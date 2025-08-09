Bryson DeChambeau And Sergio Garcia Make Pre-Event Equipment Changes To Move Into LIV Golf Chicago Contention

Although the Major season is over, there is still plenty to play for, with the LIV Golf League heading into its penultimate event in Chicago.

The usual big names feature and, after the first round, both Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia find themselves in contention, with both men inside the top three.

DeChambeau is among a six-way tie for third (Image credit: Getty Images)

Firing a four-under 67, Garcia shares the lead with Dustin Johnson and, prior to the event at Bolingbrook Golf Club, the Spaniard made a putter change.

Previously, the former Masters winner has used an array of different putters, including the LAB Golf Mezz Max, the Golfyr The Maker and multiple Scotty Cameron models.

For LIV Golf Chicago, the 45-year-old has returned to an old friend, specifically the Scotty Cameron Del Mar 3.5, a heel-shafted, toe heavy design that has been in the bag of Garcia's before.

Having used it most recently at the start of the 2024 season, it's the fourth putter switch for Garcia this year and the third consecutive event where he has changed putters. Previously, he had been using the Scotty Cameron TG6 Circle T.

(Image credit: X:@MattVincenziPGA)

One shot back of Garcia is DeChambeau, who has been regularly changing equipment throughout 2025. This includes irons and wedges, but this move involves the golf ball.

DeChambeau has regularly spoken about his golf ball throughout the season and, back in March, the two-time Major winner actually changed from the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash to the normal Pro V1x.

Now, at Bolingbrook Golf Club, DeChambeau has taken inspiration from Cameron Young's victory at the Wyndham Championship and switched to a prototype Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

At Sedgefield Country Club, Young dominated the tournament, winning by six strokes. That week, he put in a new golf ball, specifically the Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot, which is the same model that DeChambeau has put in his bag for LIV Golf Chicago.

(Image credit: Titleist)

Sitting one shot back of the leaders, DeChambeau isn't the only person to change equipment.

Joint leader, Johnson, swapped his TaylorMade QI10 3-wood for a TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver.

Thomas Pieters, who is 27th in the individual standings and just outside the top 24, has changed his driver shaft from a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 73 D to Fujikura Ventus Black 7X, while the likes of Paul Casey has swapped his irons for a third consecutive event, switching from the Titleist 620 MB to the Mizuno MP-5.