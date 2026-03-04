Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The third Signature Event of the 2026 PGA Tour season is upon us, with the world's best from the circuit teeing it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Staged at the iconic Bay Hill Club & Lodge, the $20 million tournament features Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and defending champion, Russell Henley, who claimed the title 12 months ago via a single shot from Collin Morikawa.

Henley defends at Bay Hill this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Henley is paired alongside World No.1 and good friend, Scheffler, with the pair getting their first round underway at 10.20am and their second at 1.30pm on Friday.

McIlroy, who won this title back in 2018, is alongside Ryder Cup teammate, Viktor Hovland, with the duo teeing off at 1.30pm on Thursday and 10.20am on Friday.

Some notable names are returning to the PGA Tour this week, as both Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im make their first starts this year after being sidelined with injury. Thomas is alongside Hideki Matsuyama (1.20pm & 10.05am), while Im is paired with Sam Burns (12.15pm & 9.05am).

Thomas makes his first start since November, where he played the Procore Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the other notable pairings are Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose (9.55am & 1.10pm), Xander Schauffele and Shane Lowry (10.05am & 1.20pm), as well as Ben Griffin and Tommy Fleetwood (12.50pm & 9.35am).

Going out in pairs, a total of 72 players are present in the field and, with The Players Championship taking place next week, many will want strong results prior to the PGA Tour's Flagship Event at TPC Sawgrass.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times: Round One

ET (GMT)

7.40am (12.40pm): Joel Dahmen, Daniel Bennett (a)

Joel Dahmen, Daniel Bennett (a) 7.50am (12.50pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Hoge

Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Hoge 8.00am (1.00pm): Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel

Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel 8.10am (1.10pm): Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers

Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers 8.20am (1.20pm): Matt McCarty, Max Greyserman

Matt McCarty, Max Greyserman 8.30am (1.30pm): Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam

Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam 8.40am (1.40pm): Daniel Berger, Alex Noren

Daniel Berger, Alex Noren 8.50am (1.50pm): Min Woo Lee, Michael Thorbjornsen

Min Woo Lee, Michael Thorbjornsen 9.05am (2.05pm): Harry Hall, Corey Conners

Harry Hall, Corey Conners 9.15am (2.15pm): Cameron Young, Sepp Straka

Cameron Young, Sepp Straka 9.25am (2.25pm): Harris English, Patrick Cantlay

Harris English, Patrick Cantlay 9.35am (2.35pm): Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre

Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre 9.45am (2.45pm): Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia

Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia 9.55am (2.55pm): Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose

Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose 10.05am (3.05pm): Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry

Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry 10.20am (3.20pm): Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley

Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley 10.30am (3.30pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Adam Scott

Aldrich Potgieter, Adam Scott 10.40am (3.40pm): JT Poston, Keith Mitchell

JT Poston, Keith Mitchell 10.50am (3.50pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Austin Smotherman

Nicolai Hojgaard, Austin Smotherman 11.00am (4.00pm): Si Woo Kim, Bud Cauley

Si Woo Kim, Bud Cauley 11.10am (4.10pm): Lucas Glover, Ryo Hisatsune

Lucas Glover, Ryo Hisatsune 11.20am (4.20pm): Ryan Gerard, Jason Day

Ryan Gerard, Jason Day 11.35am (4.35pm): Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy

Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy 11.45am (4.45pm): Kurt Kitayama, Pierceson Coody

Kurt Kitayama, Pierceson Coody 11.55am (4.55pm): Jordan Spieth, Sam Stevens

Jordan Spieth, Sam Stevens 12.05pm (5.05pm): Jake Knapp, Matt Fitzpatrick

Jake Knapp, Matt Fitzpatrick 12.15pm (5.15pm): Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

Sam Burns, Sungjae Im 12.25pm (5.25pm): JJ Spaun, Nick Taylor

JJ Spaun, Nick Taylor 12.35pm (5.35pm): Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy 12.50pm (5.50pm): Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood

Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood 100pm (6.00pm): Nico Echavarria, Ludvig Aberg

Nico Echavarria, Ludvig Aberg 1.10pm (6.10pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup

Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup 1.20pm (6.20pm): Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama 1.30pm (6.30pm): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland 1.40pm (6.40pm): Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim

Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim 1.50pm (6.50pm): Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times: Round Two