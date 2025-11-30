BMW Australian PGA Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The first of a double-header of big tournaments Down Under, the BMW Australian PGA Championship has a record prize fund for 2025
The 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship has received a boost in prize money for the tournament this year, which again is being held in Brisbane.
It was a dramatic start to the event, with lightning bringing a premature end to the first round, but only after there had been two holes-in-one at Royal Queensland.
Daniel Gale won a $300,000 car for his ace, but fans missed out on a $1m payout due to the timing of Kazuma Kobori's effort - as his hole-in-one at the Party Hole 17th would've given fans a share of that prize pot had it come on Saturday.
It wasn't a nice homecoming for Cameron Smith, who missed his seventh consecutive cut and was left with more questions than answers as he tries to find his best form again.
Smith was joined by the likes of Matt Jones and Joaquin Niemann as big names to miss the cut at the Australian PGA Championship.
Royal Queensland Golf Club is playing host to the Australian PGA for the fifth year in a row and seventh time overall.
Elvis Smylie walked away with the trophy last year as he managed to beat fellow Australian and his golfing idol Smith by two shots.
It's a famous old event with a rich history, which is even richer this year as there's the most prize money on offer in the Australian PGA's 121-year history.
A boost of $500,000 ($325,000 USD) has taken the total prize fund on offer at Royal Queensland to $2.5m ($1.6m USD).
Australian PGA Championship prize money breakdown
*Prize money in Australian Dollars
Position
Prize Money
1st
$425,000
2nd
$275,000
3rd
$157,500
4th
$125,000
5th
$106,000
6th
$87,500
7th
$75,000
8th
$62,500
9th
$56,000
10th
$50,000
11th
$46,000
12th
$43,000
13th
$40,250
14th
$38,250
15th
$36,750
16th
$35,250
17th
$33,750
18th
$32,250
19th
$31,000
20th
$30,000
21st
$39,000
22nd
$28,250
23rd
$27,500
24th
$26,750
25th
$26,000
26th
$25,250
27th
$24,500
28th
$23,750
29th
$23,000
30th
$22,250
31st
$21,500
32nd
$20,750
33rd
$20,000
34th
$19,250
35th
$18,500
36th
$17,750
37th
$17,250
38th
$16,750
39th
$16,250
40th
$15,750
41st
$15,250
42nd
$14,750
43rd
$14,250
44th
$13,750
45th
$13,250
46th
$12,750
47th
$12,250
48th
$11,750
49th
$11,250
50th
$10,760
51st
$10,250
52nd
$9,750
53rd
$9,250
54th
$8,750
55th
$8,500
56th
$8,250
57th
$8,000
58th
$7,750
59th
$7,500
60th
$7,250
61st
$7,000
62nd
$6,750
63rd
$6,500
64th
$6,250
65th
$6,000
66th
$5,750
67th
$5,500
68th
$5,250
69th
$5,000
70th
$4,750
