Tom Kim Makes Last-Gasp Hole-In-One To Carry Jupiter Links To TGL Playoffs

Just days after playing up his excitement for the latest TGL encounter, Tom Kim has delivered an incredible win for Jupiter Links with an outrageous hole-in-one.

It's arguably taken some time for the indoor golf venture, founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, to find some momentum and get traditional golfers on board.

However, anyone following TGL, or even those with an appreciation for a wonderful golf shot, will agree that Tom Kim just did something truly special.

Going into the match between Jupiter Links and Bay Golf Club, which was the final of the season for these sides, the Floridian team knew they needed a miracle to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Trailing 6-5 on the penultimate hole, up stepped Kim to take on the 138-yard par-3. To make things even more dramatic, the 23-year-old threw down The Hammer to double the value of the hole. This was all or nothing for his team, and he took it all.

TOM KIM MAKES A HOLE-IN-ONE AND JUPITER'S NOT OUT OF IT YET!!! pic.twitter.com/kYJ7GUr4I5March 4, 2026

Kim didn't seem to feel the pressure of the occasion at all. He simply hit his wedge shot as smooth as you like, sending it over the flag before watching it roll back perfectly into the hole.

He and the rest of his team, including a surprisingly nimble Tiger, celebrated wildly as only the second hole-in-one in TGL history put them into the lead and on course for a crucial victory.

Now, Woods and McIlroy will see their teams go head-to-head in the playoffs. While the former is unlikely to actually play, he did promise he would be there for the match between Links and Boston Common.

Reflecting on the incredible moment, Woods described this as the "best indoor experience ever." Meanwhile, Kim couldn't believe the wild celebrations, adding: "I’ve never been tackled before."

It's a really important moment for TGL in general, too. At the start of this season, TGL's ratings were worryingly low, while some had even questioned whether the whole TGL venture was worthwhile.

But, in the past couple of weeks, we've seen some truly exciting moments, like Neal Shipley hitting the first-ever ace in TGL, Justin Rose recording an albatross, Rory McIlroy breaking the record for longest-drive, and a few contentious shots some players would probably rather forget.

Funnily enough, Tom Kim foreshadowed this unbelievable situation. On Sunday, after completing his round at the Cognizant Classic, the young golfer admitted the 18 holes he played there were merely a warm-up for TGL action.

Tom Kim was second group off in the final round of the Cognizant. He said he spent all day thinking about Jupiter Links' @TGL match that night."I woke up at 4:30, so I've been up for almost 20 something hours. But my 18 holes today was preparation for tonight. That's all I… pic.twitter.com/xjFIS6nKVlMarch 2, 2026

He said: "That's all I focused on. I'm serious, I promise you.

"It was a long day, but the whole round I was just thinking about the match tonight and how it's going to be and how I wanted to play and how the prep was going to go."

Looks like all that preparation paid off, and then some.