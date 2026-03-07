Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times: Round Three
Daniel Berger leads by five going into the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the American to tee off alongside Akshay Bhatia on Moving Day
At the halfway stage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, it's Daniel Berger who has excelled at Bay Hill, producing a 63 and 68 to sit 13-under, five clear of Akshay Bhatia.
Producing the nine-under 63 on Thursday to lead by three, Berger extended his advantage to five on Friday, as the American searches for a first victory since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2021.
Among the chasing pack are Major winners Collin Morikawa, who is seven-under, and Xander Schauffele, who is five-under.
Sahith Theegala and Ludvig Aberg are alongside Morikawa, while Rickie Fowler is solo sixth at six-under. Defending champion Russell Henley is also enjoying a strong week, as he joins Schauffele on a five-under tournament score.
In terms of tee times, the pair of Berger and Bhatia head out at 1.50pm (ET), with an exciting Moving Day in-store around the tough layout of Bay Hill.
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times: Round Three
ET/GMT
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Andrew Novak, Brian Harman
- 9.30am (2.30pm): Taylor Pendrith, Nico Echavarria
- 9.40am (2.40pm): Keith Mitchell, Lucas Glover
- 9.50am (2.50pm): Matt McCarty, Taylor Moore
- 10.00am (3.00pm): Chris Kirk, Patrick Rodgers
- 10.10am (3.10pm): Austin Smotherman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Robert MacIntyre, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 10.35am (3.35pm): Andrew Putnam, Alex Noren
- 10.45am (3.45pm): Michael Kim, Max Greyserman
- 10.55am (3.55pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
- 11.05am (4.05pm): Maverick McNealy, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Billy Horschel, Corey Conners
- 11.40am (4.40pm): Jordan Spieth, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Harry Hall, Kurt Kitayama
- 12.00pm (5.00pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Bennett (a)
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Harris English, Scottie Scheffler
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Sepp Straka
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Min Woo Lee, Cameron Young
- 12.55pm (5.55pm): Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Bud Cauley, Chris Gotterup
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
- 1.50pm (6.50pm): Daniel Berger, Akshay Bhatia
