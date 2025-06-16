Why Spaun's Major Win Will Likely Be The First Of Many For L.A.B. Golf

J.J. Spaun carved his name into golf history at Oakmont Country Club, seeing off the strongest of fields in what is widely regarded as the ‘toughest test in golf’. Spaun claimed his maiden major championship victory at the US Open by holing a 64-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to claim a breakthrough victory and banish the memories of his playoff loss to Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship just a few months ago.

The win also marks a significant milestone for L.A.B. Golf, a company that has seen a meteoric rise in popularity over the past couple of years among both professional and amateur golfers thanks to its Lie Angle Balance technology. This unique design and the clever use of social media marketing has seen the brand establish itself as the leading names among those producing zero torque putters.

While the presence of L.A.B. putters has been steadily growing on both the PGA and DP World Tours, Spaun's triumph on the biggest stage serves as the ultimate validation of the brand's putters and the concept as a whole. A L.A.B. golf putter was also used by Adam Scott, who was in contention for much of the final round before falling away at the end.

On what were four gruelling days of competition, Spaun measured positively on Strokes Gained in all categories on Data Golf, but it was his putting that was a model of consistency and saw him pick up just over 2.5 strokes on the field on the greens this past week - the most by any player. His final round saw him pick up +2.67 Strokes Gained, only beaten by Cameron Young, who fired a level par final round to finish in a tie for fourth.

While it’s safe to say there were others at the top of the leaderboard on Sunday morning many would have backed over Spaun, his self-belief and ability to convert some serious footage on the back nine on Sunday is what saw him lift the trophy. He holed a 40-foot putt on the 12th and a 22-foot putt on 14, before pouring the sliding left-to-right putt in from 64 feet on the last that saw him become the champion.

J.J. Spaun using his L.A.B. Golf DF3

Spaun switched into the L.A.B. DF3 from a Scotty Cameron bladed putter at the start of 2025, and it’s safe to say he made the right call. He started the year with a third-place finish in Hawaii, before a T-2nd finish at the Cognizant Classic, and then narrowly losing to Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the Players Championship. The 34-year-old is having the season of his life, he currently sits 6th on the FedEx Cup and is making a serious case to be on the US Ryder Cup team.

J.J. Spaun moved from a Scotty Cameron Tour Only putter to his L.A.B. DF3

The DF3 is one of the most forgiving mallets we have tested over the past couple of seasons and will offer a dramatically different look behind the ball compared to his Newport 2-style Scotty Cameron blade he was gaming beforehand. His masterclass under pressure this Sunday showcased the putter's stability and forgiveness when it mattered most. Our testing has shown the technology really works and the majority of golfers will be able to square the putter face more often versus a traditional putter.

J.J. Spaun using his L.A.B. Golf DF3

For L.A.B. Golf, this victory is a culmination of years of dedication to a singular design philosophy and cements its place among elite putter manufacturers.

"We have a very unique story - the vast majority of our growth truly happened because of golfers and their experiences with our putters," L.A.B Golf CEO Sam Hahn explains.

"It was just multiplication of cells, the more cells you have, the more multiplying happens. We got some really lucky breaks, everybody knows about Lucas Glover and sort of the resurgence of his career, and that being so publicized and people really focusing on the putter. Then further tour adoption and showing up every week on TV with the unique look of most of the putters, generally you can't miss it."

The pre-existing buzz on tour and among serious golfers creates a foundation for explosive growth for L.A.B. Golf. Spaun's U.S. Open win is not just an introduction but a powerful confirmation for many who were already curious about the brand, and so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more of the top players in the world using one of their putters at the final men’s major of the year - The Open Championship.