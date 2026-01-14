Kevin Na Leaves LIV Golf, Tiger Woods' Brooks Koepka Update And Returns For The PGA And DP World Tours: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our weekly look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

It's a big week in the men's game with the first PGA Tour and DP World Tour events of the year following a late start to 2026.

The Sentry was supposed to open the PGA Tour's season last week before its cancellation, so it is the Sony Open getting us underway. The field has a strong mix of PGA Tour stars along with new Korn Ferry Tour and DP World Tour graduates.

On the DP World Tour, the biennial Dubai Invitational returns for its second staging, with a field headlined by defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and Masters champion Rory McIlroy.

There is plenty that has been going on this week following Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour return and constant LIV news ahead of the 2026 LIV Golf season beginning early next month.

Here's what you need to know about the events on tour this week and what else is going on:

Sony Open

Nick Taylor defends his Sony Open title this weekend against a field including the likes of past champion Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, JJ Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Robert MacIntyre, Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth.

The returning Vijay Singh is also playing after the 62-year-old cashed in his career money list exemption.

A number of rookies are making their debuts as PGA Tour members including Korn Ferry Tour no.1 Johnny Keefer and Kristoffer Reitan, who won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in his most recent start.

The event takes place at Waialae Country Club, potentially for the last time. Reports have stated the Hawaii swing could be cut from a streamlined PGA Tour in 2027 with a potential post-Super Bowl start. Nothing has been confirmed yet, though.

It is also Sony's final year of sponsorship, meaning the event certainly feels somewhat at risk - so let's make sure we enjoy it this week as it could possibly be the last (hopefully not though!).

Dubai Invitational

The Dubai Invitational returns at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club following its inaugural staging in 2024, when Tommy Fleetwood finished birdie-birdie to pip Rory McIlroy in a dramatic finish.

Both men are playing this week as well as Shane Lowry and recent back-to-back winner Jayden Schaper. The young South African is bidding to join Seve Ballesteros and Sir Nick Faldo as the only man to win three DP World Tour events in a row.

The field features 60 pros and 60 amateurs in a three-day pro-am format before the pros go solo in the final round to decide the championship.

It marks the opening to the DP World Tour's Middle East swing, with the Dubai Desert Classic taking place next week.

Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour return confirmed and LIV stars decline offer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka's immediate PGA Tour return has been confirmed thanks to the newly introduced Returning Member Program, with the five-time Major champion set to make his first start later this month at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The Returning Member Program also opened the door for Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith to make spectacular returns - but all three LIV Golf stars turned it down and said they would be staying with LIV Golf.

Kevin Na leaves LIV Golf

(Image credit: Getty Images/LIV Golf/Korean GC)

The five-time PGA Tour winner has left the PIF-backed circuit, having joined back in 2022.

Na had been the Iron Heads GC captain but the side has now rebranded to Korean GC and is set to have a different roster this year. Reports say the PGA Tour's Ben An will be the new captain, with Danny Lee remaining alongside MK Kim and Young-han Song.

If those reports are true, it also means Jinichiro Kozuma has been let go from the league, too. It seems that way, as the Japanese player tweeted: "I’m looking forward to seeing if they’re a better player than I am."

"Thank you, Kevin. Kevin Na closes his LIV Golf chapter leaving behind a lasting mark on the league and team," Korean GC wrote on social media to confirm Na's departure.

Stinger GC rebrands

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

LIV Golf's all-South African Stinger GC is another team to have rebranded for 2026, with the franchise now known as Southern Guards GC.

The team, which features Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel, retains the green colorway and will now wear the 'SG' branding and rhino logo.

The rhino is said to be "a powerful symbol deeply rooted in South African culture" that represents "strength and resolve" and "embodies both competitive toughness and a commitment to legacy."

Latin America Amateur Championship

(Image credit: LAAC)

It's a big week in the amateur game, too, with the Latin America Amateur Championship taking place at Lima Golf Club in Peru.

The event is run by the Masters, the USGA and the R&A and will see the winner earn spots into the 2026 Masters Tournament, the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale and the 126th US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

It was first played in 2015, with past winners including Joaquin Niemann and Korn Ferry Tour player Alvaro Ortiz.

Mini twigs - what else to know