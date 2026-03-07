At the halfway stage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, it's Daniel Berger who has excelled at Bay Hill, producing a 63 and 68 to sit 13-under, five clear of Akshay Bhatia.

Producing the nine-under 63 on Thursday to lead by three, Berger extended his advantage to five on Friday, as the American searches for a first victory since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2021.

Berger's 36-hole lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational is the second-largest in tournament history (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the chasing pack are Major winners Collin Morikawa, who is seven-under, and Xander Schauffele, who is five-under.

Sahith Theegala and Ludvig Aberg are alongside Morikawa, while Rickie Fowler is solo sixth at six-under. Defending champion Russell Henley is also enjoying a strong week, as he joins Schauffele on a five-under tournament score.

In terms of tee times, the pair of Berger and Bhatia head out at 1.50pm (ET), with an exciting Moving Day in-store around the tough layout of Bay Hill.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times: Round Three

ET/GMT

9.20am (2.20pm): Andrew Novak, Brian Harman

9.30am (2.30pm): Taylor Pendrith, Nico Echavarria

9.40am (2.40pm): Keith Mitchell, Lucas Glover

9.50am (2.50pm): Matt McCarty, Taylor Moore

10.00am (3.00pm): Chris Kirk, Patrick Rodgers

10.10am (3.10pm): Austin Smotherman, Tommy Fleetwood

10.25am (3.25pm): Robert MacIntyre, Nicolai Hojgaard

10.35am (3.35pm): Andrew Putnam, Alex Noren

10.45am (3.45pm): Michael Kim, Max Greyserman

10.55am (3.55pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

11.05am (4.05pm): Maverick McNealy, Jacob Bridgeman

11.20am (4.20pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

11.30am (4.30pm): Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

11.40am (4.40pm): Jordan Spieth, Jhonattan Vegas

11.50am (4.50pm): Harry Hall, Kurt Kitayama

12.00pm (5.00pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Bennett (a)

12.15pm (5.15pm): Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim

12.25pm (5.25pm): Harris English, Scottie Scheffler

12.35pm (5.35pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Sepp Straka

12.45pm (5.45pm): Min Woo Lee, Cameron Young

12.55pm (5.55pm): Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox

1.10pm (6.10pm): Bud Cauley, Chris Gotterup

1.20pm (6.20pm): Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley

1.30pm (6.30pm): Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler

1.40pm (6.40pm): Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala 1.50pm (6.50pm): Daniel Berger, Akshay Bhatia