Daniel Berger Set To Return To PGA Tour Action After 18 Months Out With Back Injury

Daniel Berger will return to action for the first time since the 2022 US Open when he tees it up at at next week's American Express at La Quinta

Berger, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, has been sidelined with a back injury for over 18 months, but has announced he's finally fit enough to get back into PGA Tour action.

Having been as high as 12th in the world, 30-year-old Berger is now down in 634th and although he has a winners' exemption, he does not hold entries for any of the Majors or the PGA Tour signature events.

Berger has been suffering from a bulge in a lower disc in his back, along with deep bone sensitivity that has required specific and gradual rehab.

A former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Berger is one of the more popular and charismatic characters on the circuit, so his return will be welcomed by Jay Monahan to give the tour a boost.

Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the American Express but is suspended from the PGA Tour after joining LIV - so Berger's inclusion at least gives the event a positive spin.

Berger tried to take part in US Open qualifying last season but had to withdraw without hitting a ball due to the injury, which he tried to play through during the first half of 2022.

"I was taking two ice baths a day to get on the course," he told the Golf Channel at the time.

It was actually European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald who pointed Berger in the direction of renowned Canadian biomechanics professor Stuart McGill, who has given him his specific rehab program.

Berger has four PGA Tour wins to his name (Image credit: Getty Images)

The hard work has obviously paid off as Berger prepares to get back out onto the PGA Tour after so long building his fitness back up.

Berger's first two wins both came at the FedEx St Jude Classic, in 2016 and 17, before adding the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge and the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.