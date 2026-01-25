Patrick Reed Cruises To Dubai Desert Classic Victory As Rival David Puig Handed Retrospective Two-Stroke Penalty

Refresh

WELCOME Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Dubai Desert Classic final round at Emirates Golf Club. Patrick Reed and David Puig are the two most likely winners with six holes to play, but neither has looked particularly assured with Reed's putting appearing unconvincing and Puig's long game badly lacking accuracy. Yet, Reed still leads the way on 13-under and Puig is sticking with him on 11-under after some clutch putts to this point. Reed was leading by four at the start of the day, but he is one-over for his final round. Puig is one-under thanks to three birdies and two bogeys so far. Stick with us until the end and we'll bring you all of the key moments as they happen. Thanks for tuning in!

PUIG WAYWARD DRIVING CONTINUES A feature of Puig's final round has been some wild drives and approach shots, and his tee shot at the 13th is another to add to the list. Although, it's far from his worst. The young Spaniard sends his drive just into the rough on the right and will have to manoeuvre something to reach this par-5 green in two.

HOW IS YOUR LUCK? Reed, having found the right side of the fairway off the tee thanks to his lack of distance (relative to Puig) draws his approach seemingly into the massive front bunker which protects the whole of this 13th green. However, his ball skips up out of the sand and jumps into the rough, pin-high. Lucky.

PUIG ERRORS ADDING UP Is this the turning point for Reed? Puig is blocked out by trees and is forced to lay up with his second. However, the third - which was only from 97 yards - was deposited into the front bunker by Puig and it may have plugged, causing him no end of trouble.

CHASING PACK BUNCHED The likes of Jayden Schaper, Nicolai Hojgaard and Francesco Molinari are on eight-under now and within five, but there aren't too many chances left on the back nine to close the gap. Those behind Julien Guerrier in third are likely just playing for as big a check as possible now. And there's a lot of prize money on offer this week...

THE END FOR PUIG? Puig chunked his bunker shot to 15 feet past the flag and paid the price for a cluster of poor shots as his par attempt rolls past the hole on the right side. That might well be that for Puig and the tournament...

REED OPENS UP FOUR-STROKE LEAD A lovely chip-and-run from Reed out of the rough sets up a pretty simple birdie chance from three feet, and it's one Captain America takes. The good news doesn't stop there for Reed, either, as Puig taps in for bogey shortly after. The 4Aces man was hanging on not long ago, but he can relax a little more now as his advantage returns to four strokes. Patrick Reed has a four-shot lead with five to play 💪The American birdies the 13th as David Puig, his closest challenger, makes bogey. #HeroDubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/U84m8UFn6EJanuary 25, 2026

HOJGAARD MISSES CHANCE The Dane gives his eagle putt from miles out at the back of the 18th green a good go, but he's left with five feet or so up the slope for birdie. Unfortunately, both he and Schaper must make do with a par to close and finish on eight-under, which is a tie for fourth.

PLAY IT SAFE Reed again finds the fairway off the tee but plays a safe little draw into the par-4 14th. Leaving himself a lengthy two-putt, Reed shows he might be finding the speed of these greens at long last and he'll tap in for par.

RAINING IN DUBAI No, it's not raining birdies. More pars, actually. Regular precipitation is happening now. The skies have been grey all day. In Puig's world, it's getting darker. The Fireballs player makes a pretty poor fist of a decent birdie chance and walks away with par looking quite glum. He needs to find something magic if he's to even put pressure on Reed.

CONSISTENCY IS KEY Patrick Reed has found 12 of 15 greens in regulation so far today. His latest is into the par-3 15th where he will try and two-putt once more. If he can, that will be another nail in the proverbial coffin and he would join Fred Couples, Tiger Woods, Mark O'Meara and Bryson DeChambeau as American winners of this tournament.

SHOULD BE FINE Reed rattles one up the green and has four or five feet remaining. I don't think he'll have a problem from there.

MIGHT NOT BE FINE Puig sends a 50-footer from the opposite corner of the 15th towards the hole, but it sails away to the left and stops eight feet away. That is much more awkward and will give Reed a teach.

CRUCIAL THREE-PUTT Puig is fading badly. A costly three-putt arrives after the Spaniard leaves two putts in a row short - the second one only by a few inches or so. He's now five behind and in a tie for second alongside Guerrier, who is on the 18th.

LAST CHANCE FOR GUERRIER The Frenchman is looking to finish second on his own and has a wedge into the 18th green with his third shot. He flies one right over the flag and will have a tricky downhill putt from 15-20 feet left to give himself the best chance.

NOT TO BE Guerrier rolls a lovely putt down the slope, but his effort just misses right and he will sign for a closing 69 that leaves him in a tie for second, currently.

