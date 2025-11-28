Nelly Korda And Partner Announce Engagement

Nelly Korda has taken to social media to announce her engagement.

The World No.2 may have finished the year without winning a tournament, but instead of golfing silverware in her trophy cabinet she has a new piece of jewelry to celebrate.

Korda took to Instagram to post a series of slick engagement photos along with her new fiance, who is somewhat of a mystery man.

Korda is famously very protective of her private life, with hardly anything known about the man she'll now be marrying.

It's a bright ending off the course to a disappointing year on it for Korda, who won seven times during a record year in 2024, but failed to win a tournament in 2025.

That's despite, bizarrely, improving on a lot of her stats for 2025, but she just failed to get over the line when it mattered - finishing as a runner-up twice.

The 27-year-old finished in the top-10 seven times in 19 tournaments and was inside the top-25 six times. She also didn't miss a single cut, but never managed to go home with the trophy.

That's in stark contrast to her stunning 2024, when she won five times in a row at the start of the year and six times in seven starts when looking unbeatable.

Along with a second Major at the Chevron Championship, Korda went on to claim both the Rolex Player of the Year and Annika Major Award - which is handed out to the Major champion that performed best in all five of the biggest events.

Not winning this year will have really stung, but getting engaged will no doubt lift the mood and put a positive spin on the year.

She'll now have to add wedding planning to her golfing preparation ahead of the 2026 campaign when she'll be chasing a return to winning ways.