Tommy Fleetwood Claims Commanding DP World India Championship Victory

Tommy Fleetwood fired a seven-under-par final round of 65 to claim the DP World India Championship by two strokes and secure an eighth win on the circuit

Tommy Fleetwood holds the DP World India Championship

In a thrilling final round at Delhi Golf Club, it was Tommy Fleetwood who claimed a two stroke victory over Keita Nakajima and the inaugural DP World India Championship.

Keita Nakajima and Tommy Fleetwood shake hands on the 18th

Starting the final round, it was Nakajima who led by two strokes and, in the early stages, it was Fleetwood and Daniel Hillier who made the early charges in scoreable conditions.

In fact, through the front nine, it was Hillier who found himself in front, as seven birdies in 10 holes put him one clear.

However, the New Zealander would make a double bogey at the par 5 14th and, with bogeys at the 15th and 18th dropping him well back, it left Fleetwood and Nakajima to battle it out in the final group.

Tommy Fleetwood hits a tee shot in front of Keita Nakajima

Closing out his front nine with three straight birdies, Fleetwood then birdied the 10th and 14th to move two clear of Nakajima, who wasn't giving up as he scrapped away.

Fleetwood, though, was remaining solid and, following pars at the 15th and 16th, the big moment came at the 17th when, with Nakajima in close for birdie, the Englishman rolled in a 20-footer to match the Japanese star.

Leading by two going down the 72nd hole, both men made pars, leaving Fleetwood two shots clear at 22-under, handing him the DP World India Championship and the $680,000 first prize.

Frankie and Tommy Fleetwood walk off the green

Celebrating with his son, Frankie, on the 18th green, a relieved Fleetwood stated: "We were at home last week and he says 'you know what you've never done? You've never won a tournament where I've been able to run on to the 18th green'

"So I wrote that down and had it written down all week. It was another opportunity and I had it in my mind could I put myself in a position where I can make that moment happen. It's one of those little things and it means a lot to me. That's what I wanted to do all day."

DP World India Championship Leaderboard

  • -22 Tommy Fleetwood (65)
  • -20 Keita Nakajima (69)
  • -18 Thriston Lawrence (65)
  • -18 Alex Fitzpatrick (67)
  • -18 Shane Lowry (68)
  • -17 Joost Luiten (65)
  • -17 Jayden Schaper (66)
  • -17 Viktor Hovland (67)
  • -16 Michael Kim (67)
  • -16 Daniel Hillier (69)
  • -15 Ben Schmidt (67)
  • -15 Jorge Campillo (68)
  • -14 Tom Vaillant (65)
  • -14 Dan Bradbury (69)
  • -13 Andy Sullivan (68)
  • -13 Brandon Robinson Thompson (71)
  • -12 Casey Jarvis (66)
  • -12 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (66)
  • -12 David Ravetto (67)
  • -12 Marcel Schneider (68)
  • -12 Martin Couvra (69)
  • -12 Freddy Schott (69)
  • -12 Bernd Wiesberger (70)
  • -12 Andrea Pavan (70)
  • -12 Jens Dantorp (73)
  • -11 Eugenio Chacarra (68)
  • -11 Andreas Halvorsen (68)
  • -11 Frederic Lacroix (69)
  • -11 Rory McIlroy (71)
  • -11 Brian Harman (74)

Matt Cradock
WHAT A FINISH

HANDS ON THE TROPHY

Tommy Fleetwood poses with the DP World India Championship

THE WINNING MOMENT

TOMMY AND FRANKIE CELEBRATE

Frankie and Tommy Fleetwood celebrate on the 18th green

PARS AT THE LAST

TOMMY FLEETWOOD WINS THE DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP

NAKAJIMA MISSES THE GREEN

ADVANTAGE FLEETWOOD

BIRDIE AT THE LAST FOR LOWRY

WHAT A PUTT FROM FLEETWOOD

BIRDIES FOR THE FINAL GROUP

BIG DAY FOR FITZPATRICK

PRESSURE APPLIED BY NAKAJIMA

TWO WAYS OF MAKING PAR

SUPER VIK

It's not been his day today, but Viktor Hovland gives the Delhi fans what they want at the 18th, chipping in for an eagle to move to 17-under and into a share of fourth.

IS THAT THE TOURNAMENT?

PARS AT THE 15TH

SAFE APPROACH

SEVEN BIRDIES FOR THE DAY

GO ON TOMMY LAD

THIS IS GETTING COSTLY FOR HILLIER

FITZPATRICK TO 17-UNDER

BUNKER FOUND AT THE 14TH

HILLIER'S 14TH

LAWRENCE SHOOTS 65

Thriston Lawrence hits a driver off the tee

After a five-under-par back nine of 31, Lawrence sets the clubhouse target at 18-under. It will likely not be enough, but you never know around Delhi Golf Club.

DOUBLE BOGEY FOR HILLIER

PARS AT THE 13TH

Keita Nakajima hits an approach

Both Fleetwood and Nakajima leave good birdie chances at the par 4 13th but, from mid-range, their putts don't scare the hole as they remain at 20-under and 19-under.

WHAT A SHOT FROM HILLIER

THE GOLF BALL IS FOUND

HUGE MISTAKE FROM HILLIER

NAKAJIMA BIRDIES THE 12TH

McILROY FINISHES HIS ROUND

Rory McIlroy waves to fans

It isn't the week he would have wanted, but McIlroy birdies the final hole to finish 11-under and, currently, in a share of 25th spot. He cards a one-under 70 today.

PARS THROWN AROUND

HOW FLEETWOOD JOINED THE LEAD

LAWRENCE MAKING A CHARGE

TOMMY JOINS HILLIER

Tommy Fleetwood lines up a putt

Fleetwood joins Hillier at the top of the leaderboard! After watching Nakajima miss his birdie putt, Fleetwood steps in and rolls an 18-footer into the center of the cup to get to 20-under.

He is five-under for the day and, up ahead, Hillier makes an up-and-down on the par 3 12th to remain alongside the Ryder Cup star.

HOW DID THAT MISS?

BACK NINE ACTION