Tommy Fleetwood Claims Commanding DP World India Championship Victory

TOMMY AND FRANKIE CELEBRATE (Image credit: Getty Images) Following his winning putt, Tommy was joined by his son Frankie on the 18th and, in his interview, Fleetwood stated: "We were at home last week and he (Frankie) says 'you know what you've never done? You've never won a tournament where I've been able to run on to the 18th green.' "So I wrote that down and had it written down all week. It was another opportunity and I had it in my mind could I put myself in a position where I can make that moment happen. It's one of those little things and it means a lot to me. That's what I wanted to do all day."

PARS AT THE LAST Both Fleetwood and Nakajima produce solid chip shots at the 18th and, after Nakajima taps in for par, that leaves the floor open for Fleetwood to finish up. Rolling his birdie putt up to the lip of the hole, he taps in for a five and seven-under final round of 65. He wins the DP World India Championship by two strokes and claims an eighth title on the circuit.

NAKAJIMA MISSES THE GREEN Playing his third, Nakajima's approach comes up short and spins off the front. He has a two shot advantage over third, but won't want to mess around here.

ADVANTAGE FLEETWOOD Yet again, it's another fairway found for Fleetwood at the final hole, with his tee shot flying down the middle. From there, the 34-year-old hits another fairway wood, which comes up just short of the green. Nakajima, meanwhile, finds the right rough and hacks out down the fairway, leaving himself 120 yards to the hole. Given where Fleetwood is, you would think Nakajima needs to hole this to have a chance.

BIRDIE AT THE LAST FOR LOWRY Shane Lowry birdies the final hole and gets himself to 18-under, sharing third spot alongside Lawrence and Fitzpatrick. It's another good week for the Ryder Cup star.

BIRDIES FOR THE FINAL GROUP Wow... this is so impressive from Fleetwood, who rolls in a 20-footer for birdie to jump to 22-under! There was pressure on him with Nakajima in close, but the Englishman responded perfectly. Speaking of Nakajima, he rolls in his seven-footer for birdie, moving himself to 20-under. He trails by two going down the last.

BIG DAY FOR FITZPATRICK Great performance from Alex Fitzpatrick, who birdies the 72nd hole to move to 18-under and into a share of third. He will move up the Race to Dubai rankings and has all but secured his spot in the playoffs. Hillier, meanwhile, has had an hour to forget, with a closing bogey putting him four-over-par in his last five holes. He falls back into a share of ninth at 16-under.

PRESSURE APPLIED BY NAKAJIMA The par 3 17th hasn't yielded many birdies today and, as Fleetwood finds the center of the green, Nakajima takes dead aim and puts his tee shot to seven-feet. That spectacular shot leaves him a great look at birdie and, with Fleetwood not guaranteed a two putt, it could be incredibly tight in the next five minutes or so...

TWO WAYS OF MAKING PAR Producing another rock-solid iron shot from 160 yards, Fleetwood's birdie putt at the 16th finishes on the lip. It's a par for the Englishman, who still leads at 21-under. In terms of Nakajima, he was forced to chip out following a poor tee shot, with his third finishing 10-feet from the hole. Having seen Fleetwood miss, he has the perfect line, with Nakajima's par attempt never leaving the hole, dropping in for an excellent four.

IS THAT THE TOURNAMENT? Fleetwood has been steady off the tee all day and, at the 16th, he finds the middle of the fairway. That puts the pressure on Nakajima, and his drive is pushed right and comes to rest in the rough, albeit behind a tree.

PARS AT THE 15TH Nakajima produces a good effort for his birdie at the 15th, but it slides by the right-side, leaving a tap-in par coming back. He remains 19-under. Fleetwood, meanwhile, sees his effort from 20-feet come up well short. Thankfully, he is able to roll in the three footer for par to remain at 21-under, two clear of Nakajima.

SAFE APPROACH Both Nakajima and Fleetwood find the fairway at the treacherous par 4 15th. In terms of approach shots, Nakajima puts his second to 30-feet, while Fleetwood's is over the flag and finishes 20-feet from it.

