How Much Did LIV Golfers Earn In 2022? Full Schedule, Results & Money Lists

The inaugural LIV Golf season is in the books after shaking the world of golf to its foundations with a mass exodus of big-name players joining to cash in on the Saudi Arabian riches.

There was, has been, and will be plenty of debate on whether it’s good for golf and how the future will look, but on the golf course let’s wrap-up how things ended in the first LIV Golf season.

We'll take a look at the full schedule of events and winners, the final individual and team standings and the all-important full breakdown of how much money each player earned.

How much money did every player in the 2022 LIV Golf season earn?

Dustin Johnson was a huge winner in the LIV Golf season, with one individual tournament success while his dominant 4 Aces team won four events in a row before also claiming the season-ending team title.

With Johnson then finishing top of the individual standings, he claimed a whopping $18m bonus to take his season earnings well over $35m.

Branden Grace pocketed $8m for finishing second overall to double his earnings to over $16m while Pete Uihlein got $4m in third to walk away with $12.8m.

Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch also eclipsed the $10m mark thanks mainly to playing in the 4 Aces team - with the controversial Pat Perez also making most of his $8m in prize money from the team aspect.

Perez won less than $1m in individual prize money thanks to recording finishing results of 34th, 32nd, 16th, 31st, 40th and 46th in the individual tournaments, but won over $7m in team prize money.

Henrik Stenson giving up the Ryder Cup captaincy was worth $5.5m in LIV Golf earnings, with fellow former European team stalwarts also doing well as Sergio Garcia grabbed $6.1m, Lee Westwood won $4.2m and Ian Poulter $3m.

Open champion Cameron Smith played in just five events, but won one of them to win $7.3m, while LIV Golf's poster boy Phil Mickelson may have got a huge signing bonus but on the course won just $1.8m.

All in all, 68 players turned out in LIV Golf with 52 of them earning over $1m while the lowest earner took home $120,000.

Full LIV Golf money list:

1. Dustin Johnson - $35,637,767

2. Branden Grace - $16,634,666

3. Peter Uihlein - $12,814,786

4. Patrick Reed - $12,210,714

5. Talor Gooch - $10,374,500

6. Brooks Koepka - $8,276,100

7. Charl Schwartzel - $8,135,000

8. Pat Perez - $8,023,500

9. Cam Smith - $7,378,500

10. Eugenio Chacarra - $6,932,000

11. Carlos Ortiz - $6,135,314

12. Sergio Garcia - $6,128,786

13. Henrik Stenson - $5,566,000

14. Louis Oosthuizen - $5,395,167

15. Joaquin Niemann - $4,524,286

16. Matthew Wolff - $4,226,167

17. Paul Casey - $4,543,367

18. Hennie du Plessis - $4,530,000

19. Abraham Ancer - $4,445,500

20. Chase Koepka - $4,328,964

21. Lee Westwood - $4,272,914

22. Anirban Lahiri - $4,226,000

23. Jason Kokrak - $3,959,500

24. Richard Bland - $3,545,833

25. Sam Horsfield - $3,534,000

26. Bryson DeChambeau - $3,511,750

27. Matt Jones - $3,404,700

28. Wade Ormsby - $3,069,500

29. Ian Poulter - $3,003,333

30. Charles Howell III - $2,995,333

31. Marc Leishman - $2,968,000

32. Laurie Canter - $2,906,950

33. Sihwan Kim - $2,382,000

34. Graeme McDowell - $2,373,381

35. James Piot - $1,936,000

36. Kevin Na - $1,914,286

37. Martin Kaymer - $1,911,800

38. PhacharaKhongwatmai - $1,858,333

39. Bernd Wiesberger - $1,843,500

40. Phil Mickelson - $1,825,350

41. Turk Pettit - $1,691,000

42. Justin Harding - $1,319,167

43. Scott Vincent - $1,498,700

44. Harold Varner III - $1,457,500

45. Jinichiro Kozuma - $1,205,000

46. SadomKaewkanjana - $1,312,286

47. Jediah Morgan - $1,395,000

48. Adrian Otaegui - $1,294,500

49. Shaun Norris - $1,006,000

50. Hudson Swafford - $1,241,000

51. Cameron Tringale - $1,091,200

52. Shergo Al Kurdi - $1,044,000

53. Travis Smyth - $846,000

54. Hideto Tanihara - $752,600

55. Oliver Bekker - $737,500

56. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $624,000

57. Yuki Inamori - $501,000

58. David Puig - $405,000

59. Ian Snyman - $316,000

60. Pablo Larrazabal - $315,000

61. Blake Windred - $263,000

62. ItthipatBuranatanyarat - $249,000

63. JC Ritchie - $226,000

64. Viraj Madappa - $154,000

65. Kevin Yuan - $146,000

66. Oliver Fisher - $136,000

67. RatchanonChantananuwat - $136,000

68. Andy Ogletree - $120,000

Full 2022 LIV Golf Individual season standings:

As well as all the money, points were awarded for individual performances in the LIV Golf events, and those points were used to allocate the huge season-ending bonuses for the top three.

The standings could also be used to allocate places in next season's LIV Golf, which is expending to 14 events and making even more money available.

The Saudi Arabian investors are thought to be ready to plough $1bn into next season's LIV Golf League, as it'll be known.

Here's the full 2022 LIV Golf individual standings and points allocations..

