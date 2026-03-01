Tiger Woods Not Listed In Seminole Pro-Member Field As Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka And Tommy Fleetwood Play Exclusive Event

The field for the 2026 Seminole Pro-Member has been revealed ahead of the exclusive tournament beginning on Monday.

Every year, Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida hosts some of golf's - and the celebrity world's - biggest names in a one-day net and gross pairs event.

Last year, Ryan Fox and Jimmy Dunne won the net event while Billy Horschel and Bill Davis claimed the spoils in the gross competition.

While Tiger Woods has been included in the field for each of the past two years, the 15-time Major winner is sitting this one out as he continues his recovery from back surgery.

Woods recently shared that he was hitting full shots again and did not rule out an appearance at The Masters next month, but a one-off day at Seminole is beyond him at this stage.

Seminole Pro-Member Tee Times 2026

2026 Seminole Pro-MemberMonday, March 2ndOne of the most exclusive tee sheets in golf.#5ClubsGolf pic.twitter.com/0m0PBY0lkYMarch 1, 2026

In his absence, a number of other Major winners will tee it up - including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Nelly Korda.

Korda's sister Jessica is also on the tee sheet, which was shared by 5 Clubs Golf on X, as are the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler.

Among the more senior Major winners are the likes of Jim Furyk, Stewart Cink and Trevor Immelman while experienced pros like Luke Donald, Matt Kuchar and Trevor Immelman are also set to play.

There are also several notable names who are yet to reach anywhere near their prime years, such as Chris Gotterup, Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Karl Vilips, Neal Shipley, Johnny Keefer, David Ford, Carla Bernat Escuder, Rachel Kuehn and Garrick Higgo.

As well as the pro golfers, their partners make for interesting reading, too. McIlroy is set to be joined by his father, Gerry, while Fox and Dunne will team up once more.

Gerry and Rory McIlroy

Johann Rupert - the man who is responsible for the Alfred Dunhill events on the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour has been paired with Tommy Fleetwood once again.

Meanwhile, former PGA Tour chairman Ed Herlihy is with Shane Lowry and ex-PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh will partner Justin Leonard.

The PGA Tour's Florida Swing continues with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill next week, with the Cognizant Classic to conclude on Sunday. Shane Lowry and Austin Smotherman - who are both in the field for the Seminole Pro-Member - are co-leaders through 54 holes.