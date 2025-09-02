Which Driver Has The Most LIV Golf Wins In 2025?
A total of nine players claimed victory over 13 individual events on the 2025 LIV Golf League and, among them, just six different driver models were used
The fourth season of the LIV Golf League finished in August 2025 and, just like in 2024, it was Jon Rahm who came out on top in the individual standings.
Despite not winning an event, his consistency proved to be the key factor, as the Spaniard finished just three points clear of Joaquin Niemann, who secured a total of five individual victories throughout the season.
From an equipment perspective, LIV Golf is interesting as the majority of its players remain free agents, which gives them the ability to play whatever clubs they choose... Therefore, what was the most popular driver?
To begin with, Niemann claimed five victories in 13 events and two of those came with the Ping G440 LST, while the other three came with the older Ping G430 LST, a model used by several winners on the PGA Tour.
Along with those models, one of which was also used by Niemann's Torque GC teammate Sebastian Munoz, it's Titleist that was the main weapon of choice on the LIV Golf League, as the GT2 and GT3 rounded out all but two other victories.
Adrian Meronk, who won the season opener in Riyadh, predominantly plays with Ping equipment but, at the first event, he opted for a Titleist GT2.
Similarly, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Dean Burmester, who are all equipment free agents, put either the GT2 or GT3 in the bag to win their respective events.
Rounding out, the other two tournament winners were Marc Leishman, who used the older Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, and Bryson DeChambeau, who famously put the Krank Formula Fire LD in the bag prior to shooting a 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier back in 2023.
What Driver Model Has Every LIV Golf Winner Used In 2025?
*driver correct as of the tournament
Event
Winner
Driver
LIV Golf Riyadh
Adrian Meronk
Titleist GT2
LIV Golf Adelaide
Joaquin Niemann
Ping G440 LST
LIV Golf Hong Kong
Sergio Garcia
Titleist GT3
LIV Golf Singapore
Joaquin Niemann (2)
Ping G440 LST
LIV Golf Miami
Marc Leishman
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
LIV Golf Mexico City
Joaquin Niemann (3)
Ping G430 LST
LIV Golf Korea
Bryson DeChambeau
Krank Formula Fire LD
LIV Golf Virginia
Joaquin Niemann (4)
Ping G430 LST
LIV Golf Dallas
Patrick Reed
Titleist GT3
LIV Golf Andalucia
Talor Gooch
Titleist GT3
LIV Golf UK
Joaquin Niemann (5)
Ping G430 LST
LIV Golf Chicago
Dean Burmester
Titleist GT3
LIV Golf Indianapolis
Sebastian Munoz
Ping G440 LST
The Brand With The Most Wins During The 2025 LIV Golf Season
Brand
Number
Ping
6
Titleist
5
Callaway
1
Krank
1
Although it's Niemann who has the most wins in 2025, it's the Titleist GT3 that leads the driver category, with four different winners using it throughout the year.
Garcia was the first to win using it in Hong Kong, claiming the title by three strokes. Five tournaments later, Reed won his home event in Dallas, while Gooch made it back-to-back wins for the GT3 at Valderrama.
Following on from those successes, big-hitting Burmester had the GT3 in the bag at Bolingbrook Golf Club and LIV Golf Chicago, claiming a playoff victory against Rahm and Jose Ballester.
Both Niemann and Munoz make up the victories for the Ping G430 LST and G440 LST, with the drivers being used for three wins apiece. The duo are part of Torque GC who, in April, announced an agreement with Ping.
Made up of Niemann, Munoz, Carlos Ortiz and Mito Pereira, who was relegated in 2025, the quartet had used Ping equipment prior to turning professional, with the agreement meaning that they would use Ping clubs, wear Ping branded headwear and carry the brand's staff bag.
As mentioned, the Titleist GT2, Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond and Krank Formula Fire LD are the three other models to round out the wins.
One interesting point to note is that, in terms of LIV Golf's Team Championship, Legion XIII GC secured the title, with the team announcing a new equipment partnership with Callaway in March 2025.
Aside from Tyrrell Hatton, who uses Ping clubs, including the G430 LST driver, the remaining members - Rahm, Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt - have Callaway drivers in the bag.
Rahm uses the Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond, as does McKibbin and Surratt, who played a pivotal part in the team's success in Michigan for the finale.
