The Touching Reason Why Players Are Wearing Yellow At The Australian PGA Championship

It is hard to believe it is over seven years since the passing of Australian PGA Tour player Jarrod Lyle, and the two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner's legacy continues to live on.

Players, caddies, staff and fans have been encouraged to wear yellow on Friday at the Australian PGA Championship in tribute to Lyle, who died at the age of 36 after a long battle with leukemia in August 2018.

Lyle at the 2014 Australian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lyle is now synonymous with the color after wearing a yellow Titleist bucket hat in the final years of his playing career.

It was to support the charity 'Challenge', a non-profit organization which helps families living with cancer. The charity's mascot is Leuk the Duck, which has been worn as a pin by multiple players in the past, including Lyle, and also seen as a headcover.

Greg Chalmers with his Leuk the Duck headcover at the 2018 Australian PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ambassadors for the charity include the Minogue sisters as well as golfers Grace Kim, Lucas Herbert and Robert Allenby.

It's not the first time the Australian PGA Championship has turned yellow for Lyle, and the initiatives helped the family raise well over AU$500,000 as of 2022 via the #DoingItForJarrod campaign.

Yellow Day at the Australian PGA Championship in 2022:

A sea of yellow for Jarrod 💛#DoingItForJarrod | #AusPGA pic.twitter.com/xakAWekhmrNovember 25, 2022

Fittingly, Daniel Gale made a hole-in-one in the first round of the 2025 event to win a AU$300,000 BMW M5 Touring car while wearing a yellow JL Titleist bucket hat, which he regularly wears in support of Lyle and the Challenge charity.

Lyle played 121 tournaments on the PGA Tour after winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2008. He was first diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 17 and was diagnosed again later in his life.

He reached a career-high of 142nd in the Official World Golf Ranking and had a best finish of T4th at the 2012 Northern Trust Open, now known as the Genesis Invitational.