Dustin Johnson Claims Maiden LIV Golf Title With Dramatic Playoff Win

The fourth LIV Golf Invitational event came from Boston and, arguably, it provided the most drama, as both the team and individual portion parts of the tournament gave an enthralling finish.

Following a final nine holes where a number of players could have secured the title, fans were treated to a three man playoff which was eventually won by American, Dustin Johnson, who holed a lengthy, and slightly lucky, eagle putt to claim the $4 million first prize, as well as a share of the $3 million team prize with the 4 Aces.

Beginning the final day, it was Talor Gooch who took a one shot lead into the final round, as the likes of debutant, Joaquin Niemann, looked to chase him down. However, after five holes, the duo found themselves in a share of the lead as they battled it out for their maiden LIV Golf victories.

A few holes later, and with nine holes remaining, it was Niemann who took the advantage, as he held a slim margin to the 4 Aces pairing of Gooch and Johnson. In a congested leaderboard though, we saw a number of changes over the final nine holes as, with five to play, it was two-time Major winner, Johnson, who took the lead as he looked for his first LIV Golf title.

Fans in Boston were being treated to some exciting golf and, when Lee Westwood of the Majesticks made a 10th birdie of the day, he suddenly found himself in a share of first with his final hole to go (the 3rd hole in regulation).

Following his victory, Johnson has now made $9,962,500 in four LIV Golf events (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to the shotgun start of LIV Golf, the finish was becoming somewhat hectic for those in contention, with Johnson, Gooch and Niemann playing the 18th, Cameron Smith playing the 2nd, Westwood playing the 3rd and Anirban Lahiri, who shot a six-under-par of 64, in the clubhouse at 15-under-par.

Despite the separation, no one could capitalise as, for the first time in LIV history, we headed to a playoff, with Johnson, Lahiri and Niemann going up the 18th hole for a shot at the jackpot.

After the first two shots, it was Johnson who held the advantage as he found the green in two on the par 5. As he waited to take his eagle putt, his nearest rival soon became Lahiri, especially when he chipped up to near gimme range for birdie.

As Niemann failed to convert his birdie chance, it left Johnson with a lengthy putt for the win and, after striking his putt, he was extremely fortunate to hit the back of the hole as it popped up and in for an eagle and his first LIV Golf title. Had the ball not hit the hole, he would have been facing a 10-footer coming back to tie Lahiri.

Niemann and Lahiri, who were both involved in the playoff, were both making their LIV Golf debuts (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the team event, the 4 Aces continued their domination, as they secured a third consecutive tournament in a row, with the quartet of Johnson, Gooch, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed claiming $750,000 each for their efforts.

Earlier in the round, it seemed that the Iron Heads team of Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai and Sihawn Kim were cruising to the title, as they flew into a five shot lead.

However, they couldn't hold on, as the experienced team of the 4 Aces overtook them and stayed ahead. In the end, they secured a two shot victory over the Crushers team of Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey and Lahiri, with the Majesticks and Iron Heads sharing third.