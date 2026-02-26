Is Justin Thomas The Next Big Apparel Free Agent?

Could Justin Thomas follow Tommy Fleetwood in becoming a golf apparel free agent?

The two-time Major champion will make his PGA Tour return after back surgery next week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and it looks like he'll be without his usual apparel supplier.

Thomas has been with Greyson Clothiers since 2022 but as he prepares to get back out on Tour the wolf logo he's been sporting since then seems to have disappeared.

The 32-year-old was in action for Atlanta Drive in the TGL recently and was wearing just a plain white polo shirt, with his sponsors' logos for Lineage and Energy Transfer, but no sign of Greyson.

There's been no official word, but Greyson is not on Thomas' own personal website as a partner while his name is also missing from the manufacturer's own golfer line-up on their site.

Fleetwood's situation has been a talking point on the PGA Tour this season as he's taken a fresh approach since ending his deal with Nike.

The FedEx Cup champion has decided to wear whatever he feels like during his early season tournaments - even going to the pro shop at Pebble Beach and wearing that famous logo as well as sporting some Masters gear while out in the Middle East.

“I think for now, I do have the luxury of trying different things, wearing different things, and I think I'll just take it from there, from this point onwards," said Fleetwood of his current free agent clothing status. "But it's been nice. And yeah, plenty of people have mentioned it.

“It's just something different. I have been with one company for a very, very long time, and they were absolutely amazing, and just at this point it's a bit different, and I'm wearing a few different things.

“I guess over time, I'll see if there is a particular way that I want to go with what I want to wear. But for now, it's just trying things and seeing what happens.”

Being a former World No.1 and two-time PGA Championship winner, Thomas would also be hot property on the open market if his deal with Greyson has in fact ended.

Whether Thomas will dive right into a new deal quickly or go a similar way to Fleetwood and enjoy some freedom remains to be seen.

Unlike Fleetwood, who doesn't have any other sponsorship logos to display, Thomas does need to include his two on any shirts he may opt to wear so is a bit more restricted.

So we may not see Thomas joining Fleetwood in the pro shop at Bay Hill when he makes his PGA Tour comeback next week, but his outfit choice will be something to watch out for.