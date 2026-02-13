Tommy Fleetwood Hits The Pebble Beach Pro Shop With No Apparel Deal In Sight
Tommy Fleetwood has hit the Pebble Beach pro shop for his outfits this week as he remains without a clothing sponsor after the end of his Nike deal
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
Plenty of golfers will go to a bucket list course like Pebble Beach and hit the pro shop hard - and that seemingly now includes World No.4 Tommy Fleetwood.
After confirming the end of his apparel deal with Nike, Fleetwood is a rare clothing free agent and has been revelling in the freedom.
He's been sporting clothing from Lululemon, then changed to athletic and performance brand Vuori and he's even been spotted wearing Masters branded gear.
And he's gone down a similar route for his first PGA Tour appearance of the year, as instead of having a big-money contract lined up with a new sponsor, the Englishman has instead kitted himself out in the Pebble Beach logo.
As you'd expect with Fleetwood, he doesn't seem overly concerned with landing a new sponsorship deal after his Nike contract ended and "it just turned out like we, you know, sort of didn't end up in a place where I'm wearing Nike stuff this year."
The Englishman doesn't seem close to a new deal either, saying "who knows what's going to happen in the future" and for now he's enjoying adding to his golf gear collection.
And after all, he landed the FedEx Cup last year so he's more than capable of going to splash the cash in the Pebble Beach pro shop.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"This is cool. I feel like I'm a big golf fan. I really like golf stuff, so it's quite nice to be wearing like Pebble Beach clothing," Fleetwood said after his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
"I mean, my kids would absolutely love this stuff so I feel pretty lucky to have it on."
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Fleetwood, like many golfers, loves his merchandise and is happy to now be able to wear a lot more, having previously been bound by his sponsorship contract.
"I do. I like hats. In general, my kids wear way more golf merchandise than me always because I haven't been able to as well," added Fleetwood, who is growing his collection.
"I do like it. I mean there's some amazing logos around the world and I also think they're just like memorable pieces, right, when you come to a special place. My collection's got a bit bigger, that's for sure."
And there doesn't seem to be any talks ongoing over a new sponsorship deal, with Fleetwood happy enough for now to go through his own wardrobe.
"We'll have to see, we'll have to see what happens throughout the year."
As one of the most popular golfers in the world, Fleetwood is surely not short of offers from brands wanting him to be seen in their gear - but he doesn't seem in any hurry to tie himself down just yet.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.