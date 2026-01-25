Patrick Reed Cruises To Dubai Desert Classic Victory As Rival David Puig Handed Retrospective Two-Stroke Penalty

Reed was in complete control for large parts of the final round at Emirates Golf Club and carded a closing 72 to claim the Dubai Desert Classic title by four

Patrick Reed cruised to the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic title following a serene round of 72 at Emirates Golf Club on Sunday.

However, no sooner had Reed's LIV rival taken a couple of steps forward courtesy of consecutive birdies on the front side, he stumbled via three bogeys in five holes down the back nine.

Reed - who had never won an outright DP World Tour title previously, having claimed The Masters in 2018 and two WGC titles earlier in his career - proceeded to do the simple things really well and calmly closed out the tournament with the minimum of fuss.

After the 35-year-old posted two birdies and two bogeys to triumph by four, he said: "It hasn't fully set it in yet. Today was a lot harder than expected, I knew it was going to be.

"I just couldn't get anything going on the front nine, I think I learned a lot about the round today. Instead of keeping my foot on the gas early, I tried to protect that four-shot lead and then David goes and birdied eight and nine, and shut it down to two.

"Kess (Kessler Karain, caddie) was like 'it's a dogfight, now let's get going and shoot under par on the back nine and no-one will beat you'. We were able to get that birdie there on 13 to get to one under and he (Puig) gave me a gift there by bogeying, from there on it was hit fairways, hit greens and made no mistakes."

Puig was odds-on favorite to end in at least a share of second for most of the way around, but momentum drained away from the Fireballs man as the day wore on before a crucial mistake on the 72nd hole.

The 24-year-old appeared to have scored a par five on the 18th and would have finished T3rd after a Sunday 73, only for a retrospective two-stroke penalty to be added moments later.

According to the DP World Tour, Puig was adjudged to have touched the sand while addressing his ball ahead of his third stroke. As a result, he signed for a four-over 75 and finished T7th, costing him vital OWGR points and prize money.

Meanwhile, Andy Sullivan continued his excellent record in Dubai with a solo-second-place finish following rounds of 71-65-71-71. Julien Guerrier ended alone in third after a closing 69.

Jayden Schaper, Nicolai Hojgaard and Francesco Molinari all shared fourth on eight-under while Marcus Armitage and Ricardo Gouveia joined Puig on seven-under in seventh.

The top-10 was completed by Thorbjorn Olesen, Martin Couvra, Darius Van Driel and amateur Christiaan Maas on six-under. Although, given Maas' status, he will not be eligible for any of the prize money.

DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC RESULTS

  • -14 Patrick Reed (72)
  • -10 Andy Sullivan (71)
  • -9 Julien Guerrier (69)
  • -8 Jayden Schaper (70)
  • -8 Nicolai Hojgaard (70)
  • -8 Francesco Molinari (72)
  • -7 Marcus Armitage (69)
  • -7 Ricardo Gouveia (70)
  • -7 David Puig (75)
  • -6 Thorbjorn Olesen (73)
  • -6 Martin Couvra (72)
  • -6 Christiaan Maas (72) - amateur
  • -6 Darius Van Driel (69)

