What Is The Most Popular Putter At The Ryder Cup?

The 45th Ryder Cup is set up to be an epic and, in terms of Team USA and Team Europe, we see a mix of experience and youth.

Europe, who are looking to retain the trophy, have seen very little change to their side, with Nicolai Hojgaard making way for his twin brother Rasmus, who earned his spot via an automatic qualifying place.

The Americans, meanwhile, will have six changes from their 12 man side in Rome, with four rookies featuring, as well as Harris English and two-time Major winner Bryson DeChambeau.

When it comes to the Ryder Cup, it is often won and lost on the greens, which is why it's critical players from both USA and Europe have their putters in check for the historic tournament.

Certainly, there have been plenty of iconic moments produced with the flatstick in the team event and, at Bethpage Black, it will likely be no different, with the course providing a tough test for those involved.

It's a pressure-packed environment and, below, we have taken a look at what putter those featuring will be using in New York.

Every Putter Players Are Using At The 2025 Ryder Cup

USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Model Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Spider Tour X JJ Spaun L.A.B. Golf DF3 Xander Schauffele Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH Russell Henley Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype Harris English Ping Scottsdale Hohum Bryson DeChambeau SIK Pro C-Series Armlock Justin Thomas Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 Collin Morikawa TaylorMade Spider Tour V Ben Griffin Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Prototype Cameron Young Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype Patrick Cantlay Scotty Cameron Phantom 7.2 Tour Prototype Sam Burns Odyssey Ai-One #7 SB

Europe

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Model Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Spider Tour X Robert MacIntyre TaylorMade Spider GT Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Justin Rose Scotty Cameron Phantom T-11.5 Tour Prototype Rasmus Hojgaard Odyssey Ai-One Milled Jailbird Tyrrell Hatton Ping PLD Oslo Prototype Shane Lowry TaylorMade Spider Tour Z Jon Rahm Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S Sepp Straka Odyssey Tuttle Stroke Lab Viktor Hovland Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype Ludvig Aberg Odyssey White Hot Versa Matt Fitzpatrick Bettinardi DASS BB48 Proto

Top Brands Used At The 2025 Ryder Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number TaylorMade 6 Odyssey 6 Scotty Cameron 6 Ping 3 L.A.B Golf 1 SIK 1 Bettinardi 1

The putter is the most personal club in the golf bag and, as the table shows, a total of seven different manufacturers are represented at the Ryder Cup.

TaylorMade, Odyssey and Scotty Cameron are the most used, with six players each. These manufacturers are known for producing some of the best putters on the market, so it's no surprise so many use their clubs.

Harris English, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton are the three players who wield Ping putters, with English's Scottsdale Hohum, we believe, the oldest club at the Ryder Cup.

Using it in his senior year in college back in 2011, English has had the Ping Scottsdale Hohum in the bag for all five of his PGA Tour victories.

Rounding out the final three are L.A.B. Golf, which is used by JJ Spaun, SIK, which is used by Bryson DeChambeau, and Bettinardi, which is used by Matt Fitzpatrick.

Spaun has the L.A.B Golf DF3 in the bag and produced the first ever Major victory for the brand at the US Open back in June of this year.

DeChambeau, meanwhile, uses the SIK Pro C-Series Armlock, while Fitzpatrick has the Bettinardi DASS BB48 Proto, which was put in the bag recently at the Omega European Masters.

What Is The Most Popular Putter Model At The 2025 Ryder Cup?

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The most used putter at the Ryder Cup is the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy using it throughout the season.

In terms of the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, it is a mallet design with the weight pushed further forward to help with the MOI (Moment of Inertia). Both McIlroy and Scheffler's putters also have True Path Alignment on the crown, as well as an L-Neck hosel.