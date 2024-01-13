Min Woo Lee Becomes First PGA Tour Pro To Sign Apparel Deal With Lululemon

Min Woo Lee has become the first male golf professional to sign an apparel deal with activewear company lululemon, the company announced on Friday.

Lee, who competed on the PGA Tour for the first time last season, is a three-time winner on the DP World Tour and currently ranked 34th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He previously wore apparel from the Korean-based clothing brand Amazing Cre.

The Australian becomes the first male professional to sign a clothing deal with the company, after two-time Major champion and former women's World No. 1 Lydia Ko signed a deal to become an elite ambassador in 2019.

"He goes by Woozy, Chef—and now you can call him our newest Ambassador. We’re so excited to tee up a partnership with pro golfer Min Woo Lee. Welcome to the team, Min Woo," the company said in a post on Instagram.

In a statement following the announcement, Lee said: “I’m excited to partner with lululemon to bring my sense of fun and freshness to the game and lead the way for a new generation of golfers.

“The quality of lululemon’s golf collection speaks for itself – it’s smart, clean, and stylish, which is exactly how I want to feel on the course.”

The 25-year-old becomes the latest high-profile golfer to move away from the sport's traditional clothing companies ahead of this new season.

At The Sentry, it was Lee's fellow countryman, Jason Day, who caught the eye as he wore his new Malborn attire for the first time since ending his seven-year partnership with Nike. LPGA player Charlie Hull also recently joined the American lifestyle brand, becoming the company's first female ambassador.

Neither represents the biggest clothing news of the off-season, however, after it was announced that Tiger Woods would be splitting with Nike earlier in the month. The American had been with the company since he was 20, winning each of his 82 PGA Tour titles and 15 Majors while wearing the unmistakable Swoosh on his chest.