Tommy Fleetwood Hits The Pebble Beach Pro Shop With No Apparel Deal In Sight

Plenty of golfers will go to a bucket list course like Pebble Beach and hit the pro shop hard - and that seemingly now includes World No.4 Tommy Fleetwood.

After confirming the end of his apparel deal with Nike, Fleetwood is a rare clothing free agent and has been revelling in the freedom.

He's been sporting clothing from Lululemon, then changed to athletic and performance brand Vuori and he's even been spotted wearing Masters branded gear.

And he's gone down a similar route for his first PGA Tour appearance of the year, as instead of having a big-money contract lined up with a new sponsor, the Englishman has instead kitted himself out in the Pebble Beach logo.

As you'd expect with Fleetwood, he doesn't seem overly concerned with landing a new sponsorship deal after his Nike contract ended and "it just turned out like we, you know, sort of didn't end up in a place where I'm wearing Nike stuff this year."

The Englishman doesn't seem close to a new deal either, saying "who knows what's going to happen in the future" and for now he's enjoying adding to his golf gear collection.

And after all, he landed the FedEx Cup last year so he's more than capable of going to splash the cash in the Pebble Beach pro shop.

"This is cool. I feel like I'm a big golf fan. I really like golf stuff, so it's quite nice to be wearing like Pebble Beach clothing," Fleetwood said after his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

"I mean, my kids would absolutely love this stuff so I feel pretty lucky to have it on."

Fleetwood, like many golfers, loves his merchandise and is happy to now be able to wear a lot more, having previously been bound by his sponsorship contract.

"I do. I like hats. In general, my kids wear way more golf merchandise than me always because I haven't been able to as well," added Fleetwood, who is growing his collection.

"I do like it. I mean there's some amazing logos around the world and I also think they're just like memorable pieces, right, when you come to a special place. My collection's got a bit bigger, that's for sure."

And there doesn't seem to be any talks ongoing over a new sponsorship deal, with Fleetwood happy enough for now to go through his own wardrobe.

"We'll have to see, we'll have to see what happens throughout the year."

As one of the most popular golfers in the world, Fleetwood is surely not short of offers from brands wanting him to be seen in their gear - but he doesn't seem in any hurry to tie himself down just yet.