Could Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Brand Be Signing More Tour Players? TaylorMade's CEO Appears To Be 'Working' On It

Sun Day Red was launched in February 2024 and, after a successful two-year period that has seen revenue reportedly grow faster than predicted, the brand could be set to expand its Tour-player roster.

Launched by 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, in partnership with TaylorMade, Sun Day Red currently has Woods and Karl Vilips on its books but, according to David Abeles, CEO of both Sun Day Red and TaylorMade, that player number could be increasing.

Vilips was announced as the first brand ambassador of Sun Day Red back in February 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Front Office Sports, Abeles stated: "We’re absolutely working with more Tour players to determine who can fit that criteria and those brand standards. We’ll build a wonderful unified team, much like we have at TaylorMade."

Boasting Woods on its staffer list, the company also has Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood on its roster, as well as Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and Charley Hull.

Scheffler, McIlroy and Korda are signed with Nike in terms of apparel, while Hull wears Malbon and Henderson has a long-term partnership with Skechers. Fleetwood, meanwhile, appears to have left Nike, with it unclear as to which clothing provider he could sign with in the future.

What we do know is that Sun Day Red is planning on launching a full women's apparel line this year, with Abeles not ruling out the possibility of signing an LPGA Tour star to its apparel list.

Which professionals do you think Sun Day Red should sign, or might be good fits? Let us know in the comments below...

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Woods and Abeles during the launch of Sun Day Red in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’m very excited about finding a female athlete that could represent our brand and do it the same way that we’ve discussed," explained Abeles to Front Office Sports.

"So, signing tour players is part of our strategy. But we’re going to be very methodical to make sure we pick tour players that can model our brand, model our values, and bring us to market the way Tiger and Karl have."

Time will tell as to whether Sun Day Red signs deals with Tour players, but what we do know is that plenty of partnerships have been announced at the start of 2026.

As mentioned, Fleetwood wasn't wearing his traditional Nike apparel at the Dubai Invitational, instead wearing Lululemon, Vuori and G/FORE over the week at Dubai Creek Resort.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One big apparel move involved Tony Finau, who became the first Brand ambassador for Jordan Golf, which is under the Nike umbrella.

Along with the American, PGA Tour winners Jake Knapp and JT Poston signed multi-year contracts with Johnnie-O, while Malbon has signed Masters winner Fred Couples to a major apparel and endorsement deal.

It's not just the PGA Tour where clothing deals have been spotted, as 4Aces GC and Torque GC on the LIV Golf League are the most recent sides to announce partnerships for 2026, with 4Aces GC wearing Under Armour and Torque GC Greyson Clothiers