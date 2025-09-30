Yonex And Callaway Top Current LPGA Tour Driver Wins Chart In 2025

We've had some unbelievable tournaments throughout the 2025 LPGA Tour season and, amazingly, as of writing, we are yet to see a two-win season from any player.

This is in complete contrast to 2024, when Nelly Korda had seven victories, including four in a row, as well as Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, Ruoning Yin, Jeeno Thitikul and Lauren Coughlin all securing multiple wins each throughout that year.

Korda earned seven LPGA Tour wins in 2024, including the LPGA Tour Player of the Year, Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Annika Major Award (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2025, we have seen a total of 25 different players, (the Dow Championship was a team event), claim the 24 events of the current season, with numerous drivers being put into play by the world's best.

Similar to the PGA Tour, where five manufacturers were represented, the LPGA Tour has seen various driver models put in play, as six brands and a total of 14 different heads have tasted victory.

In terms of which manufacturer has the most wins, that would be a joint accolade between Ping and Callaway, who have claimed six victories each in 2025.

The Elyte and Elyte Triple Diamond have led the way for Callaway, while the G440 LST, G430 LST, G430 Max 10K and G425 LST have won a total of six titles for Ping.

Lydia Ko uses the Ping G430 Max 10K on her way to the HSBC Women's World Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Titleist have registered four wins, so far, this season, with the GT2, GT3 and older TSR3 put into play. This number is significantly lower to that of the PGA Tour, Walker Cup and Ryder Cup, where they led the way.

Rounding out the remaining spots are TaylorMade, Yonex and Srixon, with the latter claiming two of the five Majors - The Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women's Open.

TaylorMade has been used by Haeran Ryu, Brooke Henderson and Charley Hull, with Henderson claiming her home open with the Qi10. Yonex, meanwhile, enjoyed success with Hyo Joo Kim and twin sisters Chisato Iwai and Akie Iwai.

Chisato Iwai using the Yonex EZone GT on the way to victory at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, we have taken a look at which model has the most victories on the LPGA Tour in 2025…

What Driver Model Has Every LPGA Tour Winner Used In 2025

*driver correct as of the tournament

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Winner Driver Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions A Lim Kim Ping G430 LST Founders Cup Yealimi Noh Titleist GT2 Honda LPGA Thailand Angel Yin Ping G430 LST HSBC Women's World Championship Lydia Ko Ping G430 Max 10K Blue Bay LPGA Rio Takeda Srixon ZX7 Mk II Ford Championship Hyo Joo Kim Yonex EZone GT T-Mobile Match Play Madelene Sagstrom Callaway Elyte JM Eagle LA Championship Ingrid Lindblad Ping G440 LST The Chevron Championship Mao Saigo Titleist GT3 Black Desert Championship Haeran Ryu TaylorMade Qi10 LS Mizuho Americas Open Jeeno Thitikul Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Mexico Riviera Maya Open Chisato Iwai Yonex EZone GT US Women's Open Maja Stark Ping G430 Max 10K ShopRite LPGA Classic Jennifer Kupcho Ping G425 LST Meijer LPGA Classic Carlota Ciganda Callaway Elyte KPMG Women's PGA Championship Minjee Lee Callaway Elyte Dow Championship Somi Lee & Jin Hee Im Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond & Titleist GT3 The Amundi Evian Championship Grace Kim Srixon ZXi ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Lottie Woad Titleist TSR3 AIG Women's Open Miyu Yamashita Srixon ZXi The Standard Portland Classic Akie Iwai Yonex EZone GT CPKC Women's Open Brooke Henderson TaylorMade Qi10 FM Championship Miranda Wang Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Kroger Queen City Championship Charley Hull TaylorMade Qi10 LS Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Weather Cancelled Event Weather Cancelled Event

Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 LPGA Tour Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Ping 6 Callaway 6 Titleist 4 Srixon 3 Yonex 3 TaylorMade 3

What Is The Most Popular Driver Brand Used By The Winners On The LPGA Tour In 2025?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

With three wins apiece, the most successful drivers on the LPGA Tour, so far in 2025, are the standard Callaway Elyte, the Elyte Triple Diamond and the Yonex EZone GT.

Madelene Sagstrom, Carlota Ciganda and Minjee Lee use the standard Elyte, with Lee claiming a third career Major title with it at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Jeeno Thitikul, Somi Lee and Miranda Wang use the Triple Diamond version of the Callaway driver, which provides a more compact profile and lower spin for those wanting to bring those numbers down.

Sagstrom ended her five-year winless drought at the T-Mobile Match Play using the standard Elyte (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim and the Iwai sisters have claimed their respective titles with the Yonex EZone GT model, with the Iwais becoming the fourth set of sisters to win on the LPGA Tour, joining Jessica and Nelly Korda, Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn and Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam.

Away from those three models, a total of five drivers have had two wins in 2025. These are the Ping G430 LST and the G430 Max 10K. Titleist's GT3 also has two wins, as does the Srixon ZXi, which includes two Majors.

Finally, the TaylorMade Qi10 LS has two wins in 2025, with both the standard Qi10 and LS versions claiming the three wins for the brand this season.