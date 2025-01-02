Max Homa Signs With Cobra Puma Golf
The six-time PGA Tour winner has changed his equipment, footwear and apparel to start the 2025 season
It's new year, new gear for Max Homa who has penned new equipment, apparel and shoe deals to start 2025.
The six-time PGA Tour winner, who was winless in 2024, has signed with Cobra Golf for his clubs, Puma Golf for his footwear and Lululemon for his apparel.
Homa tees it up this week at The Sentry with a Cobra driver, irons and wedges after being a Titleist staffer since he turned pro in 2014. He has the new DS-Adapt LS driver in the bag on the F2 setting with a Fujikura Ventus Velocore+ 7X shaft. He is also using a custom built set of irons that includes a Cobra LIMIT3D 4-iron and King CB and King MB irons as well as Cobra Snakebite wedges and a custom Cobra King lob wedge. Interestingly he has TaylorMade Qi10 fairways in the bag and has stuck with with his Scotty Cameron T5.5 prototype flat stick.
The US Ryder Cup star is also no longer with FootJoy, whose shoes and apparel he was previously wearing. He is now wearing Puma shoes and becomes Lululemon's second PGA Tour ambassador after Min Woo Lee.
“I am super excited to join the Cobra Puma Golf team. Gear that’s on the cutting edge of technology and the most comfortable shoes in the game are a great combination for any player,” Homa said.
“The Cobra Puma Golf brands are undoubtedly a natural fit for my game, style, and personality and I’m looking forward to a long-term relationship that will be fun and exciting for years to come.
“Throughout the testing process with the Cobra Tour and R&D team, I was incredibly impressed with the performance of the clubs, and I think they will truly give me a competitive advantage.
“I love the look, sound and feel of the new DS-ADAPT driver, and the new FutureFit33 hosel is a gamer changer in terms of fine-tuning performance.”
Homa, currently ranked 41st in the world, described joining Lululemon as a "dream come true."
“I’m so excited to join the lululemon family,” he said.
“Lululemon already takes up most of my wardrobe with workout and lounge apparel, and it feels like a dream come true to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand.
“Golf is usually seen as an individual sport but it’s far from that. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve built a tight knit community around me. It’s fun because when you do win or have success, everybody gets to enjoy it together and that’s one of the parts I love most.
“I subscribe to the old saying look good, feel good, play good. When I feel good, it definitely influences how I play."
Homa makes his first start of 2025 in Hawaii at The Sentry.
