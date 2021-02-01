We look at the equipment Bryson DeChambeau currently has in the bag

Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?

Known as the ‘Golfing Scientist’, he is a Cobra-Puma ambassador and has Cobra’s RadSpeed driver in the bag which has only 5.5 degrees of loft.

He then carries a Speedzone Tour 2-wood and a Speedzone Tour 5-wood with 14 degrees of loft.

His irons start with a couple of Cobra King Speedzone One Length irons before transitioning down to Cobra King Forged Tour One Length irons.

All of his irons are seven iron length (37.5 inches to be exact) to ensure he swings the same with every club and they’re fitted with extremely thick JumboMax grips, the largest grips commercially available.

Interestingly, DeChambeau had some PXG and Cobra wedges in the bag for a while but now he has three Artisan prototypes with 47, 52 and 58 degrees of loft.

His putter situation has been changing of late. He seems to be switching regularly between a blade and a mallet model made by Sik and also an Odyssey Exo model. Right now, he has gone for the blade prototype option.

DeChambeau uses the Bridgestone Tour B X ball and also wears a Bridgestone glove.

Driver: Cobra King RadSpeed, 5.5°, with LA Golf BAD Prototype 60 X shaft

3 wood: Cobra King Speedzone Tour 11.5°, with LA Golf BAD Prototype 70 TX shaft

5 wood: Cobra King Speedzone Tour 13.5°, with LA Golf BAD Prototype 80 TX shaft

Irons (4-5): Cobra King Speedzone One Length with LA Golf Shafts B.A.D Prototype Rebar shafts

Irons (6-PW): Cobra King Forged Tour One Length 37.5″, with LA Golf Shafts B.A.D Prototype Rebar shafts

Wedges: Artisan Prototype (47, 52, 58 degrees) with LA Golf Shafts B.A.D Prototype Rebar shafts

Putter: Sik blade prototype

Ball: Bridgestone Tour BX

Shirts: Puma

Trousers: Puma

Caps: Puma

Shoes: Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged

Bag: Cobra/Puma