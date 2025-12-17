'The Family Just Grew' - Malbon Golf Tease Newest Major Signing

Equipment transfer rumors often ramp up in the golf world at the end of the year and, in the case of Malbon Golf, we could be seeing a new player joining their ranks.

Currently, Jason Day and Charley Hull are among the big names donning the brand's apparel and, in a video posted to their social media, it appears that Fred Couples might be the next big player to sign with them.

Captioned with the four-word sentence: "The family just grew," Malbon Golf then adds "Thursday, December 18. 6am PST," implying that further news is on the horizon.

In the video, we see the Malbon logo on the back of the jacket and the ever-recognizable smooth swinging action of Couples.

What's more, to avoid any further confusion of who it might be, the golfer isn't wearing a golf glove, something that Couples hasn't done since he was a junior, with the reason being he kept wearing them out and his family couldn't afford to keep replacing them.

Nicknamed 'Boom Boom,' Couples is famed for winning The Masters in 1992 and claiming 15 PGA Tour wins. He also reached the World No.1 spot and stayed there for 16 weeks, becoming a World Golf Hall of Famer in 2013.

Currently, Couples wears Ashworth apparel and plies his trade on the PGA Tour Champions. If he were to sign with Malbon Golf, he would join Jesper Parnevik in becoming an ambassador of the brand on the circuit, with the latter signing for the company in 2024 at the same time as Day, Hull and Jeongeun Lee.

A lifestyle brand, Malbon Golf are known for their stylish designs and stand-out looks, something that was on show during the 2024 Masters, when Day wore a rather unique sleeveless sweater.

The look caused mixed reaction online but, speaking to Golf Monthly, Stephen Malbon, who co-founded the brand alongside his wife, Erica, stated: "If you want to play golf and you're wearing clothes that are comfortable - tee it up! You might even be a role model for someone else...

"You don't have to dress like you're a tour player if you’re not one. Yes, you have to wear a polo and tuck your shirt in and wear a belt. Got it. Other than that, wear whatever the hell you want, be comfortable."