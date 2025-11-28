A 7th Missed Cut In A Row Has 'Confused' Cameron Smith Struggling For Answers
After a seventh missed cut in a row, a 'confused' Cameron Smith was struggling to figure out the reason for his dramatic loss of form
A clearly frustrated and "confused" Cameron Smith missed his seventh cut in a row at the Australian PGA Championship and admitted he's struggling to find his way back to his best.
The Australian is the only man to miss the cut in all four Majors in 2025, and with three following missed cuts he's struggling to deal with his lack of form.
A former World No.2 and 2022 Open champion, Smith's form has nosedived since joining LIV Golf, and he's admitted now he's facing some inner demons as he tries to work out where he's going wrong.
A Brisbane native, Smith was desperate to find some form at the Australian PGA, but shot 75 on Friday at Royal Queensland Golf Club to finish way outside the cut mark.
Smith, famously a laid back, happy-go-lucky type of golfer, is clearly feeling the strain, and admitted as much after finishing up his second round.
"It was s***," Smith said. "I don't know, I just don't know. I was so confused.
"I was feeling good, really confident and just couldn't get anything going. It was weird. It can definitely get in your head, I think it is in my head."
Smith will head to next week's Australian Open still searching to find something in his game to build on, and while previously he'd switch off from golf off the course, he's now becoming obsessed with trying to solve the puzzle.
"I don't think about golf often, but in the last couple of months I've thought about it a lot and I want to get back to where I was," Smith admitted.
"I do know what the answer is; it's just to keep working hard and try to be patient."
Fellow Australian Min Woo Lee fared much better, shooting 66 to sit in T5 just two shots off leader Kobori Kazuma, and he had words of encouragement for playing partner Smith.
"That's golf. It can be tough and he's one of the best players out here and there is pressure," Lee said of Smith.
"Next week he's going to be good. It's a bit of fire in his belly, this weekend. Head down, grind and show something next week."
The trio of Wenyi Deng, Brett Rankin and Anthony Quayle sit in a tie for second - Quayle this week has Tiger Woods' legendary caddie Steve Williams on the bag and it's clearly doing the trick.