GO ON TOMMY LAD After Nakajima is unable to get up-and-down from the bunker it leaves Fleetwood with a great chance to move two clear. Playing a nice shot from the sand, he's left with seven-feet for birdie, which he converts superbly. Fleetwood gets to 21-under and is now two clear of his playing partner.

THIS IS GETTING COSTLY FOR HILLIER Following his double bogey at the 14th, Hillier pulls his tee shot left at the 15th. Forced to chip out, he is unable to get up-and-down, with a bogey meaning he has dropped three shots in two holes.

FITZPATRICK TO 17-UNDER He's been under the radar today, but Alex Fitzpatrick birdies the 15th to move to 17-under and in a share of fifth alongside Joost Luiten and Jayden Schaper, who are both in the clubhouse.

BUNKER FOUND AT THE 14TH Both Fleetwood and Nakajima find the fairway at the par 5 14th and, from 230 yards, both men push their approach shots into the greenside bunker. It should be advantage Fleetwood, though, who is on the upslope and has more green to work with than Nakajima.

After a five-under-par back nine of 31, Lawrence sets the clubhouse target at 18-under. It will likely not be enough, but you never know around Delhi Golf Club.

DOUBLE BOGEY FOR HILLIER That's very costly! After finding the green with his fourth, Hillier has a long par putt which he races by five-feet. A bogey wouldn't be bad but, striking his putt, it misses the hole completely, leaving the New Zealander to tap-in for a double bogey seven. He goes from 20-under to 18-under, and is now two back of leader Fleetwood.

Both Fleetwood and Nakajima leave good birdie chances at the par 4 13th but, from mid-range, their putts don't scare the hole as they remain at 20-under and 19-under.

WHAT A SHOT FROM HILLIER After dropping it back in the fairway, Hillier plays a towering iron that nearly slam dunks in the hole for an unlikely birdie! The ball does roll out to 50-feet, but a two putt would give the New Zealander a bogey, which wouldn't be bad considering he could have racked up a high score on the 14th.

THE GOLF BALL IS FOUND Hillier has located his golf ball following his second shot at the 14th but, as expected, it's in a really bad place and it looks impossible that he'll be able to advance it further. Consequently, Hillier has picked the golf ball up and will head back to where he played his original from. This will be his fourth.

HUGE MISTAKE FROM HILLIER He's been in control of his game today but, after finding the fairway at the par 5 14th, Hillier pushes his second shot well right and into the shrubbery. He hits a provisional, which finds the greenside bunker. It's currently unclear as to where his first finished but, given the thickness of this forestry, it's uncertain whether he will want to find it!

NAKAJIMA BIRDIES THE 12TH Following an excellent approach at the par 3 12th, Nakajima rolls in an eight footer to move to 19-under and one back of Hillier and Fleetwood.

It isn't the week he would have wanted, but McIlroy birdies the final hole to finish 11-under and, currently, in a share of 25th spot. He cards a one-under 70 today.

PARS THROWN AROUND The leaders are spread over this back nine and, at the 13th, both Alex Fitzpatrick and Hillier par the hole to remain at 16-under and 20-under. Behind them, Nakajima pars the par 3 11th while Fleetwood makes a huge up-and-down to remain in a share of the lead with Hillier. Faced with a tough chip, the Englishman runs it by eight-foot, but his putt coming back catches the right-edge and drops for a three. Big moment from Fleetwood!

LAWRENCE MAKING A CHARGE Thriston Lawrence has one victory in 2025 and, with a birdie at the 16th, he is now six-under for his last five holes and 18-under for the championship. He is two back of Hillier and Fleetwood, who are a few holes back of the South African.

Fleetwood joins Hillier at the top of the leaderboard! After watching Nakajima miss his birdie putt, Fleetwood steps in and rolls an 18-footer into the center of the cup to get to 20-under. He is five-under for the day and, up ahead, Hillier makes an up-and-down on the par 3 12th to remain alongside the Ryder Cup star.

HOW DID THAT MISS? Keita Nakajima, who led going into the final round, plays an average shot into the par 4 10th and leaves himself 20-feet for a birdie. Striking his putt, it looks in all the way but, at the last second, it catches the right-side of the hole and horseshoes out. It's a tap-in par for the Japanese player, who remains 18-under.