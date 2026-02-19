Tommy Fleetwood Wearing Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red Brand At Genesis Invitational

Tommy Fleetwood has been spotted wearing Tiger Woods’ apparel brand, Sun Day Red, at the Genesis Invitational.

The Englishman was seen wearing a Rhythm Stripe Cashmere Crew during the first round of the PGA Tour Signature Event.

Fleetwood had been with Nike since 2010. However, he announced he had split from the brand at the start of the year, inviting speculation over which brand he would link up with next.

In his first start of the year, the Dubai Invitational, Fleetwood began in Lululemon apparel, before changing to athletic and performance brand Vuori.

To add to the confusion, he also appeared to be wearing a G/FORE polo shirt, with unbranded apparel then being used for the rest of the week. As the season has continued, he’s even been seen wearing Masters branded gear, apparently with no sign of a new deal in sight.

Fleetwood was still a free agent at last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he was kitted out in the Pebble Beach logo on his way to finishing T4.

Tommy Fleetwood wore Pebble Beach apparel at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the event, he detailed how the severing of his relationship with Nike had come about, saying: "Our contract was ending and it just turned out like we, you know, sort of didn’t end up in a place where I’m wearing Nike stuff this year."

He added: “Who knows what's going to happen in the future.”

Sun Day Red Rhythm Stripe Cashmere Crew: $365 at Sun Day Red Tommy's choice of the midweight crew made of 100% cashmere is one of many high-end, high-price options under Tiger's Sun Day Red brand - but given Fleetwood's earnings last year on the PGA Tour, we don't think it made too much of a dent in his bank account.

On Tuesday, the waters were muddied further when Fleetwood wore Malbon clothing at Riviera Country Club.

However, according to Golf Digest's Chris Powers, that was a result of help from Jason Day. He wrote on X: "Your eyes do not deceive you. That is Tommy Fleetwood in a Malbon sweater. (I) Asked him what’s the deal … he said Jason Day loaned him some stuff last week at Pebble. Friends helping friends."

Now, we can add Woods’ brand, which was launched in 2024 after he also split with Nike, to the list. But does it hint at a long-term deal?

What we do know is that recently, CEO of Sun Day Red and TaylorMade, David Abeles, said the brand was looking to expand its Tour-player roster after revenue reportedly grew faster than predicted.

He explained: "We’re absolutely working with more Tour players to determine who can fit that criteria and those brand standards. We’ll build a wonderful unified team, much like we have at TaylorMade."

As a TaylorMade staffer, Fleetwood will also know Abeles well, which will surely lead to speculation he may be closing in on a deal.

Karl Vilips is a Sun Day Red ambassador (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, could Fleetwood be about to join fellow PGA Tour pro Karl Vilips, who was announced as a Sun Day Red ambassador a year ago, on its roster? Given the sizeable line-up of apparel Fleetwood has used so far this year, it remains a case of time will tell.