Which Driver Has The Most DP World Tour Wins In 2025?
Numerous names have claimed victory throughout 2025 on the DP World Tour, with players using a variety of different drivers to do so
Like we saw on the PGA Tour this season, players will find that certain drivers suit their needs and specs, with 15 different models claiming victory over the 39 events.
On the DP World Tour, it's a similar story, as the worldwide schedule has, currently, yielded the exact number of victories as the PGA Tour, with 15 different driver models winning on both Tours this season.
It's worth noting that the circuit's scheduling is different to that of the PGA Tour, with the DP World Tour's calendar starting at the end of 2024 but, throughout that time, there has been a real mix when it comes to driver victories.
Currently, Titleist lead the way with 11 titles in 34 tournaments, as the GT3, GT2, TSR3 and TSi3 have found themselves on the top step of the podium.
Close behind Titleist is Ping with 10 wins, comprising of numerous models. These include the G440 LST, G440 Max, G430 LST, G430 Max 10K and even the older G400 LST.
TaylorMade, Callaway and Mizuno are the final manufacturers to taste success in 2025, with 13 wins between them.
Interestingly, TaylorMade and Mizuno have various models claiming victories, while Callaway's wins have come from the same model. The model in question isn't their newest driver, though, but the Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, which has four wins from four different players.
Check out the full list of which drivers have the most victories on the DP World Tour, so far, in 2025...
What Driver Model Every DP World Tour Winner Used In 2025
*driver correct as of the tournament
Event
Winner
Driver
BMW Australian PGA Championship
Elvis Smylie
Titleist GT3
ISPS HANDA Australian Open
Ryggs Johnston
TaylorMade Qi10
Nedbank Golf Challenge
Johannes Veerman
Ping G430 LST
Alfred Dunhill Championship
Shaun Norris
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
John Parry
Ping G430 Max 10K
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Tyrrell Hatton
Ping G430 LST
Ras Al Khaimah Championship
Alejandro Del Rey
Titleist TSR3
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
Laurie Canter
Ping G430 LST
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
Haotong Li
Titleist GT2
Magical Kenya Open
Jacques Kruyswijk
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Investec South African Open Championship
Dylan Naidoo
Titleist GT2
Joburg Open
Calum Hill
Titleist GT2
Porsche Singapore Classic
Richard Mansell
Titleist TSi3
Hero Indian Open
Eugenio Chacarra
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
The Masters
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Volvo China Open
Ashun Wu
Titleist GT3
Hainan Classic
Marco Penge
Mizuno ST-X 230
Turkish Airlines Open
Martin Couvra
TaylorMade Qi35
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Soudal Open
Kristoffer Reitan
Ping G440 Max
Austrian Alpine Open
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Titleist GT3
KLM Open
Connor Syme
Ping G440 LST
US Open
JJ Spaun
Titleist GT3
Italian Open
Adrien Saddier
Mizuno ST-Z 230
BMW International Open
Daniel Brown
Ping G440 LST
Genesis Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup
Ping G440 LST
ISCO Championship
William Mouw
Ping G400 LST
The Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler (2)
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Barracuda Championship
Ryan Gerard
Titleist GT3
Nexo Championship
Grant Forrest
Titleist GT3
Danish Golf Championship
Marco Penge (2)
Mizuno ST-X 230
Betfred British Masters
Alex Noren
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Omega European Masters
Thriston Lawrence
Ping G440 Max
Amgen Irish Open
Rory McIlroy (2)
TaylorMade Qi10
Most wins In The The 2025 DP World Tour Season
Brand
Number
Titleist
11
Ping
10
TaylorMade
6
Callaway
4
Mizuno
3
Like we saw on the LIV Golf League and at the Walker Cup, the Titleist GT3 has been the most popular driver on the DP World Tour in 2025, wrapping up six wins.
All six victories have come from six different players, and it's the same story for the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, which sat second in the most used drivers as Shaun Norris, Jacques Kruyswijk, Eugenio Chacarra and Alex Noren claimed their respective titles with it.
Rounding out the final step of the podium are four different driver models, which had three wins each. The TaylorMade Qi10 Dot was used by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy for their Major wins, while the Titleist GT2 was another regular feature.
The other two models in third were the Ping G440 LST and G430 LST, which both feature a lightweight carbon crown and have been popular choices among professionals throughout the last few years.
Marco Penge has been one of the breakout players on the DP World Tour in 2025 and, as of writing, has two wins using the Mizuno ST-X 230 driver. Along with the ST-X 230, Adrien Saddier used the ST-Z 230 to win the Italian Open.
Rounding out the list, the TaylorMade Qi10 and Ping G440 Max have two wins each, while a range of older models have claimed victory in 2025.
These include the Ping G430 Max 10k, released at the start of 2024, the Titleist TSR3 and TSi3, which were available from 2022 and 2020, and the Ping G400 LST, which was released all the way back in 2017.
Model
Number of DPWT wins in 2025
Titleist GT3
6
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
4
Ping G440 LST
3
Ping G430 LST
3
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
3
Titleist GT2
3
