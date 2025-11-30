BMW Australian PGA Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The first of a double-header of big tournaments Down Under, the BMW Australian PGA Championship has a record prize fund for 2025

Elvis Smylie holds up the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham's avatar
By
published

The 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship has received a boost in prize money for the tournament this year, which again is being held in Brisbane.

Daniel Gale won a $300,000 car for his ace, but fans missed out on a $1m payout due to the timing of Kazuma Kobori's effort - as his hole-in-one at the Party Hole 17th would've given fans a share of that prize pot had it come on Saturday.

It wasn't a nice homecoming for Cameron Smith, who missed his seventh consecutive cut and was left with more questions than answers as he tries to find his best form again.

Smith was joined by the likes of Matt Jones and Joaquin Niemann as big names to miss the cut at the Australian PGA Championship.

Daniel Gale and Kazuma Kobori at the Australian PGA Championship

(Image credit: X: @DPWorldTour / Getty Images)

Royal Queensland Golf Club is playing host to the Australian PGA for the fifth year in a row and seventh time overall.

Elvis Smylie walked away with the trophy last year as he managed to beat fellow Australian and his golfing idol Smith by two shots.

It's a famous old event with a rich history, which is even richer this year as there's the most prize money on offer in the Australian PGA's 121-year history.

A boost of $500,000 ($325,000 USD) has taken the total prize fund on offer at Royal Queensland to $2.5m ($1.6m USD).

Australian PGA Championship prize money breakdown

*Prize money in Australian Dollars

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$425,000

2nd

$275,000

3rd

$157,500

4th

$125,000

5th

$106,000

6th

$87,500

7th

$75,000

8th

$62,500

9th

$56,000

10th

$50,000

11th

$46,000

12th

$43,000

13th

$40,250

14th

$38,250

15th

$36,750

16th

$35,250

17th

$33,750

18th

$32,250

19th

$31,000

20th

$30,000

21st

$39,000

22nd

$28,250

23rd

$27,500

24th

$26,750

25th

$26,000

26th

$25,250

27th

$24,500

28th

$23,750

29th

$23,000

30th

$22,250

31st

$21,500

32nd

$20,750

33rd

$20,000

34th

$19,250

35th

$18,500

36th

$17,750

37th

$17,250

38th

$16,750

39th

$16,250

40th

$15,750

41st

$15,250

42nd

$14,750

43rd

$14,250

44th

$13,750

45th

$13,250

46th

$12,750

47th

$12,250

48th

$11,750

49th

$11,250

50th

$10,760

51st

$10,250

52nd

$9,750

53rd

$9,250

54th

$8,750

55th

$8,500

56th

$8,250

57th

$8,000

58th

$7,750

59th

$7,500

60th

$7,250

61st

$7,000

62nd

$6,750

63rd

$6,500

64th

$6,250

65th

$6,000

66th

$5,750

67th

$5,500

68th

$5,250

69th

$5,000

70th

$4,750

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.