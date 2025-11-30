BMW Australian PGA Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship has received a boost in prize money for the tournament this year, which again is being held in Brisbane.

It was a dramatic start to the event, with lightning bringing a premature end to the first round, but only after there had been two holes-in-one at Royal Queensland.

Daniel Gale won a $300,000 car for his ace, but fans missed out on a $1m payout due to the timing of Kazuma Kobori's effort - as his hole-in-one at the Party Hole 17th would've given fans a share of that prize pot had it come on Saturday.

It wasn't a nice homecoming for Cameron Smith, who missed his seventh consecutive cut and was left with more questions than answers as he tries to find his best form again.

Smith was joined by the likes of Matt Jones and Joaquin Niemann as big names to miss the cut at the Australian PGA Championship.

(Image credit: X: @DPWorldTour / Getty Images)

Royal Queensland Golf Club is playing host to the Australian PGA for the fifth year in a row and seventh time overall.

Elvis Smylie walked away with the trophy last year as he managed to beat fellow Australian and his golfing idol Smith by two shots.

It's a famous old event with a rich history, which is even richer this year as there's the most prize money on offer in the Australian PGA's 121-year history.

A boost of $500,000 ($325,000 USD) has taken the total prize fund on offer at Royal Queensland to $2.5m ($1.6m USD).

Australian PGA Championship prize money breakdown

*Prize money in Australian Dollars