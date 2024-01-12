Daniel Berger Set To Return To PGA Tour Action After 18 Months Out With Back Injury
One of the PGA Tour's forgotten men Daniel Berger will return to action for the first time since the 2022 US Open at next week's American Express
Daniel Berger will return to action for the first time since the 2022 US Open when he tees it up at at next week's American Express at La Quinta
Berger, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, has been sidelined with a back injury for over 18 months, but has announced he's finally fit enough to get back into PGA Tour action.
Having been as high as 12th in the world, 30-year-old Berger is now down in 634th and although he has a winners' exemption, he does not hold entries for any of the Majors or the PGA Tour signature events.
Berger has been suffering from a bulge in a lower disc in his back, along with deep bone sensitivity that has required specific and gradual rehab.
A former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Berger is one of the more popular and charismatic characters on the circuit, so his return will be welcomed by Jay Monahan to give the tour a boost.
Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the American Express but is suspended from the PGA Tour after joining LIV - so Berger's inclusion at least gives the event a positive spin.
Berger tried to take part in US Open qualifying last season but had to withdraw without hitting a ball due to the injury, which he tried to play through during the first half of 2022.
"I was taking two ice baths a day to get on the course," he told the Golf Channel at the time.
It was actually European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald who pointed Berger in the direction of renowned Canadian biomechanics professor Stuart McGill, who has given him his specific rehab program.
The hard work has obviously paid off as Berger prepares to get back out onto the PGA Tour after so long building his fitness back up.
Berger's first two wins both came at the FedEx St Jude Classic, in 2016 and 17, before adding the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge and the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
