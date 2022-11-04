How Much Did LIV Golfers Earn In 2022? Full Schedule, Results & Money Lists
We look at the individual & team standings and just how much money each player won in the first ever LIV Golf season
The inaugural LIV Golf season is in the books after shaking the world of golf to its foundations with a mass exodus of big-name players joining to cash in on the Saudi Arabian riches.
There was, has been, and will be plenty of debate on whether it’s good for golf and how the future will look, but on the golf course let’s wrap-up how things ended in the first LIV Golf season.
We'll take a look at the full schedule of events and winners, the final individual and team standings and the all-important full breakdown of how much money each player earned.
How much money did every player in the 2022 LIV Golf season earn?
Dustin Johnson was a huge winner in the LIV Golf season, with one individual tournament success while his dominant 4 Aces team won four events in a row before also claiming the season-ending team title.
With Johnson then finishing top of the individual standings, he claimed a whopping $18m bonus to take his season earnings well over $35m.
Branden Grace pocketed $8m for finishing second overall to double his earnings to over $16m while Pete Uihlein got $4m in third to walk away with $12.8m.
Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch also eclipsed the $10m mark thanks mainly to playing in the 4 Aces team - with the controversial Pat Perez also making most of his $8m in prize money from the team aspect.
Perez won less than $1m in individual prize money thanks to recording finishing results of 34th, 32nd, 16th, 31st, 40th and 46th in the individual tournaments, but won over $7m in team prize money.
Henrik Stenson giving up the Ryder Cup captaincy was worth $5.5m in LIV Golf earnings, with fellow former European team stalwarts also doing well as Sergio Garcia grabbed $6.1m, Lee Westwood won $4.2m and Ian Poulter $3m.
Open champion Cameron Smith played in just five events, but won one of them to win $7.3m, while LIV Golf's poster boy Phil Mickelson may have got a huge signing bonus but on the course won just $1.8m.
All in all, 68 players turned out in LIV Golf with 52 of them earning over $1m while the lowest earner took home $120,000.
Full LIV Golf money list:
1. Dustin Johnson - $35,637,767
2. Branden Grace - $16,634,666
3. Peter Uihlein - $12,814,786
4. Patrick Reed - $12,210,714
5. Talor Gooch - $10,374,500
6. Brooks Koepka - $8,276,100
7. Charl Schwartzel - $8,135,000
8. Pat Perez - $8,023,500
9. Cam Smith - $7,378,500
10. Eugenio Chacarra - $6,932,000
11. Carlos Ortiz - $6,135,314
12. Sergio Garcia - $6,128,786
13. Henrik Stenson - $5,566,000
14. Louis Oosthuizen - $5,395,167
15. Joaquin Niemann - $4,524,286
16. Matthew Wolff - $4,226,167
17. Paul Casey - $4,543,367
18. Hennie du Plessis - $4,530,000
19. Abraham Ancer - $4,445,500
20. Chase Koepka - $4,328,964
21. Lee Westwood - $4,272,914
22. Anirban Lahiri - $4,226,000
23. Jason Kokrak - $3,959,500
24. Richard Bland - $3,545,833