1. Dustin Johnson 135 points (London 12, Portland 18, Bedminster 24, Boston 40, Chicago 24, Bangkok 3, Jeddah 14).

2. Branden Grace 79 (London 24, Portland 40, Bedminster 6, Boston 7, Chicago 2).

3. Peter Uihlein 79 (London 18, Chicago 30, Bangkok 1, Jeddah 30).

4. Patrick Reed 79 (Portland 24, Bedminster 16, Chicago 6, Bangkok 30, Jeddah 3)

5. Charl Schwartzel 66 (London 40, Bedminster 2, Chicago 13, Jeddah 11)

6. Matthew Wolff 66 (Portland 12, Bedminster 30, Boston 5, Chicago 3, Jeddah 16)

7. JoaquinNiemann, 66 (Boston 24, Chicago 16, Bangkok 2, Jeddah 24)

8. Brooke Koepka 62 (Portland 2, Bedminster 8, Chicago 1, Bangkok 11, Jeddah 40)

9. Sergio Garcia 62 (London 1, Bedminster 13, Boston 11, Chicago 18, Bangkok 1, Jeddah 18)

10. Cameron Smith 57 (Boston 16, Chicago 40, Jeddah 1)

11. Talor Gooch 56 (London 11, Portland 13, Bedminster 10, Boston 14, Bangkok 1, Jeddah 7)

12. Paul Casey 53 (Bedminster 14, Boston 1, Chicago 1, Bangkok 24, Jeddah 13)

13. Carlos Ortiz 52 (Portland 30, Bedminster 18, Bangkok 2, Jeddah 2)

14. Louis Oosthuizen 49 (London 7, Portland 16, Bedminster 2, Boston 10, Chicago 14)

15. Lee Westwood 42 (Portland 3, Bedminster 11, Boston 18, Chicago 4, Bangkok 2, Jeddah 4)

16. Eugenio Chacarra 41 (Bedminster 1, Bangkok 40)

17. Anirban Lahiri 41 (Boston 30, Chicago 1, Jeddah 10)

18. Henrik Stenson 40 (Bedminster 40)

19. Abraham Ancer 38 (Portland 8, Boston 12, Bangkok 10, Jeddah 8)

20. Hennie Du Plessis 30 (London 30)

21. Bryson DeChambeau 29 (Portland 10, Boston 3, Chicago 10, Bangkok 5, Jeddah 1)

22. Richard Bland 25 (London 3, Boston 2, Chicago 2, Bangkok 18)

23. Sam Horsfield 24 (London 16, Portland 5, Bedminster 3)

24. Sihwan Kim22 (Portland 4, Bangkok 16, Jeddah 2)

25. Charles Howell III 20 (Boston 4, Chicago 2, Bangkok 12, Jeddah 2)

26. Justin Harding 20 (London 8, Portland 11, Bedminster 1)

27. Chase Koepka 20 (Portland 1, Bedminster 3, Chicago 11, Jeddah 5)

28. Laurie Canter 19 (London 2, Boston 1, Chicago 8, Bangkok 8)

29. Jinichiro Kozuma 17 (London 3, Portland, 14)

30. James Piot 16 (Portland 1, Bangkok 14, Jeddah 1)

31. Ian Poulter 16 (London 2, Bedminster 5, Boston 2, Bangkok 7)

32. Adrian Otaegui 15 (London 14, Portland 1)

33. Jason Kokrak 14 (Boston 13, Chicago 1, Jeddah 1)

34. Phil Mickelson 15 (Chicago 12, Bangkok 3)

35. Bernd Wiesberger 14 (Boston 2, Jeddah 12)

36. Kevin Na 14 (Portland 6, Boston 8)

37. Harold Varner III 13 (Bangkok 13)

38. Oliver Bekker 13 (London 13)

39. Graeme McDowell 13 (London 10, Jeddah 3)

40. Martin Kaymer 13 (London 4, Portland 2, Bedminster 7)

41. Turk Pettit 12 (Bedminster 12)

42. Matt Jones 11 (Portland 2, Bedminster 2, Chicago 3, Bangkok 4)

43. Cameron Tringale 8 (Boston 1, Chicago 7)

44. Yuki Inamori 7 (Portland 7)

45. Sadom Kaewkanjana 7 (Boston 6, Bangkok 1)

46. Scott Vincent 7 (London 1, Boston 1, Chicago 5)

47. Jediah Morgan 6 (Jeddah 6)

48. Marc Leishman 6 (Bangkok 6)

49. Pablo Larrazabal 6 (London 6)

50. Ryosuke Kinoshita 6 (London 5, Portland 1)

51. Phachara Khongwatmai 4 (Bedminster 4)

52. Pat Perez 3 (Boston 3)

53. Hideto Tanihara 3 (Portland 3)

54. JC Ritchie 2 (London 2)

55. Shaun Norris 2 (London 1, Bedminster 1)

56. Travis Smyth 1 (Bedminster 1)

57. Wade Ormsby 1 (London 1)

58. Ian Snyman 0

59. Hudson Swafford 0

60. Viraj Madappa 0

61. Kevin Yuan 0

62. Shergo Al Kurdi 0

63. Blake Windred 0

64. David Puig 0

65. Oiliver Fisher 0

66. Ratchanon Chantananuwat 0

67. Itthipat Buranatanyarat 0

68. Andy Ogletree 0

Full 2022 LIV Golf season schedule of events and results:

June 11 - LIV Golf Invitational London

Winner: Charl Schwartzel

Team Winners: Stinger

July 2 - LIV Golf Invitational Portland

Winner: Branden Grace

Team Winners: 4 Aces

July 31 - LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

Winner: Henrik Stenson

Team Winners: 4 Aces

September 4 - LIV Golf Invitational Boston

Winner: Dustin Johnson

Team Winners: 4 Aces GC

September 18 - LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

Winner: Cameron Smith

Team Winners: 4 Aces GC

October 9 - LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok

Winner: Eugenio Chacarra

Team Winners: Fireballs GC

October 16 - LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Team Winners: Smash GC

October 30 - LIV Golf Invitational Team Championship Miami

Winners: 4 Aces GC