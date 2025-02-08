Daniel Berger Makes Equipment Change As 13-Year-Old Irons Leave The Bag
After using 13-year-old TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC irons, the American has finally switched them up for Ping Blueprint S models to help contend in Phoenix
Golf equipment has changed massively in the past few decades but, if you find something you like, you tend to keep it in the golf bag.
Daniel Berger is a prime example and, if you were to look in his golf bag, you would notice irons from 2011, with the four-time PGA Tour winner opting for TaylorMade Tour Preferred MCs.
However, at the start of 2025, the American has changed his set-up with the decade old irons being removed for a new make and model.
Originally, Berger had Tour Preferred MCs which were released back in 2011 but, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, the American was spotted with Ping Blueprint S irons in the bag as he remained in contention at TPC Scottsdale.
According to reports, the Blueprint S irons weren't new to the golf bag, with the 31-year-old receiving them last April. Reportedly they showed up in Hawaii this year.
In terms of performance, Berger missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii and Farmers Insurance Open, but racked up top 20 finishes at The American Express, as well as being inside the top 10 at the WM Phoenix Open going into Sunday.
Although Berger now has the Ping irons in the bag, he is famed for using the TaylorMade Tour Preferred MCs with the former Ryder Cup player known to have purchased a set online.
Speaking to GolfWRX, Berger stated: "I’ve got a couple different sets and they’ve come from all over the place. I bought one set online… just from some guy on the internet, he messaged me online on social media.
"It’s a perfect set. I don’t know if he worked at TaylorMade at some point, but the box and everything was from TaylorMade…they were brand new."