25. Sam Horsfield - $3,534,000
26. Bryson DeChambeau - $3,511,750
27. Matt Jones - $3,404,700
28. Wade Ormsby - $3,069,500
29. Ian Poulter - $3,003,333
30. Charles Howell III - $2,995,333
31. Marc Leishman - $2,968,000
32. Laurie Canter - $2,906,950
33. Sihwan Kim - $2,382,000
34. Graeme McDowell - $2,373,381
35. James Piot - $1,936,000
36. Kevin Na - $1,914,286
37. Martin Kaymer - $1,911,800
38. PhacharaKhongwatmai - $1,858,333
39. Bernd Wiesberger - $1,843,500
40. Phil Mickelson - $1,825,350
41. Turk Pettit - $1,691,000
42. Justin Harding - $1,319,167
43. Scott Vincent - $1,498,700
44. Harold Varner III - $1,457,500
45. Jinichiro Kozuma - $1,205,000
46. SadomKaewkanjana - $1,312,286
47. Jediah Morgan - $1,395,000
48. Adrian Otaegui - $1,294,500
49. Shaun Norris - $1,006,000
50. Hudson Swafford - $1,241,000
51. Cameron Tringale - $1,091,200
52. Shergo Al Kurdi - $1,044,000
53. Travis Smyth - $846,000
54. Hideto Tanihara - $752,600
55. Oliver Bekker - $737,500
56. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $624,000
57. Yuki Inamori - $501,000
58. David Puig - $405,000
59. Ian Snyman - $316,000
60. Pablo Larrazabal - $315,000
61. Blake Windred - $263,000
62. ItthipatBuranatanyarat - $249,000
63. JC Ritchie - $226,000
64. Viraj Madappa - $154,000
65. Kevin Yuan - $146,000
66. Oliver Fisher - $136,000
67. RatchanonChantananuwat - $136,000
68. Andy Ogletree - $120,000
Full 2022 LIV Golf Individual season standings:
As well as all the money, points were awarded for individual performances in the LIV Golf events, and those points were used to allocate the huge season-ending bonuses for the top three.
The standings could also be used to allocate places in next season's LIV Golf, which is expending to 14 events and making even more money available.
The Saudi Arabian investors are thought to be ready to plough $1bn into next season's LIV Golf League, as it'll be known.
Here's the full 2022 LIV Golf individual standings and points allocations..
1. Dustin Johnson 135 points (London 12, Portland 18, Bedminster 24, Boston 40, Chicago 24, Bangkok 3, Jeddah 14).
2. Branden Grace 79 (London 24, Portland 40, Bedminster 6, Boston 7, Chicago 2).
3. Peter Uihlein 79 (London 18, Chicago 30, Bangkok 1, Jeddah 30).
4. Patrick Reed 79 (Portland 24, Bedminster 16, Chicago 6, Bangkok 30, Jeddah 3)
5. Charl Schwartzel 66 (London 40, Bedminster 2, Chicago 13, Jeddah 11)
6. Matthew Wolff 66 (Portland 12, Bedminster 30, Boston 5, Chicago 3, Jeddah 16)
7. JoaquinNiemann, 66 (Boston 24, Chicago 16, Bangkok 2, Jeddah 24)
8. Brooke Koepka 62 (Portland 2, Bedminster 8, Chicago 1, Bangkok 11, Jeddah 40)
9. Sergio Garcia 62 (London 1, Bedminster 13, Boston 11, Chicago 18, Bangkok 1, Jeddah 18)
10. Cameron Smith 57 (Boston 16, Chicago 40, Jeddah 1)
11. Talor Gooch 56 (London 11, Portland 13, Bedminster 10, Boston 14, Bangkok 1, Jeddah 7)
12. Paul Casey 53 (Bedminster 14, Boston 1, Chicago 1, Bangkok 24, Jeddah 13)
13. Carlos Ortiz 52 (Portland 30, Bedminster 18, Bangkok 2, Jeddah 2)
14. Louis Oosthuizen 49 (London 7, Portland 16, Bedminster 2, Boston 10, Chicago 14)
15. Lee Westwood 42 (Portland 3, Bedminster 11, Boston 18, Chicago 4, Bangkok 2, Jeddah 4)
