18 months out with a back injury.
The 32-year-old was due to play with World No.5 Charley Hull this week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Hull will now partner with Michael Brennan, the big-hitting 23-year-old who won October's Bank of Utah Championship on a sponsor's exemption.
The 54-hole Grant Thornton Invitational is in its third year now, and comprises of a format featuring scramble on day one, foursomes on day two and modified four-ball in the final round.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit are defending champions, with the inaugural winners Jason Day and Lydia Ko also in the field this week.
Other notable teams include former FSU athletes Luke Clanton and Lottie Woad pairing up as well as Bud Cauley and Jessica Korda, who makes her first start in two-and-a-half-years after having her first child.
Here's a look at all 16 teams for the Grant Thornton Invitational:
- Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp
- Lydia Ko and Jason Day
- Lilia Vu and Tony Finau
- Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
- Jessica Korda and Bud Cauley
- Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
- Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
- Charley Hull and Michael Brennan
- Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton
- Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark
- Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup
- Rose Zhang and Michael Kim
- Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak
- Maja Stark and Neal Shipley
- Angel Yin and Tom Hoge
- Megan Khang and Keith Mitchell
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.