Two-Time Major Champion Fuzzy Zoeller Dies Aged 74

Former Masters and US Open champion Fuzzy Zoeller, born Frank Urban Zoeller Jr, has passed away at the age of 74.

The man from Indiana was the last player to win The Masters on his tournament debut, triumphing at Augusta National in 1979 after defeating Tom Watson and Ed Sneed in a playoff.

One of his famous quotes is Masters related, when he said: "I've never been to heaven and, thinking back on my life, I probably won't get a chance to go. I guess the Masters is as close as I'm going to get."

Zoeller went onto lift his second Major title five years later at the 1984 US Open, which he also needed to come through a playoff to win. He took down Greg Norman in extra holes after the pair finished five strokes clear of the field at Winged Foot.

In regulation, Norman holed a 50-foot putt to save par in the group ahead of him and Zoeller, thinking the Australian had just made birdie, jokingly waved a white towel while standing in the fairway to surrender. He went onto par the 72nd before clinching the title in a Monday playoff.

The following year, he received the USGA's Bob Jones Award - the organization's highest honor, which recognizes distinguished sportsmanship in the game.

On the PGA Tour, Zoeller won eight other titles at prestigious venues like Pebble Beach, Colonial, Harbour Town, Bay Hill and Torrey Pines.

He also went on to win the Senior PGA Championship in 2002 at Firestone Country Club.

Zoeller made three Ryder Cup appearances for Team USA, winning twice in 1979 at the Greenbrier and in 1983 at PGA National, where he went out first in the Sunday singles and tied with Seve Ballesteros.

"Fuzzy was one of a kind," USGA CEO Mike Whan said.

"We are grateful for all he gave to golf. I hope we can all remember his unmistakable joy. The USGA is sending our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

"The PGA TOUR is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf. Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike.

"We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family."