Multiple LIV Golf Teams Spotted With New Apparel Sponsors Weeks After Bryson DeChambeau's Reebok Deal

Multiple LIV Golf teams appear to have made notable changes to their respective set-ups this off-season, and not just in the transfer window, but with a handful of sides switching apparel sponsors as well.

Bryson DeChambeau kicked off the mini wave of clothing-deal shifts when he and Reebok announced a "long-term deal" shortly before The Showdown in December.

Reebok - who backed former LIV CEO Greg Norman during the 1990s - have been designated as Crushers GC's official footwear and apparel sponsors, too, and will kit out DeChambeau's men from the start of the 2025 campaign.

Speaking about the fresh agreement, DeChambeau said: “I’m proud to partner with Reebok to usher in the brand’s return to golf. When looking for a partner for Crushers GC, we wanted to find a brand that aligns with our vision for golf’s future and has the ability to increase visibility of the game around the world, and Reebok was the perfect fit.

“With a great legacy in disrupting sport culture, I’m excited to see what we can do together to push the sport of golf to new heights.”

🚨🐺👀 SPOTTED — Cam Smith appears to be wearing Greyson apparel, a sign that another major sponsor may have inked a deal with a LIV Golf team. In recent weeks, we saw that Bryson’s Crushers inked a deal with Reebok. Now, Ripper GC may have a major deal of their own. pic.twitter.com/LHne2M6CsIJanuary 13, 2025

Crushers GC was the first team to confirm a new apparel deal this winter, but several of the squad's rivals seem to have made their own changes which have been spotted during recent media appearances.

Shared by NUCLR Golf on X, a photo of Cameron Smith showed the Australian wearing a Greyson Clothiers hooded top in the team's signature color.

Greyson appear to have also joined forces with Jon Rahm's Legion XIII as well, with the team's captain seen wearing a LIV-themed polo shirt which featured the Wolf Pack logo during his press conference ahead of the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

A deal is yet to be officially confirmed be either party involved, but one is expected in the days before LIV's 2025 schedule begins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 6.

Another side to have moved on from their former apparel sponsor is Majesticks GC, who look like they could well be wearing English brand, Castore moving forward.

Castore is used by a number of well-known sports teams already, such as the England men's and women's cricket team plus English Premier League club, Everton and Scottish giants, Glasgow Rangers.

Majesticks 🤝 Castore pic.twitter.com/j36ab4MnbeJanuary 13, 2025

It launched its first golf collection in March 2024 and has since linked up with 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, among other pros.

The golfing quartet of Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sam Horsfield could be about to join them, with a picture shared by LIV'r' & Onions! on X showing the Swedish co-captain donning the team's light blue polo with a Castore logo on the shoulder.

Away from new sponsors, Cleeks GC have teased a fresh logo on the team's social media channels, with the likes of DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, and Harold Varner III sharing their opinion on the switch.

Currently, Martin Kaymer's men have a moss green background with a cleek golf club through the middle of a large letter 'C.' In the video, DeChambeau reveals that the new look contains at least a little orange, with the American and many of his peers positively reacting to the change.