Ping PLD DS 72 Putter Review
Ping PLD DS 72 putter combines modern face balanced shape in premium milled finish
The Ping PLD DS 72 putter is an excellent face balanced mallet that offers a good forgiveness and great feel from the milled forged steel head.
-
+
Excellent feel
-
+
Clear alignment lines
-
-
No offset hosel option
The Ping PLD DS 72 putter is one of four models launched in the 2022 range and is one of the more modern looking shapes, but with hints of some of the classic face balanced mallets from Ping’s history.
Read our Best Ping Putters Guide
The head is milled from premium forged 303 stainless steel and the face features the Deep AMP aggressive milling pattern that helps to make the putter sound softer at impact. The feel is very good, as you would expect from a forged head. In these days of hi-tech inserts, a classic metal face that feels good is great to see and will provide great feedback no matter what level of putter you are.
The DS 72 shape has appeared in previous Ping ranges and in the PLD version it now comes with a straight double bend hosel to give a face balanced putter that with suit those with a straight stroke. At address the deep curved head features heel and toe weighting and has hints of classic Ping mallets of the past about it.
The long white alignment line on the trailing edge sits in a slot that is about the same width as the golf ball to ensure that you are pointing correctly. The deep wide sole feels smooth to the touch and features a very gentle camber from the centre to each side to lie perfectly at address.
The PLD DS 72 has a very clean look at address and the top line leading edge is a not too thick and provides the contrast alignment to ensure the face is square. Combining this with the double bend shaft gives you a clear view of the ball.
Read our Best Mallet Putter Guide
The no-nonsense look continues with the stepless steel shaft that comes with a PP58 mid-size blackout grip that has a flat front, pistol shape at the top and a tacky feel that really sits well in your hand. The Ping logo is subtly coloured in silver and the putter is finished off with a slightly less restrained white head cover which looks pretty cool.
The Ping PLD DS 72 putter combines the style of classic Ping putters with a modern shape that provides a decent level of forgiveness and excellent feel from the modern manufacturing and face technology. It’s not particularly cheap, but as a milled all-metal putter you do get what you pay for and the DS 72 is well worth the investment in your game.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
-
Lottie Woad And Rachel Gourley Claim Sunningdale Foursomes Title
In the final, the duo claimed a commanding 6&5 victory over the professional pair of James Ruth and Paul Hendriksen
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
WATCH: Fans At TPC Sawgrass Turn Iconic 17th Into A Waterslide
Fans at The Players Championship decided to make the most of their day as the event was hit with yet more rain delays
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
How Bad Weather Is Affecting The 2022 Players Championship
The heavens have opened over TPC Sawgrass, but how is it affecting this year's Players Championship?
By Andrew Wright • Published