Anthony Kim Signs Malbon Golf Deal

After his epic victory in Adelaide, Anthony Kim is now branching out into the wider golf business world as he's become an equity partner in Malbon Golf.

Kim was already wearing clothes from the increasingly popular Malbon Golf brand on a casual, non-contract basis, but was close to firming up a deal before his LIV Golf success in Australia.

Shortly before Adelaide, Kim was signed to Dustin Johnson's 4Aces team to replace Patrick Reed - which meant he was decked out in their Under Armour sponsored uniforms.

Kim did, though, keep a piece of Malbon on him in the form of his socks, and he's now developed bigger ties with the brand after becoming an equity investor and a partner, as reported by the Sports Business Journal.

Founder Stephen Malbon told the SBJ that Kim will wear Malbon Golf branded apparel in non-LIV events and practice rounds, but it's not a traditional sponsorship deal.

As Malbon said that after winning in Adelaide and pocketing the $4m first prize, Kim decided against a cash deal and instead wanted to become an equity partner in the company.

“He won last week and got some big checks out of that and said, ‘I don’t want any cash, give me all equity,’” Malbon told the SBJ. “So he’s now a partner in the company.”

Kim gave a statement to the same publication about why he decided to still go through with the Malbon move even after his 4Aces switch.

“This partnership with Malbon feels right because, just like me, it’s not for everyone - and that’s OK,” Kim said in a statement to SBJ. “We ride with the ones who choose to be different.”

If u told me 3 years ago I would have people around the world buying clothes w my initials I would never have believed U but thru GOD sobriety family & hard work anything is possible. Gr8ful 4 the love & support❤️ @malbongolf 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥@underarmour pic.twitter.com/UXe0bii5brFebruary 26, 2026

Kim has been wearing Malbon attire for some time after becoming friends with the founder, and that connection has developed into a business deal even though at some stage it seemed doomed.

Malbon says Kim told him he felt "horrible" about joining Johnson's 4Aces in terms of their possible link-up - with Under Armour the official supplier and therefore Kim has to wear their uniforms during LIV events.

But one of golf's most enigmatic stars has also turned up in plenty of Asian Tour events and is popular on social media so could still do a lot for Malbon's brand recognition.

The brand already have a range of Kim products on sale and there's likely to be more as the partnership develops.

Beating both Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm to win his first title since a 12-year hiatus from the sport made healine news around the world - and that can't hurt in terms of brand deals.

And Malbon says that his name will remain on Kim's socks, even though they only just made it for LIV Golf Adelaide after some questions from his team.

“It was funny, he said they were kind of questioning [the socks], and he said that he told him he was really comfortable in these specific socks,” Malbon added about Kim.

“And then he won and made his entire team $500,000 each because he played so well. So he said, ‘Believe me, they’re not going to have any concern with my socks anymore'.”