Full PGA Tour Schedule 2026

The 2026 PGA Tour season is almost upon us, with the first event on the circuit since November’s RSM Classic arriving with the Sony Open in Hawaii on January 15th.

Originally, the plan was to begin the season a week earlier with The Sentry, but that was shelved after the PGA Tour failed to find an alternative venue for the event amid drought concerns at the regular Plantation Course host in Kapalua.

Following the Waialae Country Club event, the action heads to mainland USA with The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open in California, the latter of which will be its last with the company as its title sponsor.

February begins with a bang - fan favorite the WM Phoenix Open, before the first of the season’s Signature Events arrives with the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Rory McIlroy kickstarted a career-defining 2025 with his first victory of the year.

Rory McIlroy won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A week later, another Signature Event, the Genesis Invitational, returns to Riviera Country Club a year after it was forced to move to Torrey Pines following the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Cognizant Classic rounds off February, with March getting started with the third Signature Event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with alternate event the Puerto Rico Open, coming in the same week.

Then it’s the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, with the Valspar Championship and Texas Children’s Houston Open rounding off the month.

Another tournament from the Lone Star State, the Valero Texas Open, begins April, before the first Major of the season, The Masters, where McIlroy will return to Augusta National to defend his title.

Then it’s off to South Carolina for another Signature Event, the RBC Heritage, before the unique team event the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

A brand new Signature Event, the Cadillac Championship, begins on the last day of April at Trump National Doral before May starts with another of the lucrative tournaments, the Truist Championship, which returns to Quail Hollow after a one-year visit to Philadelphia Cricket Club. The third edition of the Myrtle Beach Classic takes place at the same time.

Trump National Doral hosts the Cadillac Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next up, it's the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, from Aronimink Golf Club.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and Charles Schwab Challenge, both from Texas, round off May, with June beginning with Signature Event the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

The PGA Tour then heads north of the border for the RBC Canadian Open before the third Major, the US Open, comes from Shinnecock Hills. June ends with the eighth and final Signature Event of the season, the Travelers Championship.

Into July, the John Deere Classic begins proceedings before attention turns to the Genesis Scottish Open and the ISCO Championship, both of which are played in the same week.

The Open follows from Royal Birkdale, with the Corales Puntacana Championship also being played that week, before the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

August begins with the Wyndham Championship, before the three FedEx Cup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, round out the month.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs come in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a break of several weeks, the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the season begins on September 17th with the brand new Biltmore Championship Asheville before the biennial match between the US and Internationals, the Presidents Cup, takes place at Medinah.

October sees the resumption of the FedEx Cup Fall with the Bank of Utah Championship, followed by the Baycurrent Classic, Bermuda Butterfield Championship and VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Into November, we have the World Wide Technology Championship, new event the Good Good Championship and the final FedEx Cup Fall event, the RSM Classic, where the PGA Tour futures of some players will be decided.

The year ends with December’s unofficial event, the Hero World Challenge, with the mixed team event the Grant Thornton Invitational bringing another packed PGA Tour schedule to a close.

Full PGA Tour Schedule 2026