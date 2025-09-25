What Is The Most Popular Putter At The Ryder Cup?
There will be hundreds of putts struck at Bethpage Black and the Ryder Cup, with the 24 players present wielding many different models of putter
The 45th Ryder Cup is set up to be an epic and, in terms of Team USA and Team Europe, we see a mix of experience and youth.
Europe, who are looking to retain the trophy, have seen very little change to their side, with Nicolai Hojgaard making way for his twin brother Rasmus, who earned his spot via an automatic qualifying place.
The Americans, meanwhile, will have six changes from their 12 man side in Rome, with four rookies featuring, as well as Harris English and two-time Major winner Bryson DeChambeau.
When it comes to the Ryder Cup, it is often won and lost on the greens, which is why it's critical players from both USA and Europe have their putters in check for the historic tournament.
Certainly, there have been plenty of iconic moments produced with the flatstick in the team event and, at Bethpage Black, it will likely be no different, with the course providing a tough test for those involved.
It's a pressure-packed environment and, below, we have taken a look at what putter those featuring will be using in New York.
Every Putter Players Are Using At The 2025 Ryder Cup
USA
Player
Model
Scottie Scheffler
TaylorMade Spider Tour X
JJ Spaun
L.A.B. Golf DF3
Xander Schauffele
Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH
Russell Henley
Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype
Harris English
Ping Scottsdale Hohum
Bryson DeChambeau
SIK Pro C-Series Armlock
Justin Thomas
Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Collin Morikawa
TaylorMade Spider Tour V
Ben Griffin
Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Prototype
Cameron Young
Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype
Patrick Cantlay
Scotty Cameron Phantom 7.2 Tour Prototype
Sam Burns
Odyssey Ai-One #7 SB
Europe
Player
Model
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Robert MacIntyre
TaylorMade Spider GT
Tommy Fleetwood
TaylorMade Spider Tour Black
Justin Rose
Scotty Cameron Phantom T-11.5 Tour Prototype
Rasmus Hojgaard
Odyssey Ai-One Milled Jailbird
Tyrrell Hatton
Ping PLD Oslo Prototype
Shane Lowry
TaylorMade Spider Tour Z
Jon Rahm
Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S
Sepp Straka
Odyssey Tuttle Stroke Lab
Viktor Hovland
Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype
Ludvig Aberg
Odyssey White Hot Versa
Matt Fitzpatrick
Bettinardi DASS BB48 Proto
Top Brands Used At The 2025 Ryder Cup
Brand
Number
TaylorMade
6
Odyssey
6
Scotty Cameron
6
Ping
3
L.A.B Golf
1
SIK
1
Bettinardi
1
The putter is the most personal club in the golf bag and, as the table shows, a total of seven different manufacturers are represented at the Ryder Cup.
TaylorMade, Odyssey and Scotty Cameron are the most used, with six players each. These manufacturers are known for producing some of the best putters on the market, so it's no surprise so many use their clubs.
Harris English, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton are the three players who wield Ping putters, with English's Scottsdale Hohum, we believe, the oldest club at the Ryder Cup.
Using it in his senior year in college back in 2011, English has had the Ping Scottsdale Hohum in the bag for all five of his PGA Tour victories.
Rounding out the final three are L.A.B. Golf, which is used by JJ Spaun, SIK, which is used by Bryson DeChambeau, and Bettinardi, which is used by Matt Fitzpatrick.
Spaun has the L.A.B Golf DF3 in the bag and produced the first ever Major victory for the brand at the US Open back in June of this year.
DeChambeau, meanwhile, uses the SIK Pro C-Series Armlock, while Fitzpatrick has the Bettinardi DASS BB48 Proto, which was put in the bag recently at the Omega European Masters.
What Is The Most Popular Putter Model At The 2025 Ryder Cup?
The most used putter at the Ryder Cup is the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy using it throughout the season.
In terms of the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, it is a mallet design with the weight pushed further forward to help with the MOI (Moment of Inertia). Both McIlroy and Scheffler's putters also have True Path Alignment on the crown, as well as an L-Neck hosel.
