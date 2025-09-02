Which Driver Has The Most LIV Golf Wins In 2025?

The fourth season of the LIV Golf League finished in August 2025 and, just like in 2024, it was Jon Rahm who came out on top in the individual standings.

Despite not winning an event, his consistency proved to be the key factor, as the Spaniard finished just three points clear of Joaquin Niemann, who secured a total of five individual victories throughout the season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From an equipment perspective, LIV Golf is interesting as the majority of its players remain free agents, which gives them the ability to play whatever clubs they choose... Therefore, what was the most popular driver?

To begin with, Niemann claimed five victories in 13 events and two of those came with the Ping G440 LST, while the other three came with the older Ping G430 LST, a model used by several winners on the PGA Tour.

Along with those models, one of which was also used by Niemann's Torque GC teammate Sebastian Munoz, it's Titleist that was the main weapon of choice on the LIV Golf League, as the GT2 and GT3 rounded out all but two other victories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adrian Meronk, who won the season opener in Riyadh, predominantly plays with Ping equipment but, at the first event, he opted for a Titleist GT2.

Similarly, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Dean Burmester, who are all equipment free agents, put either the GT2 or GT3 in the bag to win their respective events.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rounding out, the other two tournament winners were Marc Leishman, who used the older Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, and Bryson DeChambeau, who famously put the Krank Formula Fire LD in the bag prior to shooting a 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier back in 2023.

What Driver Model Has Every LIV Golf Winner Used In 2025?

*driver correct as of the tournament

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Winner Driver LIV Golf Riyadh Adrian Meronk Titleist GT2 LIV Golf Adelaide Joaquin Niemann Ping G440 LST LIV Golf Hong Kong Sergio Garcia Titleist GT3 LIV Golf Singapore Joaquin Niemann (2) Ping G440 LST LIV Golf Miami Marc Leishman Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond LIV Golf Mexico City Joaquin Niemann (3) Ping G430 LST LIV Golf Korea Bryson DeChambeau Krank Formula Fire LD LIV Golf Virginia Joaquin Niemann (4) Ping G430 LST LIV Golf Dallas Patrick Reed Titleist GT3 LIV Golf Andalucia Talor Gooch Titleist GT3 LIV Golf UK Joaquin Niemann (5) Ping G430 LST LIV Golf Chicago Dean Burmester Titleist GT3 LIV Golf Indianapolis Sebastian Munoz Ping G440 LST

The Brand With The Most Wins During The 2025 LIV Golf Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Ping 6 Titleist 5 Callaway 1 Krank 1

Which Driver Has The Most LIV Golf Wins In 2025?

(Image credit: Future)

Although it's Niemann who has the most wins in 2025, it's the Titleist GT3 that leads the driver category, with four different winners using it throughout the year.

Garcia was the first to win using it in Hong Kong, claiming the title by three strokes. Five tournaments later, Reed won his home event in Dallas, while Gooch made it back-to-back wins for the GT3 at Valderrama.

Following on from those successes, big-hitting Burmester had the GT3 in the bag at Bolingbrook Golf Club and LIV Golf Chicago, claiming a playoff victory against Rahm and Jose Ballester.

Burmester during the final round of LIV Golf Chicago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Niemann and Munoz make up the victories for the Ping G430 LST and G440 LST, with the drivers being used for three wins apiece. The duo are part of Torque GC who, in April, announced an agreement with Ping.

Made up of Niemann, Munoz, Carlos Ortiz and Mito Pereira, who was relegated in 2025, the quartet had used Ping equipment prior to turning professional, with the agreement meaning that they would use Ping clubs, wear Ping branded headwear and carry the brand's staff bag.

As mentioned, the Titleist GT2, Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond and Krank Formula Fire LD are the three other models to round out the wins.

One interesting point to note is that, in terms of LIV Golf's Team Championship, Legion XIII GC secured the title, with the team announcing a new equipment partnership with Callaway in March 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from Tyrrell Hatton, who uses Ping clubs, including the G430 LST driver, the remaining members - Rahm, Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt - have Callaway drivers in the bag.

Rahm uses the Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond, as does McKibbin and Surratt, who played a pivotal part in the team's success in Michigan for the finale.