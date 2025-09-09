Which Driver Has The Most DP World Tour Wins In 2025?

Numerous names have claimed victory throughout 2025 on the DP World Tour, with players using a variety of different drivers to do so

Like we saw on the PGA Tour this season, players will find that certain drivers suit their needs and specs, with 15 different models claiming victory over the 39 events.

On the DP World Tour, it's a similar story, as the worldwide schedule has, currently, yielded the exact number of victories as the PGA Tour, with 15 different driver models winning on both Tours this season.

It's worth noting that the circuit's scheduling is different to that of the PGA Tour, with the DP World Tour's calendar starting at the end of 2024 but, throughout that time, there has been a real mix when it comes to driver victories.

Currently, Titleist lead the way with 11 titles in 34 tournaments, as the GT3, GT2, TSR3 and TSi3 have found themselves on the top step of the podium.

Close behind Titleist is Ping with 10 wins, comprising of numerous models. These include the G440 LST, G440 Max, G430 LST, G430 Max 10K and even the older G400 LST.

TaylorMade, Callaway and Mizuno are the final manufacturers to taste success in 2025, with 13 wins between them.

Interestingly, TaylorMade and Mizuno have various models claiming victories, while Callaway's wins have come from the same model. The model in question isn't their newest driver, though, but the Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, which has four wins from four different players.

Check out the full list of which drivers have the most victories on the DP World Tour, so far, in 2025...

What Driver Model Every DP World Tour Winner Used In 2025

*driver correct as of the tournament

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Event

Winner

Driver

BMW Australian PGA Championship

Elvis Smylie

Titleist GT3

ISPS HANDA Australian Open

Ryggs Johnston

TaylorMade Qi10

Nedbank Golf Challenge

Johannes Veerman

Ping G430 LST

Alfred Dunhill Championship

Shaun Norris

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

John Parry

Ping G430 Max 10K

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Tyrrell Hatton

Ping G430 LST

Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Alejandro Del Rey

Titleist TSR3

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

Laurie Canter

Ping G430 LST

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Haotong Li

Titleist GT2

Magical Kenya Open

Jacques Kruyswijk

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Investec South African Open Championship

Dylan Naidoo

Titleist GT2

Joburg Open

Calum Hill

Titleist GT2

Porsche Singapore Classic

Richard Mansell

Titleist TSi3

Hero Indian Open

Eugenio Chacarra

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

The Masters

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Volvo China Open

Ashun Wu

Titleist GT3

Hainan Classic

Marco Penge

Mizuno ST-X 230

Turkish Airlines Open

Martin Couvra

TaylorMade Qi35

PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Soudal Open

Kristoffer Reitan

Ping G440 Max

Austrian Alpine Open

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Titleist GT3 

KLM Open

Connor Syme

Ping G440 LST

US Open

JJ Spaun

Titleist GT3

Italian Open

Adrien Saddier

Mizuno ST-Z 230

BMW International Open

Daniel Brown

Ping G440 LST

Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup

Ping G440 LST

ISCO Championship

William Mouw

Ping G400 LST

The Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler (2)

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Barracuda Championship

Ryan Gerard

Titleist GT3

Nexo Championship

Grant Forrest

Titleist GT3

Danish Golf Championship

Marco Penge (2)

Mizuno ST-X 230

Betfred British Masters

Alex Noren

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Omega European Masters

Thriston Lawrence

Ping G440 Max

Amgen Irish Open

Rory McIlroy (2)

TaylorMade Qi10

Most wins In The The 2025 DP World Tour Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Number

Titleist

11

Ping

10

TaylorMade

6

Callaway

4

Mizuno

3

Like we saw on the LIV Golf League and at the Walker Cup, the Titleist GT3 has been the most popular driver on the DP World Tour in 2025, wrapping up six wins.

All six victories have come from six different players, and it's the same story for the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, which sat second in the most used drivers as Shaun Norris, Jacques Kruyswijk, Eugenio Chacarra and Alex Noren claimed their respective titles with it.

Rounding out the final step of the podium are four different driver models, which had three wins each. The TaylorMade Qi10 Dot was used by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy for their Major wins, while the Titleist GT2 was another regular feature.

The other two models in third were the Ping G440 LST and G430 LST, which both feature a lightweight carbon crown and have been popular choices among professionals throughout the last few years.

Marco Penge has been one of the breakout players on the DP World Tour in 2025 and, as of writing, has two wins using the Mizuno ST-X 230 driver. Along with the ST-X 230, Adrien Saddier used the ST-Z 230 to win the Italian Open.

Rounding out the list, the TaylorMade Qi10 and Ping G440 Max have two wins each, while a range of older models have claimed victory in 2025.

These include the Ping G430 Max 10k, released at the start of 2024, the Titleist TSR3 and TSi3, which were available from 2022 and 2020, and the Ping G400 LST, which was released all the way back in 2017.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Number of DPWT wins in 2025

Titleist GT3

6

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

4

Ping G440 LST

3

Ping G430 LST

3

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

3

Titleist GT2

3

