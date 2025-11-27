The Touching Reason Why Players Are Wearing Yellow At The Australian PGA Championship
The Australian PGA Championship turns yellow on Friday in tribute to the late Jarrod Lyle, who passed away in 2018 after a long battle with leukemia
It is hard to believe it is over seven years since the passing of Australian PGA Tour player Jarrod Lyle, and the two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner's legacy continues to live on.
Players, caddies, staff and fans have been encouraged to wear yellow on Friday at the Australian PGA Championship in tribute to Lyle, who died at the age of 36 after a long battle with leukemia in August 2018.
Lyle is now synonymous with the color after wearing a yellow Titleist bucket hat in the final years of his playing career.
It was to support the charity 'Challenge', a non-profit organization which helps families living with cancer. The charity's mascot is Leuk the Duck, which has been worn as a pin by multiple players in the past, including Lyle, and also seen as a headcover.
Ambassadors for the charity include the Minogue sisters as well as golfers Grace Kim, Lucas Herbert and Robert Allenby.
It's not the first time the Australian PGA Championship has turned yellow for Lyle, and the initiatives helped the family raise well over AU$500,000 as of 2022 via the #DoingItForJarrod campaign.
Yellow Day at the Australian PGA Championship in 2022:
A sea of yellow for Jarrod 💛#DoingItForJarrod | #AusPGA pic.twitter.com/xakAWekhmrNovember 25, 2022
Fittingly, Daniel Gale made a hole-in-one in the first round of the 2025 event to win a AU$300,000 BMW M5 Touring car while wearing a yellow JL Titleist bucket hat, which he regularly wears in support of Lyle and the Challenge charity.
Lyle played 121 tournaments on the PGA Tour after winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2008. He was first diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 17 and was diagnosed again later in his life.
He reached a career-high of 142nd in the Official World Golf Ranking and had a best finish of T4th at the 2012 Northern Trust Open, now known as the Genesis Invitational.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
