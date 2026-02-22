Another Win For The TaylorMade Spider Putter And Mini Driver: Casey Jarvis' Magical Kenya Open Winning WITB
The South African fired a classy eight-under-par final round 62 in Kenya to claim a maiden DP World Tour title, using a full TaylorMade set-up to do so
Casey Jarvis' young career reached new heights on Sunday, as the 22-year-old secured a three shot victory at the Magical Kenya Open.
Firing rounds of 62, 65, 66 and 62 at Karen Country Club, it's Jarvis' first victory on the DP World Tour, as his 25-under-par tournament total was enough to get the win at the weather-affected tournament.
Turning professional in 2022, the South African is a TaylorMade staffer and used a full set of the brand's clubs to win in Kenya.
Take a look at his full what's in the bag specs below...
Driver
Starting with the driver, where Jarvis uses the TaylorMade Qi4D LS, which has made it into the bags of players like Tommy Fleetwood and Charley Hull, with the latter using it for her PIF Saudi Ladies International title last week.
Previously using the TaylorMade Qi35, Jarvis introduced the LS version of the Qi4D at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in December, with it featuring in a 10.5° head.
Shaft-wise, we believe he has a Project X HZRDUS Titan 60 TX in-play, but has previously used the Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X. We believe the change came around the middle of 2025.
Mini Driver
As we've alluded to previously, mini drivers have grown in popularity on the professional circuits and, in the case of Jarvis, he is one of many players to use one, specifically the TaylorMade R7 Quad.
Justin Rose and Sami Valimaki have used the club for their victories on the PGA Tour and, around the tight lay-out of Karen Country Club, Jarvis used the R7 Quad on many occasions.
Ranked as one of the best mini drivers on the market, it is a 13.5° head and has a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft.
Fairway Woods
Moving to the fairway woods, where Jarvis has the TaylorMade Qi35 3HL in a 16.5° loft and a Qi35 7-wood in 21°, which sit among the best TaylorMade fairway woods on the market.
The 7-wood is usually swapped in-and-out of the set-up for a 3-iron but, in Kenya, Jarvis had the club present. For the majority of 2025, the South African had this bag configuration.
Shaft-wise, the Fujikura Blue is present once again, but Jarvis has the 7 X version instead of the 6 X shaft like we find in the mini driver.
Irons
When it comes to the irons, Jarvis opts for the TaylorMade P7MBs, which were released in 2023. He specifically has a 5-iron to pitching wedge set-up, with a 4-iron being introduced depending on course conditions.
That 4-iron would also be the P7MB, but it wasn't in-play in Kenya, with the 7-wood instead being put in the bag for the tournament.
A muscle back design, it has been forged five times using a 2000 ton press, with the 1025 carbon steel providing an extremely premium feel. Shaft-wise, Jarvis pairs the P7MB irons with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts.
Wedges
Being a TaylorMade staffer, Jarvis is one of many players to put the MG5 wedges in the bag, with the move coming midway through 2025.
Using the MG5 in a 52°, 56° and 60°, his lob wedge used to be the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4, a slightly older model, but he moved to the new MG5s, which rank among the best wedges on the market.
In terms of the shafts used, we believe they're the same True Temper Project X 6.5s that are found in the iron department.
Putter
Another week, another victory for the TaylorMade Spider putter range in 2026, with Jarvis using the TaylorMade Spider Tour in Kenya.
As of writing, the Spider putter has been used in 80% of victories on the PGA Tour this year and Jarvis has a black and white model with a thick alignment aid on the crown.
Currently, Jarvis ranks 15th in Putts Average on the DP World Tour this year, as well as sixth in Putts per Green in Regulation. In fact, for the week of the Magical Kenya Open, Jarvis was never outside 30th in the putting stats.
Golf Ball
Finishing up Jarvis' WITB with the golf ball, where you will find the TaylorMade TP5x, one of the best premium golf balls on the market.
Providing a soft feel, the TP5x stands out for its performance in windy conditions, where it is incredibly stable. The TP5x has been in the bag since Jarvis turned professional, with Jarvis using it to claim Rookie of the Year honors on the Sunshine Tour in 2023.
Casey Jarvis WITB: Magical Kenya Open Winning Clubs
- Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D LS (10.5°) with a Project X HZRDUS Titan 60 TX shaft
- Mini Driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad (13.5°) with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft
- Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Qi35 (16.5° & 21°) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shafts
- Irons: TaylorMade P7MB (5-PW) with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts
- Wedges: TaylorMade MG5 (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts
- Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
