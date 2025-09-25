What Is The Most Popular Putter At The Ryder Cup?

There will be hundreds of putts struck at Bethpage Black and the Ryder Cup, with the 24 players present wielding many different models of putter

JJ Spaun watches a putt, Patrick Cantlay hits a putt and Tommy Fleetwood walks on to the green
The 45th Ryder Cup is set up to be an epic and, in terms of Team USA and Team Europe, we see a mix of experience and youth.

Europe, who are looking to retain the trophy, have seen very little change to their side, with Nicolai Hojgaard making way for his twin brother Rasmus, who earned his spot via an automatic qualifying place.

The Americans, meanwhile, will have six changes from their 12 man side in Rome, with four rookies featuring, as well as Harris English and two-time Major winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Team Europe pose for a team photo at Bethpage Black

When it comes to the Ryder Cup, it is often won and lost on the greens, which is why it's critical players from both USA and Europe have their putters in check for the historic tournament.

Certainly, there have been plenty of iconic moments produced with the flatstick in the team event and, at Bethpage Black, it will likely be no different, with the course providing a tough test for those involved.

It's a pressure-packed environment and, below, we have taken a look at what putter those featuring will be using in New York.

Every Putter Players Are Using At The 2025 Ryder Cup

USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Model

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

JJ Spaun

L.A.B. Golf DF3

Xander Schauffele

Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH

Russell Henley

Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype

Harris English

Ping Scottsdale Hohum

Bryson DeChambeau

SIK Pro C-Series Armlock

Justin Thomas

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5

Collin Morikawa

TaylorMade Spider Tour V

Ben Griffin

Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Prototype

Cameron Young

Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype

Patrick Cantlay

Scotty Cameron Phantom 7.2 Tour Prototype

Sam Burns

Odyssey Ai-One #7 SB

Europe

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Model

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Robert MacIntyre

TaylorMade Spider GT

Tommy Fleetwood

TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

Justin Rose

Scotty Cameron Phantom T-11.5 Tour Prototype

Rasmus Hojgaard

Odyssey Ai-One Milled Jailbird

Tyrrell Hatton

Ping PLD Oslo Prototype

Shane Lowry

TaylorMade Spider Tour Z

Jon Rahm

Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S

Sepp Straka

Odyssey Tuttle Stroke Lab

Viktor Hovland

Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype

Ludvig Aberg

Odyssey White Hot Versa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Bettinardi DASS BB48 Proto

Top Brands Used At The 2025 Ryder Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Number

TaylorMade

6

Odyssey

6

Scotty Cameron

6

Ping

3

L.A.B Golf

1

SIK

1

Bettinardi

1

The putter is the most personal club in the golf bag and, as the table shows, a total of seven different manufacturers are represented at the Ryder Cup.

TaylorMade, Odyssey and Scotty Cameron are the most used, with six players each. These manufacturers are known for producing some of the best putters on the market, so it's no surprise so many use their clubs.

Harris English, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton are the three players who wield Ping putters, with English's Scottsdale Hohum, we believe, the oldest club at the Ryder Cup.

Using it in his senior year in college back in 2011, English has had the Ping Scottsdale Hohum in the bag for all five of his PGA Tour victories.

Harris English lines up a putt at the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic

English using the Ping Scottsdale Hohum during the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic, scene to his first PGA Tour win

Rounding out the final three are L.A.B. Golf, which is used by JJ Spaun, SIK, which is used by Bryson DeChambeau, and Bettinardi, which is used by Matt Fitzpatrick.

Spaun has the L.A.B Golf DF3 in the bag and produced the first ever Major victory for the brand at the US Open back in June of this year.

DeChambeau, meanwhile, uses the SIK Pro C-Series Armlock, while Fitzpatrick has the Bettinardi DASS BB48 Proto, which was put in the bag recently at the Omega European Masters.

TaylorMade Spider Tour Putter

The most used putter at the Ryder Cup is the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy using it throughout the season.

In terms of the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, it is a mallet design with the weight pushed further forward to help with the MOI (Moment of Inertia). Both McIlroy and Scheffler's putters also have True Path Alignment on the crown, as well as an L-Neck hosel.

