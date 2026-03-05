Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 Live Streams: TV Details & Preview For PGA Tour Event

All of the world’s top 20 golfers are teeing it up in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PGA Tour’s third Signature Event of the season. We have all the info on how to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard online and on TV.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard key information • Dates: -March 5-8, 2026 • Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge Orlanda, Florida, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, ESPN, NBC, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports(UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Russell Henley is the defending champion, having pipped Collin Morikawa by a single stroke to the title last time. He is aiming to become the first champion sucessfully to defend this title since Matt Every did so in 2015.

But more eyes will be on another returning past winner: Scottie Scheffler, winner in 2024 and 2022. He has been in consistent form this season, even if his T12 finish last time out, at the Genesis Invitational, did bring to at end his run of 18 straight top-10 finishes.

Another to have won this tournament is Rory Mcllroy, who won in 2018 and was joint runner up in 2023.

Justin Thomas will be making his return to the PGA Tour after undergoing microdiscectomy surgery in November. Sungjae Im is also making his seasonal debut after a wrist injury.

This tournament has had tight finishes of late, with five of the past six winners only winning by a single shot.

Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 for $1

In the US, viewers can get Peacock (US broadcaster of Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday and Sunday ) for just $1 through a 30-day Walmart+ trial.

It really is as simple as signing up for the $1 trial and accessing the Peacock subsription through Walmart+.

US Broadcasting Schedule

All times ET

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thursday 5th March Round One 2pm–6pm (Golf Channel) Friday 6th March Round Two 2pm–6pm (Golf Channel) Saturday 7th March Round Three 12.30pm–2.30pm (Golf Channel),

2.30pm–6pm (NBC via Peacock) Sunday 8th March Round Four 12.30pm–2.30pm (Golf Channel),

2.30pm–6pm (NBC via Peacock)

Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Arnold Palmer Invitational is spread across ESPN Select, NBC and the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live is available on the ESPN Select streaming platform on all four days of the tournament. ESPN will show the main feed as well as streams of the marquee group, two featured groups each session and the iconic holes.

PGA Tour Live:

Thursday-Friday: 7.30am-6pm

Saturday-Sunday: 9am-6pm

The Golf Channel will also be showing action from all four days. Not got cable? No problem, you can stream The Golf Channel with a cord-cutting service such as Sling.

NBC will then take over from the Golf Channel for the latter stages of rounds 3 and 4. This will also be covered on the streaming service Peacock.

How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports with prices start at £14.99/day.

How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational in Canada

The Arnold Palmer Invitational will be shown live on the Golf Channel and TSN in Canada. The Golf Channel will show Thursday and Friday's play and the early play on the weekend. TSN will show the later action on both Saturday and Sunday, when the leaders will be on the course.

TSN prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Selected Tee Times: First Round

Times in ET (GMT). Scores to par after 54 holes in brackets.

9.35am (2.35pm): Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre

Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre 9.55am (2.55pm): Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose

Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose 10.05am (3.35pm): Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry

Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry 10.20am (3.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley

Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley 12.15pm (5.15pm): Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

Sam Burns, Sungjae Im 12.50pm (5.50pm): Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood

Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood 1.10pm (6.10pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup

Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup 1.20pm (6.20pm): Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama 1.30pm (6.30pm): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

Format

Four rounds of strokeplay. There will be a 36-hole cut with the top 50 and ties, plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead, from the 72-man field progressing to the weekend rounds.

