How To Putt On Slow Greens
Knowing how to putt on slow greens will come in handy as we head towards the autumn and winter months, saving you plenty of shots with the flat stick in hand...
Putting on slow greens is something that becomes particularly useful when conditions take a turn for the worse, or when you come across a track with putting surfaces that require slower speeds to keep the course playable.
Managing pace when putting is often something that can catch amateur golfers out, increasing the importance of practicing your distance control on the practice green or a putting mat.
In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Ben Emerson shares some expert advice and simple putting drills to dial in your distance control on greens that roll slow...
How To Putt On Slow Greens
When putting on a slow surface, as opposed to a fast green, it's important to understand the value of having a pre-shot routine. Navigating a slow green is similar to hitting an uphill putt, so pace and preparation are going to be crucial.
I hate it when I see amateur golfers practice their stroke next to the golf ball, and instead I would recommend stepping back four or five feet from the ball/marker.
This will allow you not only to practice your stroke away from the environment where the pressure will be on to sink the putt, but also to visualise the target being slightly further away from you (which helps when putting on slow greens).
Another great putting tip to manage your distance control is to imagine you are going to roll the ball across the green, rather than putt it. How far would you need to pull your arm back and release through to get the ball to stop near the hole?
Use this information to help you work out your putting stroke length, as they won't be too dissimilar. You can also try this great drill to perfect your pace...
The Two Tee Peg Drill
Find yourself a putting green, or use a specific marker or line on your putting mat. In this case, let's imagine you are on the practice green and putting towards a hole 10ft away.
Place one tee peg at the back of the hole, and another two foot past that in a line behind it. When working out the length of your putting stroke, and ultimately your pace, try to imagine you are putting to the second tee peg (the furthest away). This will help your brain to get a better feel for the pace required to hole a slow putt.
Location: Sand Martins GC
Ben’s modern approach to golf coaching has seen him become one of the most sought-after coaches in the country and teaches none other than Robbie Williams. His honest, modern and fun style of coaching has help thousands of golfers of all ages and abilities and he has been coaching for over 20 years.
Advice for practice:
Start with slow, small swings. If you can’t do it small and slowly there is not a hope in hell of doing it at full speed with a full swing! In other sports such as rugby or martial arts they slow learn new moves/plays before making them at full speed.
Teaching philosophy:
‘Why guess when you can access’ Ever new student goes through a full TPI movement screen, 3D motion capture and pressure plate analysis as well as TrackMan and 2D video analysis. Coaching is based on facts and not guess work.
Most common problem:
A lack of clubface understanding and awareness. I get golfers to aim the clubface directly at the target and get them to make a slow swings and deliver the club to the ball with an open face, then repeat the same thing again but with a closed face, followed by one at the target. Giving them full awareness based on feelings errors to find a happy middle ground.
