Which Driver Has The Most DP World Tour Wins In 2025?

Like we saw on the PGA Tour this season, players will find that certain drivers suit their needs and specs, with 15 different models claiming victory over the 39 events.

On the DP World Tour, it's a similar story, as the worldwide schedule has, currently, yielded the exact number of victories as the PGA Tour, with 15 different driver models winning on both Tours this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's worth noting that the circuit's scheduling is different to that of the PGA Tour, with the DP World Tour's calendar starting at the end of 2024 but, throughout that time, there has been a real mix when it comes to driver victories.

Currently, Titleist lead the way with 11 titles in 34 tournaments, as the GT3, GT2, TSR3 and TSi3 have found themselves on the top step of the podium.

Close behind Titleist is Ping with 10 wins, comprising of numerous models. These include the G440 LST, G440 Max, G430 LST, G430 Max 10K and even the older G400 LST.

William Mouw used a Ping G400 LST at the co-sanctioned ISCO Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

TaylorMade, Callaway and Mizuno are the final manufacturers to taste success in 2025, with 13 wins between them.

Interestingly, TaylorMade and Mizuno have various models claiming victories, while Callaway's wins have come from the same model. The model in question isn't their newest driver, though, but the Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, which has four wins from four different players.

Check out the full list of which drivers have the most victories on the DP World Tour, so far, in 2025...

What Driver Model Every DP World Tour Winner Used In 2025

*driver correct as of the tournament

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Winner Driver BMW Australian PGA Championship Elvis Smylie Titleist GT3 ISPS HANDA Australian Open Ryggs Johnston TaylorMade Qi10 Nedbank Golf Challenge Johannes Veerman Ping G430 LST Alfred Dunhill Championship Shaun Norris Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open John Parry Ping G430 Max 10K Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tyrrell Hatton Ping G430 LST Ras Al Khaimah Championship Alejandro Del Rey Titleist TSR3 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship Laurie Canter Ping G430 LST Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Haotong Li Titleist GT2 Magical Kenya Open Jacques Kruyswijk Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Investec South African Open Championship Dylan Naidoo Titleist GT2 Joburg Open Calum Hill Titleist GT2 Porsche Singapore Classic Richard Mansell Titleist TSi3 Hero Indian Open Eugenio Chacarra Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond The Masters Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Volvo China Open Ashun Wu Titleist GT3 Hainan Classic Marco Penge Mizuno ST-X 230 Turkish Airlines Open Martin Couvra TaylorMade Qi35 PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Soudal Open Kristoffer Reitan Ping G440 Max Austrian Alpine Open Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Titleist GT3 KLM Open Connor Syme Ping G440 LST US Open JJ Spaun Titleist GT3 Italian Open Adrien Saddier Mizuno ST-Z 230 BMW International Open Daniel Brown Ping G440 LST Genesis Scottish Open Chris Gotterup Ping G440 LST ISCO Championship William Mouw Ping G400 LST The Open Championship Scottie Scheffler (2) TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Barracuda Championship Ryan Gerard Titleist GT3 Nexo Championship Grant Forrest Titleist GT3 Danish Golf Championship Marco Penge (2) Mizuno ST-X 230 Betfred British Masters Alex Noren Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Omega European Masters Thriston Lawrence Ping G440 Max Amgen Irish Open Rory McIlroy (2) TaylorMade Qi10

Most wins In The The 2025 DP World Tour Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Titleist 11 Ping 10 TaylorMade 6 Callaway 4 Mizuno 3

Which Driver Has The Most DP World Tour Wins In 2025?

(Image credit: Future)

Like we saw on the LIV Golf League and at the Walker Cup, the Titleist GT3 has been the most popular driver on the DP World Tour in 2025, wrapping up six wins.

All six victories have come from six different players, and it's the same story for the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, which sat second in the most used drivers as Shaun Norris, Jacques Kruyswijk, Eugenio Chacarra and Alex Noren claimed their respective titles with it.

Rounding out the final step of the podium are four different driver models, which had three wins each. The TaylorMade Qi10 Dot was used by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy for their Major wins, while the Titleist GT2 was another regular feature.

The other two models in third were the Ping G440 LST and G430 LST, which both feature a lightweight carbon crown and have been popular choices among professionals throughout the last few years.

Noren used the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond to claim a first win in seven years at the British Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marco Penge has been one of the breakout players on the DP World Tour in 2025 and, as of writing, has two wins using the Mizuno ST-X 230 driver. Along with the ST-X 230, Adrien Saddier used the ST-Z 230 to win the Italian Open.

Rounding out the list, the TaylorMade Qi10 and Ping G440 Max have two wins each, while a range of older models have claimed victory in 2025.

These include the Ping G430 Max 10k, released at the start of 2024, the Titleist TSR3 and TSi3, which were available from 2022 and 2020, and the Ping G400 LST, which was released all the way back in 2017.