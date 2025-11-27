Two-Time Major Champion Fuzzy Zoeller Dies Aged 74
Zoeller won the 1979 Masters and 1984 US Open in an esteemed career
Former Masters and US Open champion Fuzzy Zoeller, born Frank Urban Zoeller Jr, has passed away at the age of 74.
The man from Indiana was the last player to win The Masters on his tournament debut, triumphing at Augusta National in 1979 after defeating Tom Watson and Ed Sneed in a playoff.
One of his famous quotes is Masters related, when he said: "I've never been to heaven and, thinking back on my life, I probably won't get a chance to go. I guess the Masters is as close as I'm going to get."
Zoeller went onto lift his second Major title five years later at the 1984 US Open, which he also needed to come through a playoff to win. He took down Greg Norman in extra holes after the pair finished five strokes clear of the field at Winged Foot.
In regulation, Norman holed a 50-foot putt to save par in the group ahead of him and Zoeller, thinking the Australian had just made birdie, jokingly waved a white towel while standing in the fairway to surrender. He went onto par the 72nd before clinching the title in a Monday playoff.
The following year, he received the USGA's Bob Jones Award - the organization's highest honor, which recognizes distinguished sportsmanship in the game.
On the PGA Tour, Zoeller won eight other titles at prestigious venues like Pebble Beach, Colonial, Harbour Town, Bay Hill and Torrey Pines.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He also went on to win the Senior PGA Championship in 2002 at Firestone Country Club.
Zoeller made three Ryder Cup appearances for Team USA, winning twice in 1979 at the Greenbrier and in 1983 at PGA National, where he went out first in the Sunday singles and tied with Seve Ballesteros.
"Fuzzy was one of a kind," USGA CEO Mike Whan said.
"We are grateful for all he gave to golf. I hope we can all remember his unmistakable joy. The USGA is sending our deepest condolences to his family and friends."
"The PGA TOUR is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.
"Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf. Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike.
"We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family."
Fuzzy Zoeller, the 1984 U.S. Open champion and 1985 Bob Jones Award recipient, died Wednesday night. He was 74.November 27, 2025
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.