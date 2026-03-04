Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Check out the full first and second round tee times for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which includes a star-studded line-up at Bay Hill Club & Lodge
The third Signature Event of the 2026 PGA Tour season is upon us, with the world's best from the circuit teeing it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Staged at the iconic Bay Hill Club & Lodge, the $20 million tournament features Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and defending champion, Russell Henley, who claimed the title 12 months ago via a single shot from Collin Morikawa.
Henley is paired alongside World No.1 and good friend, Scheffler, with the pair getting their first round underway at 10.20am and their second at 1.30pm on Friday.
McIlroy, who won this title back in 2018, is alongside Ryder Cup teammate, Viktor Hovland, with the duo teeing off at 1.30pm on Thursday and 10.20am on Friday.
Some notable names are returning to the PGA Tour this week, as both Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im make their first starts this year after being sidelined with injury. Thomas is alongside Hideki Matsuyama (1.20pm & 10.05am), while Im is paired with Sam Burns (12.15pm & 9.05am).
Among the other notable pairings are Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose (9.55am & 1.10pm), Xander Schauffele and Shane Lowry (10.05am & 1.20pm), as well as Ben Griffin and Tommy Fleetwood (12.50pm & 9.35am).
Going out in pairs, a total of 72 players are present in the field and, with The Players Championship taking place next week, many will want strong results prior to the PGA Tour's Flagship Event at TPC Sawgrass.
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times: Round One
ET (GMT)
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Joel Dahmen, Daniel Bennett (a)
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Hoge
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Matt McCarty, Max Greyserman
- 8.30am (1.30pm): Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Daniel Berger, Alex Noren
- 8.50am (1.50pm): Min Woo Lee, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Harry Hall, Corey Conners
- 9.15am (2.15pm): Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
- 9.25am (2.25pm): Harris English, Patrick Cantlay
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry
- 10.20am (3.20pm): Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley
- 10.30am (3.30pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Adam Scott
- 10.40am (3.40pm): JT Poston, Keith Mitchell
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Austin Smotherman
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Si Woo Kim, Bud Cauley
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Lucas Glover, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Ryan Gerard, Jason Day
- 11.35am (4.35pm): Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Kurt Kitayama, Pierceson Coody
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Jordan Spieth, Sam Stevens
- 12.05pm (5.05pm): Jake Knapp, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): JJ Spaun, Nick Taylor
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood
- 100pm (6.00pm): Nico Echavarria, Ludvig Aberg
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim
- 1.50pm (6.50pm): Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times: Round Two
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Austin Smotherman
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Si Woo Kim, Bud Cauley
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Lucas Glover, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Ryan Gerard, Jason Day
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy
- 8.30am (1.30pm): Kurt Kitayama, Pierceson Coody
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Jordan Spieth, Sam Stevens
- 8.50am (1.50pm): Jake Knapp, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
- 9.15am (2.15pm): JJ Spaun, Nick Taylor
- 9.25am (2.25pm): Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Nico Echavarria, Ludvig Aberg
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10.20am (3.20pm): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland
- 10.30am (3.30pm): Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Joel Dahmen, Daniel Bennett (a)
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Hoge
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers
- 11.35am (4.35pm): Matt McCarty, Max Greyserman
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Daniel Berger, Alex Noren
- 12.05pm (5.05pm): Min Woo Lee, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Harry Hall, Corey Conners
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Harris English, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre
- 1.00pm (6.00pm): Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Adam Scott
- 1.50pm (6.50pm): JT Poston, Keith Mitchell
