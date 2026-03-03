Anthony Kim Reveals The One Thing That Made LIV Golf Win The 'Most Special Moment' Of His Career

As he prepares to play his first event since that huge victory at LIV Golf Adelaide, Anthony Kim has opened up about getting back that special feeling and why the win was so important to him.

Not only did Kim beat two of the world's best golfers to take the top prize last month, he also completed one of the most inspiring comebacks in the world of sport.

That was Kim's first win in 16 years, although 12 of those were spent away from golf as he recovered from damaging addiction.

Now, there's even talk of Kim being a contender at Majors. But, the man himself is not getting ahead of himself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the press ahead of his return to action at LIV Golf Hong Kong, Kim reflected on that defining moment just over two weeks ago, and how his daughter running on the green was the pinnacle of his career.

"When she ran out on to that green, that was, selfishly, one of the most special moments of my life," he said. "When I used to putt for five or six hours on the green at the club I belonged to, they sent me a letter to get off the green and not practice as much, but that was always in the back of my mind."

"I've seen other players' families run on to the green," he added. "That was my goal. I'm a recovering addict, but now I think I'm addicted to making that happen again. There's nothing that's going to stop me from working to get to that point."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ironically, Kim didn't necessarily feel he was heading for a win, though.

On his momentum leading to the triumph in Australia, he said: "I don't think there was a moment where I started to think, 'I'm playing better than I was before.' But I think not worrying about the results and just trying to get better every day, that process clicked at some point. I don't know when that was.

"I really started playing better in Riyadh, but I just didn't get the ball in the hole quick enough. It kind of came together on the back nine. My focus is just to keep working, and I think my best golf is in front of me."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim's win was huge for LIV, and it was arguably the biggest, most interesting success story the breakaway tour has produced. But, his journey is not over yet.

Looking ahead to the future, Kim said he is just trying to improve a little at a time, every single day. On that, he explained: "To me, I start at zero every day. That's my mindset. I'm starting over every day.

"It's a lot easier to say than do because if you have a good week, you think, oh, maybe I can kind of relax on the practice or I can do this differently.

"But my goal is to stay very disciplined and put in all the hard work I can."

He is a man who has been through a lot, and now that he's back at the top, he's taking nothing for granted, clearly.

Kim revealed how he took a trip to Thailand to relax with his family in the wake of his win, where he played some casual golf with his wife, continued to hone his game, and replied to messages of support from those who cheered him on during the Adelaide success.

On his humble mindset, Kim said: "I don't want to downplay that it felt surreal. I didn't want to wake up and think that this was a dream, because two years ago when I joined LIV, I was flat-out terrible.

"But I knew that if I just kept working that I would get where I wanted to go."

Now, Kim will line up in Hong Kong looking to keep that momentum going and make his family and fans proud once more. It's safe to say that he'll have even more supporters than ever behind him this week.