FAIRWAYS AND GREENS Patrick Reed knows he can't be beaten now if he just carries on finding fairways and greens. Another one is ticked off, with the American hole-high and no more than 20 feet away at the 16th. Puig is a little closer, though, so maybe some pressure can be added here? Patrick Reed loved this at 16 🤩He has a five shot lead with three holes to play.#HeroDubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/uCUatwXosRJanuary 25, 2026

LIP-OUT Reed sends a beautiful effort holewards at the 16th, and it looks for all the world as though it's going in, only to lip out on the left side and stay above ground. Still, it's a good par. Following on and knowing exactly what he has to do, Puig once again leaves it short. That is poor from Puig. His head has gone, I'd say.

SULLIVAN ON THE CHARGE Andy Sullivan has battled back brilliantly today and has returned to even par, which leaves him on nine-under and in a share of second. His birdie at 17 was sent home from 20 feet with real conviction and gives him a chance of taking solo second with a gain at the par-5 18th.

MASTERCLASS It might not have been the most entertaining back nine we've ever seen, but Patrick Reed is showing his ability here with one of the most controlled closing runs you've seen. He just hasn't missed since that little wobble around the turn. Reed pitches into the green and has 15 feet left. Meanwhile, Puig went for it off the tee and found the rough near the end of the fairway at this driveable par-4. He chips on to about the same distance and will try and break out of this three-way tie for second.

TOUGH BREAK Just like last week, the hole is an inch or two too small for Puig. He sends a good putt on its way, but it just flicks the left side and stays out. Tough scene.

FIVE-SHOT LEAD Reed can't quite hole his birdie putt, but it matters very little as Captain America has a five-shot cushion going down the last. His first outright DP World Tour title* is only moments away. *Reed has won two WGC events and The Masters previously.

SULLIVAN GOING FOR IT From 250 yards or so, Sullivan takes out his 3-wood and whacks one towards the green. It bounces on the putting surface and rolls out the back, but the Englishman will have a chip and a putt to take second on his own, potentially. His playing partner, Viktor Hovland, has suffered a tough day which continues as he dunks his approach from only 205 yards.

ULTRA-SAFE Reed doesn't even consider driver at the last. He also leaves the 3-wood headcover on. It'll be a long iron for the LIV golfer. And it's a good choice as Reed fires one into the heart of the fairway. Puig goes a little more aggressive, understandably, but he also finds the short grass.

PUTT FOR SECOND Sullivan's chip is a good one, but it's only good and not great. He will face a tricky little six-footer which bends from left to right. Rather you than me, Andy. Meanwhile, Hovland put his fourth shot into the back-right bunker and now has a 10-foot putt for bogey. If he doubles it, the Norwegian will have made double-bogey on the first and 18th today. Not the kind of symmetry he'd want.

HOVLAND HORROR SHOW Three double-bogeys in his round sees Hovland sign for a 76. He drops from T3rd to outside of the top-10.

SULLIVAN DOES IT A real knee-knocker from Sullivan is made and he can let out a sigh of relief. Sullivan signs for a 71 to reach 10-under. As long as Puig doesn't make birdie here, the Englishman will collect just short of $1 million for his efforts.

REED MOMENTS AWAY Another lay-up from the Dubai Desert Classic leader precedes a very safe and successful chip onto the 18th green. He's got about five putts from 30 feet, but he should only need two. Puig has gone into the back-right bunker but has navigated his way out to 15 feet hole-high.

A TAP-IN AWAY Reed rolls a lovely putt down to the hole's side and will have a foot left for the win. But he's understandably keen to soak in the moment, so Puig will tidy up first.

PUIG ENDS T3RD A good effort for Puig, but just as has so often been the case today, his golf ball stays up. He signs for a 73 to leave Sullivan on his own in second.

PATRICK REED WINS DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC Reed taps in for par and signs for a 72 which helps him win the Dubai Desert Classic by four strokes. That was excellent from Reed, especially down the back nine. The moment Patrick Reed claimed his first Rolex Series win on the DP World Tour 💪#HeroDubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/ogA3tBiXnFJanuary 25, 2026

POSSIBLE PENALTY FOR PUIG It does appear, according to the DP World Tour's official leaderboard, that David Puig has been handed a retrospective two-stroke penalty at the last. Puig had scored a five and appeared to have signed for a 73 (+1) which would have left him T3rd, but the two-stroke penalty would leave the Spaniard T7th. I've enquired about the situation, so we will see what comes of it.

PUIG PENALTY CONFIRMED David Puig was indeed given a retrospective two-stroke penalty for grounding his club in the bunker ahead of his third stroke at the par-5 18th hole. That confirms his T7th-place finish after a Sunday 75 (+4).