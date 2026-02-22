Another Win For The TaylorMade Spider Putter And Mini Driver: Casey Jarvis' Magical Kenya Open Winning WITB

Casey Jarvis' young career reached new heights on Sunday, as the 22-year-old secured a three shot victory at the Magical Kenya Open.

Firing rounds of 62, 65, 66 and 62 at Karen Country Club, it's Jarvis' first victory on the DP World Tour, as his 25-under-par tournament total was enough to get the win at the weather-affected tournament.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Turning professional in 2022, the South African is a TaylorMade staffer and used a full set of the brand's clubs to win in Kenya.

Take a look at his full what's in the bag specs below...

Driver

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Starting with the driver, where Jarvis uses the TaylorMade Qi4D LS, which has made it into the bags of players like Tommy Fleetwood and Charley Hull, with the latter using it for her PIF Saudi Ladies International title last week.

Previously using the TaylorMade Qi35, Jarvis introduced the LS version of the Qi4D at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in December, with it featuring in a 10.5° head.

Shaft-wise, we believe he has a Project X HZRDUS Titan 60 TX in-play, but has previously used the Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X. We believe the change came around the middle of 2025.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mini Driver

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: TaylorMade Golf)

As we've alluded to previously, mini drivers have grown in popularity on the professional circuits and, in the case of Jarvis, he is one of many players to use one, specifically the TaylorMade R7 Quad.

Justin Rose and Sami Valimaki have used the club for their victories on the PGA Tour and, around the tight lay-out of Karen Country Club, Jarvis used the R7 Quad on many occasions.

Ranked as one of the best mini drivers on the market, it is a 13.5° head and has a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft.

Fairway Woods

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Moving to the fairway woods, where Jarvis has the TaylorMade Qi35 3HL in a 16.5° loft and a Qi35 7-wood in 21°, which sit among the best TaylorMade fairway woods on the market.

The 7-wood is usually swapped in-and-out of the set-up for a 3-iron but, in Kenya, Jarvis had the club present. For the majority of 2025, the South African had this bag configuration.

Shaft-wise, the Fujikura Blue is present once again, but Jarvis has the 7 X version instead of the 6 X shaft like we find in the mini driver.

Irons

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: MHopley) (Image credit: MHopley)

When it comes to the irons, Jarvis opts for the TaylorMade P7MBs, which were released in 2023. He specifically has a 5-iron to pitching wedge set-up, with a 4-iron being introduced depending on course conditions.

That 4-iron would also be the P7MB, but it wasn't in-play in Kenya, with the 7-wood instead being put in the bag for the tournament.

A muscle back design, it has been forged five times using a 2000 ton press, with the 1025 carbon steel providing an extremely premium feel. Shaft-wise, Jarvis pairs the P7MB irons with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts.

Wedges

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Being a TaylorMade staffer, Jarvis is one of many players to put the MG5 wedges in the bag, with the move coming midway through 2025.

Using the MG5 in a 52°, 56° and 60°, his lob wedge used to be the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4, a slightly older model, but he moved to the new MG5s, which rank among the best wedges on the market.

In terms of the shafts used, we believe they're the same True Temper Project X 6.5s that are found in the iron department.

Putter

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another week, another victory for the TaylorMade Spider putter range in 2026, with Jarvis using the TaylorMade Spider Tour in Kenya.

As of writing, the Spider putter has been used in 80% of victories on the PGA Tour this year and Jarvis has a black and white model with a thick alignment aid on the crown.

Currently, Jarvis ranks 15th in Putts Average on the DP World Tour this year, as well as sixth in Putts per Green in Regulation. In fact, for the week of the Magical Kenya Open, Jarvis was never outside 30th in the putting stats.

Golf Ball

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Finishing up Jarvis' WITB with the golf ball, where you will find the TaylorMade TP5x, one of the best premium golf balls on the market.

Providing a soft feel, the TP5x stands out for its performance in windy conditions, where it is incredibly stable. The TP5x has been in the bag since Jarvis turned professional, with Jarvis using it to claim Rookie of the Year honors on the Sunshine Tour in 2023.

Casey Jarvis WITB: Magical Kenya Open Winning Clubs