Yonex And Callaway Top Current LPGA Tour Driver Wins Chart In 2025

As of writing, we've had 24 different champions in 24 events on the LPGA Tour, with 14 different drivers being used by those winners in the process

Jeeno Thitikul and Chisato Iwai hit drivers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

We've had some unbelievable tournaments throughout the 2025 LPGA Tour season and, amazingly, as of writing, we are yet to see a two-win season from any player.

This is in complete contrast to 2024, when Nelly Korda had seven victories, including four in a row, as well as Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, Ruoning Yin, Jeeno Thitikul and Lauren Coughlin all securing multiple wins each throughout that year.

Nelly Korda holds the LPGA Drive On Championship

Korda earned seven LPGA Tour wins in 2024, including the LPGA Tour Player of the Year, Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Annika Major Award

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2025, we have seen a total of 25 different players, (the Dow Championship was a team event), claim the 24 events of the current season, with numerous drivers being put into play by the world's best.

Similar to the PGA Tour, where five manufacturers were represented, the LPGA Tour has seen various driver models put in play, as six brands and a total of 14 different heads have tasted victory.

In terms of which manufacturer has the most wins, that would be a joint accolade between Ping and Callaway, who have claimed six victories each in 2025.

The Elyte and Elyte Triple Diamond have led the way for Callaway, while the G440 LST, G430 LST, G430 Max 10K and G425 LST have won a total of six titles for Ping.

Lydia Ko lines up a drive at the HSBC Women&#039;s World Championship

Lydia Ko uses the Ping G430 Max 10K on her way to the HSBC Women's World Championship title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Titleist have registered four wins, so far, this season, with the GT2, GT3 and older TSR3 put into play. This number is significantly lower to that of the PGA Tour, Walker Cup and Ryder Cup, where they led the way.

Rounding out the remaining spots are TaylorMade, Yonex and Srixon, with the latter claiming two of the five Majors - The Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women's Open.

TaylorMade has been used by Haeran Ryu, Brooke Henderson and Charley Hull, with Henderson claiming her home open with the Qi10. Yonex, meanwhile, enjoyed success with Hyo Joo Kim and twin sisters Chisato Iwai and Akie Iwai.

Chisato Iwai during the Mexico Riviera Maya Open

Chisato Iwai using the Yonex EZone GT on the way to victory at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, we have taken a look at which model has the most victories on the LPGA Tour in 2025…

What Driver Model Has Every LPGA Tour Winner Used In 2025

*driver correct as of the tournament

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Event

Winner

Driver

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

A Lim Kim

Ping G430 LST

Founders Cup

Yealimi Noh

Titleist GT2

Honda LPGA Thailand

Angel Yin

Ping G430 LST

HSBC Women's World Championship

Lydia Ko

Ping G430 Max 10K

Blue Bay LPGA

Rio Takeda

Srixon ZX7 Mk II

Ford Championship

Hyo Joo Kim

Yonex EZone GT 

T-Mobile Match Play

Madelene Sagstrom

Callaway Elyte

JM Eagle LA Championship

Ingrid Lindblad

Ping G440 LST

The Chevron Championship

Mao Saigo

Titleist GT3

Black Desert Championship

Haeran Ryu

TaylorMade Qi10 LS

Mizuho Americas Open

Jeeno Thitikul

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Mexico Riviera Maya Open

Chisato Iwai

Yonex EZone GT 

US Women's Open

Maja Stark

Ping G430 Max 10K

ShopRite LPGA Classic

Jennifer Kupcho

Ping G425 LST

Meijer LPGA Classic

Carlota Ciganda

Callaway Elyte

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Minjee Lee

Callaway Elyte

Dow Championship

Somi Lee & Jin Hee Im

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond & Titleist GT3

The Amundi Evian Championship

Grace Kim

Srixon ZXi

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open

Lottie Woad

Titleist TSR3

AIG Women's Open

Miyu Yamashita

Srixon ZXi

The Standard Portland Classic

Akie Iwai

Yonex EZone GT

CPKC Women's Open

Brooke Henderson

TaylorMade Qi10

FM Championship

Miranda Wang

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Kroger Queen City Championship

Charley Hull

TaylorMade Qi10 LS

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Weather Cancelled Event

Weather Cancelled Event

Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 LPGA Tour Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Number

Ping

6

Callaway

6

Titleist

4

Srixon

3

Yonex

3

TaylorMade

3

Image 1 of 3
Callaway Elyte Driver on the green
(Image credit: Future)

With three wins apiece, the most successful drivers on the LPGA Tour, so far in 2025, are the standard Callaway Elyte, the Elyte Triple Diamond and the Yonex EZone GT.

Madelene Sagstrom, Carlota Ciganda and Minjee Lee use the standard Elyte, with Lee claiming a third career Major title with it at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Jeeno Thitikul, Somi Lee and Miranda Wang use the Triple Diamond version of the Callaway driver, which provides a more compact profile and lower spin for those wanting to bring those numbers down.

Madelene Sagstrom watches a tee shot

Sagstrom ended her five-year winless drought at the T-Mobile Match Play using the standard Elyte

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim and the Iwai sisters have claimed their respective titles with the Yonex EZone GT model, with the Iwais becoming the fourth set of sisters to win on the LPGA Tour, joining Jessica and Nelly Korda, Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn and Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam.

Away from those three models, a total of five drivers have had two wins in 2025. These are the Ping G430 LST and the G430 Max 10K. Titleist's GT3 also has two wins, as does the Srixon ZXi, which includes two Majors.

Finally, the TaylorMade Qi10 LS has two wins in 2025, with both the standard Qi10 and LS versions claiming the three wins for the brand this season.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.