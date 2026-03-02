A Prototype Driver And Another Win For The TaylorMade Fairway Wood: Nico Echavarria's Cognizant Classic Winning WITB

With four holes remaining, it seemed that the Cognizant Classic was going the way of Shane Lowry, who was three shots clear of Nico Echavarria.

However, double bogeying the 16th and 17th, Lowry went from three ahead to two back, with Echavarria's 17-under-par tournament total good enough to hand him a third PGA Tour victory.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Srixon staffer, the Colombian primarily used the brand's clubs to secure the win in Florida, but TaylorMade, PXG and Odyssey were also present in his set-up.

Check out Echavarria's full winning what's in the bag below...

Driver

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beginning with the driver, which is a prototype model of the Srixon ZXi, a model used by Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama, who had the same type of driver in the bag for his Hero World Challenge victory.

Although unclear as to how the prototype model varies from the standard ZXi driver, there are two weights on the sole, with Echavarria also adding lead tape on the heel to help with the weighting and balance.

Set at 9°, a Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX shaft is present, which has been in the set-up for a number of years.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fairway Woods

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Another week, another victory for TaylorMade fairway woods, as Echavarria used the Qi10 3-wood in 15° and a PXG Lightning 5-wood in 18° for his win at PGA National.

Previously a PXG staffer, the Lightning is the only club to remain in the bag from the brand, while the Qi10 was the most popular fairway wood model in 2025, and has been in Echavarria's set-up for some time.

Shaft-wise, the 3-wood has a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 70 TX, while the 5-wood possesses a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 80 TX.

Irons

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Like most Srixon staffers, Echavarria uses a mix of the Srixon ZXi5 and ZXi7, specifically a 4-iron and 5-iron in the ZXi5 and 6-iron to pitching wedge in the ZXi7.

The ZXi5 is the more forgiving option, while the ZXi7 is a forged players' iron. In terms of when they were introduced to the bag, we believe it was around 2025, with the Colombian previously using the ZX5 Mk II and ZX7 Mk II for his second PGA Tour win at the Zozo Championship in 2024.

In terms of shafts, Echavarria uses Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 in his set-up, with all of his irons possessing these models.

Wedges

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Cleveland makes some of the best wedges on the market and Echavarria uses the RTZ Tour Rack in 50°, 54° and 60°, which is a fairly common set-up on the professional circuits.

Introduced when he signed with Srixon, Echavarria had been using PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy III wedges, but changed to his current set-up shortly after his victory in 2024.

Something that hasn't changed, though, are the shafts in the wedges. Specifically a Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 in the 50° and True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 in the 54° and 60°.

Putter

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final club in the bag is the putter, specifically the Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Seven, which we believe is the oldest club in the bag, having also been in play for his Zozo Championship win.

Echavarria has primarily used Odyssey models throughout his career and had an Odyssey 11 flatstick in the bag for his 2023 Puerto Rico Open victory. That was changed at the beginning of the following year, with his Tri-Hot 5K Seven remaining ever since.

A fang-shape design, the mallet-style putter is also used by Major winner Xander Schauffele, as well as LIV Golf's Dean Burmester.

Golf Ball

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Previously using a Titleist Pro V1x, Echavarria changed to the Srixon Z-Star Diamond after joining the company, with it one of the most popular models among the Srixon staffers.

Ranked as one of the best golf balls money can buy, we found that the Z-Star Diamond was fast and low spinning with the driver, and it provided extreme spin with wedges via a soft, yet responsive, feel.

Nico Echavarria WITB: Cognizant Classic Winning Clubs