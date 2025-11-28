Nelly Korda And Partner Announce Engagement
World No.2 Nelly Korda has posted on social media to announce her engagement
Nelly Korda has taken to social media to announce her engagement.
The World No.2 may have finished the year without winning a tournament, but instead of golfing silverware in her trophy cabinet she has a new piece of jewelry to celebrate.
Korda took to Instagram to post a series of slick engagement photos along with her new fiance, who is somewhat of a mystery man.
Korda is famously very protective of her private life, with hardly anything known about the man she'll now be marrying.
It's a bright ending off the course to a disappointing year on it for Korda, who won seven times during a record year in 2024, but failed to win a tournament in 2025.
That's despite, bizarrely, improving on a lot of her stats for 2025, but she just failed to get over the line when it mattered - finishing as a runner-up twice.
The 27-year-old finished in the top-10 seven times in 19 tournaments and was inside the top-25 six times. She also didn't miss a single cut, but never managed to go home with the trophy.
That's in stark contrast to her stunning 2024, when she won five times in a row at the start of the year and six times in seven starts when looking unbeatable.
Along with a second Major at the Chevron Championship, Korda went on to claim both the Rolex Player of the Year and Annika Major Award - which is handed out to the Major champion that performed best in all five of the biggest events.
Not winning this year will have really stung, but getting engaged will no doubt lift the mood and put a positive spin on the year.
She'll now have to add wedding planning to her golfing preparation ahead of the 2026 campaign when she'll be chasing a return to winning ways.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
