Tommy Fleetwood To Lululemon? World No.3 Spotted Without Nike Clothing At Dubai Invitational
Fleetwood returns as the defending champion at the Dubai Invitational, but appears to have made one big change ahead of the DP World Tour's opening event of the year
For over a decade, Tommy Fleetwood has worn Nike golf apparel but, during a practice round at this week's Dubai Invitational, the Englishman was seen wearing a different brand to normal.
In a video posted to TaylorMade's social channels, Fleetwood is seen striking the ball at Dubai Creek Resort without any Nike logos present on his clothing.
Instead, it seems that the Englishman was wearing apparel from Lululemon.
No news has officially been confirmed as to whether Fleetwood has left Nike, with the brand still listed under 'Partners' on his official website.
The lack of Nike branding on the cap, polo and pants, as well as Fleetwood using a TaylorMade glove and not a Nike one, signifies that, perhaps, the 34-year-old is in the process of changing apparel providers.
Looking at the clothing, we believe the polo shirt is from Lululemon, while Fleetwood had a cap on with 'The Stable' written across the front of it, which could indicate a potential collaboration between the two.
Along with the polo and hat, the baggy pants were also a notable feature, as were the Nike golf shoes, specifically the Victory Pro 4.
Lululemon has become a more prominent brand on the professional golf circuits over the last few years, with its roster of players including PGA Tour winners Min Woo Lee and Max Homa, who signed with the company at the start of 2025.
Previously, Lydia Ko also wore its golf apparel, while the brand has seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, as an ambassador.
One thing that is for certain, though, is that Fleetwood has kept the new TaylorMade Qi4D LS driver in the bag at Dubai Creek Resort, first putting it in-play at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November 2024.
Fleetwood comes into this week's Dubai Invitational as the defending champion, having claimed a one stroke victory over Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence in 2024.
It will be his first start of 2026 following an incredible 2025 that included victories at the PGA Tour's Tour Championship and the DP World India Championship.
