Yonex And Callaway Top Current LPGA Tour Driver Wins Chart In 2025
As of writing, we've had 24 different champions in 24 events on the LPGA Tour, with 14 different drivers being used by those winners in the process
We've had some unbelievable tournaments throughout the 2025 LPGA Tour season and, amazingly, as of writing, we are yet to see a two-win season from any player.
This is in complete contrast to 2024, when Nelly Korda had seven victories, including four in a row, as well as Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, Ruoning Yin, Jeeno Thitikul and Lauren Coughlin all securing multiple wins each throughout that year.
In 2025, we have seen a total of 25 different players, (the Dow Championship was a team event), claim the 24 events of the current season, with numerous drivers being put into play by the world's best.
Similar to the PGA Tour, where five manufacturers were represented, the LPGA Tour has seen various driver models put in play, as six brands and a total of 14 different heads have tasted victory.
In terms of which manufacturer has the most wins, that would be a joint accolade between Ping and Callaway, who have claimed six victories each in 2025.
The Elyte and Elyte Triple Diamond have led the way for Callaway, while the G440 LST, G430 LST, G430 Max 10K and G425 LST have won a total of six titles for Ping.
Titleist have registered four wins, so far, this season, with the GT2, GT3 and older TSR3 put into play. This number is significantly lower to that of the PGA Tour, Walker Cup and Ryder Cup, where they led the way.
Rounding out the remaining spots are TaylorMade, Yonex and Srixon, with the latter claiming two of the five Majors - The Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women's Open.
TaylorMade has been used by Haeran Ryu, Brooke Henderson and Charley Hull, with Henderson claiming her home open with the Qi10. Yonex, meanwhile, enjoyed success with Hyo Joo Kim and twin sisters Chisato Iwai and Akie Iwai.
Below, we have taken a look at which model has the most victories on the LPGA Tour in 2025…
What Driver Model Has Every LPGA Tour Winner Used In 2025
*driver correct as of the tournament
Event
Winner
Driver
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
A Lim Kim
Ping G430 LST
Founders Cup
Yealimi Noh
Titleist GT2
Honda LPGA Thailand
Angel Yin
Ping G430 LST
HSBC Women's World Championship
Lydia Ko
Ping G430 Max 10K
Blue Bay LPGA
Rio Takeda
Srixon ZX7 Mk II
Ford Championship
Hyo Joo Kim
Yonex EZone GT
T-Mobile Match Play
Madelene Sagstrom
Callaway Elyte
JM Eagle LA Championship
Ingrid Lindblad
Ping G440 LST
The Chevron Championship
Mao Saigo
Titleist GT3
Black Desert Championship
Haeran Ryu
TaylorMade Qi10 LS
Mizuho Americas Open
Jeeno Thitikul
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Mexico Riviera Maya Open
Chisato Iwai
Yonex EZone GT
US Women's Open
Maja Stark
Ping G430 Max 10K
ShopRite LPGA Classic
Jennifer Kupcho
Ping G425 LST
Meijer LPGA Classic
Carlota Ciganda
Callaway Elyte
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Minjee Lee
Callaway Elyte
Dow Championship
Somi Lee & Jin Hee Im
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond & Titleist GT3
The Amundi Evian Championship
Grace Kim
Srixon ZXi
ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open
Lottie Woad
Titleist TSR3
AIG Women's Open
Miyu Yamashita
Srixon ZXi
The Standard Portland Classic
Akie Iwai
Yonex EZone GT
CPKC Women's Open
Brooke Henderson
TaylorMade Qi10
FM Championship
Miranda Wang
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Kroger Queen City Championship
Charley Hull
TaylorMade Qi10 LS
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Weather Cancelled Event
Weather Cancelled Event
Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 LPGA Tour Season
Brand
Number
Ping
6
Callaway
6
Titleist
4
Srixon
3
Yonex
3
TaylorMade
3
What Is The Most Popular Driver Brand Used By The Winners On The LPGA Tour In 2025?
With three wins apiece, the most successful drivers on the LPGA Tour, so far in 2025, are the standard Callaway Elyte, the Elyte Triple Diamond and the Yonex EZone GT.
Madelene Sagstrom, Carlota Ciganda and Minjee Lee use the standard Elyte, with Lee claiming a third career Major title with it at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Jeeno Thitikul, Somi Lee and Miranda Wang use the Triple Diamond version of the Callaway driver, which provides a more compact profile and lower spin for those wanting to bring those numbers down.
Kim and the Iwai sisters have claimed their respective titles with the Yonex EZone GT model, with the Iwais becoming the fourth set of sisters to win on the LPGA Tour, joining Jessica and Nelly Korda, Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn and Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam.
Away from those three models, a total of five drivers have had two wins in 2025. These are the Ping G430 LST and the G430 Max 10K. Titleist's GT3 also has two wins, as does the Srixon ZXi, which includes two Majors.
Finally, the TaylorMade Qi10 LS has two wins in 2025, with both the standard Qi10 and LS versions claiming the three wins for the brand this season.
