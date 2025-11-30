David Puig Claims Maiden DP World Tour Title At BMW Australian PGA Championship
Puig carded a blemish free final round to secure the victory in Brisbane by two strokes, with the Spaniard earning his first win on the DP World Tour circuit
David Puig has taken up full membership on the DP World Tour for 2026 and, in his first start of the season, he made it an event to remember.
Firing a five-under-par final round of 66, the LIV Golfer produced a two shot victory over Wenyi Ding, as Puig secured the BMW Australian PGA Championship and claimed a maiden DP World Tour title.
Starting the Sunday in a three-way tie alongside Ricardo Gouveia and Anthony Quayle at 13-under, the duo fell away over the final 18-holes, with both producing over-par rounds.
Puig, meanwhile, parred the opening hole, before following it up with three straight birdies to move to the top of the leaderboard, something he didn't relinquish over the remaining holes.
Making another birdie at the par 3 eighth, four straight pars ended with a fifth birdie of the day at the 13th, as a further five pars meant a blemish free final round and an 18-under tournament total.
Picking up a third professional win, two of which have come on the Asian Tour, it was a special victory for the 23-year-old, who became the second Spanish winner of the BMW Australian PGA Championship, joining Seve Ballesteros in the process.
After emulating Ballesteros, who secured his win at Royal Melbourne in 1981, Puig stated: "It feels unbelievable, especially winning here in Australia. They have awesome golf so I'm really excited and happy.
"I was definitely nervous, but I think I kind of kept my composure really well. Obviously that start helped a lot... Obviously my name being with Seve’s name as the only two Spaniards to have won this event makes it even more special. Really happy."