16. Eugenio Chacarra 41 (Bedminster 1, Bangkok 40)
17. Anirban Lahiri 41 (Boston 30, Chicago 1, Jeddah 10)
18. Henrik Stenson 40 (Bedminster 40)
19. Abraham Ancer 38 (Portland 8, Boston 12, Bangkok 10, Jeddah 8)
20. Hennie Du Plessis 30 (London 30)
21. Bryson DeChambeau 29 (Portland 10, Boston 3, Chicago 10, Bangkok 5, Jeddah 1)
22. Richard Bland 25 (London 3, Boston 2, Chicago 2, Bangkok 18)
23. Sam Horsfield 24 (London 16, Portland 5, Bedminster 3)
24. Sihwan Kim22 (Portland 4, Bangkok 16, Jeddah 2)
25. Charles Howell III 20 (Boston 4, Chicago 2, Bangkok 12, Jeddah 2)
26. Justin Harding 20 (London 8, Portland 11, Bedminster 1)
27. Chase Koepka 20 (Portland 1, Bedminster 3, Chicago 11, Jeddah 5)
28. Laurie Canter 19 (London 2, Boston 1, Chicago 8, Bangkok 8)
29. Jinichiro Kozuma 17 (London 3, Portland, 14)
30. James Piot 16 (Portland 1, Bangkok 14, Jeddah 1)
31. Ian Poulter 16 (London 2, Bedminster 5, Boston 2, Bangkok 7)
32. Adrian Otaegui 15 (London 14, Portland 1)
33. Jason Kokrak 14 (Boston 13, Chicago 1, Jeddah 1)
34. Phil Mickelson 15 (Chicago 12, Bangkok 3)
35. Bernd Wiesberger 14 (Boston 2, Jeddah 12)
36. Kevin Na 14 (Portland 6, Boston 8)
37. Harold Varner III 13 (Bangkok 13)
38. Oliver Bekker 13 (London 13)
39. Graeme McDowell 13 (London 10, Jeddah 3)
40. Martin Kaymer 13 (London 4, Portland 2, Bedminster 7)
41. Turk Pettit 12 (Bedminster 12)
42. Matt Jones 11 (Portland 2, Bedminster 2, Chicago 3, Bangkok 4)
43. Cameron Tringale 8 (Boston 1, Chicago 7)
44. Yuki Inamori 7 (Portland 7)
45. Sadom Kaewkanjana 7 (Boston 6, Bangkok 1)
46. Scott Vincent 7 (London 1, Boston 1, Chicago 5)
47. Jediah Morgan 6 (Jeddah 6)
48. Marc Leishman 6 (Bangkok 6)
49. Pablo Larrazabal 6 (London 6)
50. Ryosuke Kinoshita 6 (London 5, Portland 1)
51. Phachara Khongwatmai 4 (Bedminster 4)
52. Pat Perez 3 (Boston 3)
53. Hideto Tanihara 3 (Portland 3)
54. JC Ritchie 2 (London 2)
55. Shaun Norris 2 (London 1, Bedminster 1)
56. Travis Smyth 1 (Bedminster 1)
57. Wade Ormsby 1 (London 1)
58. Ian Snyman 0
59. Hudson Swafford 0
60. Viraj Madappa 0
61. Kevin Yuan 0
62. Shergo Al Kurdi 0
63. Blake Windred 0
64. David Puig 0
65. Oiliver Fisher 0
66. Ratchanon Chantananuwat 0
67. Itthipat Buranatanyarat 0
68. Andy Ogletree 0
Full 2022 LIV Golf season schedule of events and results:
June 11 - LIV Golf Invitational London
Winner: Charl Schwartzel
Team Winners: Stinger
July 2 - LIV Golf Invitational Portland
Winner: Branden Grace
Team Winners: 4 Aces
July 31 - LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster
Winner: Henrik Stenson
Team Winners: 4 Aces
September 4 - LIV Golf Invitational Boston
Winner: Dustin Johnson
Team Winners: 4 Aces GC
September 18 - LIV Golf Invitational Chicago
Winner: Cameron Smith
Team Winners: 4 Aces GC
October 9 - LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok
Winner: Eugenio Chacarra
Team Winners: Fireballs GC
October 16 - LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah
Winner: Brooks Koepka
Team Winners: Smash GC
October 30 - LIV Golf Invitational Team Championship Miami
Winners: 4 Aces GC
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
