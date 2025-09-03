Which Putter Has The Most LIV Golf Wins In 2025?

A red-hot putter can be the difference between a good round, and a great one, with it arguably the easiest way to save shots on the golf course.

Throughout the 2025 season of the LIV Golf League, one player has stood out among the rest as Joaquin Niemann claimed five wins in 13 starts but, somehow, didn't secure the individual standings title, as that accolade went to Jon Rahm.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the duo dominated the individual standings, finishing 80 points clear of Bryson DeChambeau in third spot, neither really set the greens alight with the putter, ranking T29 in terms of putting average for the whole season.

Interestingly, most players on LIV Golf are equipment-free agents but, when it comes to Niemann, he and his Torque GC side are sponsored by Ping, with the quartet signed to use the brand's clubs, staff bag and logo on their caps.

Niemann doesn't change his clubs often but, like we saw with his driver, swapping from the Ping G440 LST and G430 LST, the Chilean has changed his putter throughout 2025, using the PLD Anser for four wins and the PLD Milled DS72 for one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, Ping and Odyssey dominate the standings in terms of LIV Golf wins in 2025, securing 11 victories in 13 starts, with Adrian Meronk, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Dean Burmester wielding models from the noted brands.

The other players to win on the LIV Golf League in 2025 were DeChambeau and Sebastian Munoz, who are the only individuals not to use either Ping or Odyssey.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For some time, DeChambeau has used a SIK armlock putter, while Munoz has a L.A.B Golf model in his bag which, at the US Open, secured the first Major title for the brand, when JJ Spaun used the DF3 at Oakmont Country Club.

Below, we have taken a look at which putter model has the most victories on LIV Golf in 2025…

Which Putter Model Every LIV Golf Winner Used In 2025

*putter correct as of the tournament

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Winner Driver LIV Golf Riyadh Adrian Meronk Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch LIV Golf Adelaide Joaquin Niemann Ping PLD Anser (Prototype) LIV Golf Hong Kong Sergio Garcia Odyssey Toulon Austin LIV Golf Singapore Joaquin Niemann (2) Ping PLD Anser (Prototype) LIV Golf Miami Marc Leishman Odyssey White Hot Versa One CH LIV Golf Mexico City Joaquin Niemann (3) Ping PLD Anser (Prototype) LIV Golf Korea Bryson DeChambeau SIK Pro C-Series Armlock LIV Golf Virginia Joaquin Niemann (4) Ping PLD Anser (Prototype) LIV Golf Dallas Patrick Reed Odyssey White Hot Pro #3 LIV Golf Andalucia Talor Gooch Odyssey Tri-Hot #2 LIV Golf UK Joaquin Niemann (5) Ping PLD Milled DS72 LIV Golf Chicago Dean Burmester Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Seven LIV Golf Indianapolis Sebastian Munoz L.A.B Golf DF3

Brand With The Most Wins During The 2025 LIV Golf Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Ping 6 Odyssey 5 SIK 1 LAB Golf 1

Which Putter Has The Most LIV Golf Wins In 2025?

(Image credit: MHopley)

Ping make some of the best putters money can buy and, arguably, their most iconic putter is the Anser, which was first released to the public all the way back in the 1960s.

For four of his wins, Niemann has been using the Ping PLD (Putting Lab Design) Anser, specifically a prototype model that features a single sight dot on the top of the blade-design.

Securing the most wins in 2025, Niemann switched the PLD Anser out for the PLD Milled DS72 midway through the year, which just so happened to coincide with the European run of his schedule.

Although it's unclear as to why the 26-year-old did this, the reason may be down to the fact that European greens are typically slower than those in the United States. Because of this, Niemann opted for the PLD Milled DS72, which is a slightly heavier model than that of the PLD Anser.

Both models received five stars in our review and, in terms of Niemann, the move to the flatstick paid off as he was able to secure a fifth title at LIV Golf UK by three strokes.

Left: Niemann during LIV Golf Adelaide. Right: Niemann during LIV Golf UK (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Niemann, Meronk secured the season-opener in Riyadh using a Ping model, specifically the Vault 2.0 Ketsch, which has been in his golf bag for some time.

Odyssey were the second most successful brand on the LIV Golf League in 2025, with multiple equipment-free agents using their putters to gain titles this season.

Garcia, who has switched various putters in-and-out of his golf bag throughout the year, used the Toulon Austin for his win in Hong Kong, while Leishman wielded the White Hot Versa One CH to claim his maiden LIV Golf win in Miami.

In Dallas, Reed had the White Hot Pro #3 in the bag, while Gooch secured a second victory at LIV Golf Andalucía using the Tri-Hot #2. Both are blade-style putters, which is quite a contrast to Burmester's Tri-Hot 5K Seven, a mallet/fang design putter.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final two brands come from SIK and L.A.B Golf, with DeChambeau and Munoz using them to win in Korea and Indianapolis.

For some time, DeChambeau has been using the Pro C-Series Armlock from SIK, securing two US Opens and multiple wins on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League.

Munoz, meanwhile, is one of the many pros to put the L.A.B Golf DF3 in the bag, which is one of the best zero torque putters on the market. For those who don't know, a zero torque putter is designed to make sure the face twists as little as possible through the stroke.

JJ Spaun became the first player to win a Major championship using a L.A.B Golf putter and, throughout the last 18 months, they have become increasingly popular on the professional circuits.