Jon Rahm Shares Condition Which Would See Him 'Sign Tonight' After Explaining Reasons For Rejecting DP World Tour Deal

LIV Golf's Jon Rahm has explained exactly why he rejected a deal from the DP World Tour which would have granted him a conditional release for the 2026 season.

Last month, the European circuit granted conditional releases to eight members of the tour who also belong to LIV - including Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin and David Puig - after each agreed to the terms of an offer.

Among the conditions which had to be met included payment of fines of all outstanding fines for breaches of the DP World Tour’s Regulations, as well as participation in additional stipulated DP World Tour tournaments and withdrawal of all pending appeals.

However, Rahm's name was conspicuous by its absence when the announcement was made and many wondered why he was the only notable name to turn down the offer.

Speaking ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Rahm went into great detail when explaining his reasons.

The two-time Major winner said: "I don't like what they're doing currently with the contract they're having us sign. I don't like the conditions.

"They're asking me to play a minimum of six events, and they dictate where two of those have to be, amongst other things that I don't agree with.

"If we just go based on that... I've been a dual member my whole career, PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Now with LIV Golf being accepted in the world rankings as part of the ecosystem, you could almost say a three-tour member, even though I'm suspended from the PGA Tour.

"But I've always been a dual member. Never once have I been asked for a release to play either one of those tours. We've never submitted a release.

"So why is it now that we need to be offering this and there's all these penalties? I [don't] understand why they're doing it. What's the problem?"

Rahm's fines from the DP World Tour began in the 2024 season, once he had joined LIV Golf, and have only grown in number since. His total bill from the Wentworth-based circuit is believed to total around $3 million.

The 31-year-old has always rejected the notion of settling the financial penalties and even went as far as revealing that the DP World Tour asked him to appeal the fines in 2024 so that it could formulate an agreeable plan moving forward.

Rahm continued: "Given also the fact that two years ago I was asked to appeal the fines so they could figure this out and sort it out, and I did, and we're running into more problems right now.

"I just don't like the situation. I think we should be able to freely play where we want and have the choice to play where we want and not be dictated what we do. Especially myself. I can't speak for others; only myself.

"I've always committed to play the minimum requirement, and I think I've played four events, including the Spanish Open, every year except one as a pro, and I commit to do that. That's not going to change. I still fully intend to do that.

"Now, with the LIV and the major schedule I don't think I'm going to be able to do so until our playoffs or our last events are done. But given on the back nine, right, we have the Omega Masters, I believe, Irish Open, Wentworth, French, Dunhill, Spain.

"Out of those events, I would love to play my four in there given I'm going to the Spanish Open, three of those I am going to play, and I fully intend to play three of those. I would love to."

Towards the end of a lengthy and impassioned monologue in his pre-tournament press conference at Hong Kong Golf Club, Rahm accused the DP World Tour of playing a game and "extorting" certain players involved in the situation.

The 10-time DP World Tour winner admitted his issue is not with the fines or the appeals, it is simply with the number of tournaments he is being asked to play.

Rahm said that if the number of required events was reduced by two, he would "sign tonight."

He said: "I don't know what game they're trying to play right now, but it just seems like in a way they're using us to -- they're using our impact in tournaments and fining us and trying to benefit both ways from what we have to offer.

"And it's just in a way they're extorting players like myself and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game. So I don't like the situation and I'm not going to agree to that.

"Now, I did tell them, funny enough, lower that to four events, like the minimum says, and I'll sign tonight. They haven't agreed to that. I just refuse to play six events. I don't want to, and that's not what the rules say."