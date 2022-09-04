Dustin Johnson Claims Maiden LIV Golf Title With Dramatic Playoff Win
In arguably the most exciting LIV Golf event so far, it was Dustin Johnson who claimed his first title
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The fourth LIV Golf Invitational event came from Boston and, arguably, it provided the most drama, as both the team and individual portion parts of the tournament gave an enthralling finish.
Following a final nine holes where a number of players could have secured the title, fans were treated to a three man playoff which was eventually won by American, Dustin Johnson, who holed a lengthy, and slightly lucky, eagle putt to claim the $4 million first prize, as well as a share of the $3 million team prize with the 4 Aces.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolfinv) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Beginning the final day, it was Talor Gooch who took a one shot lead into the final round, as the likes of debutant, Joaquin Niemann, looked to chase him down. However, after five holes, the duo found themselves in a share of the lead as they battled it out for their maiden LIV Golf victories.
A few holes later, and with nine holes remaining, it was Niemann who took the advantage, as he held a slim margin to the 4 Aces pairing of Gooch and Johnson. In a congested leaderboard though, we saw a number of changes over the final nine holes as, with five to play, it was two-time Major winner, Johnson, who took the lead as he looked for his first LIV Golf title.
Fans in Boston were being treated to some exciting golf and, when Lee Westwood of the Majesticks made a 10th birdie of the day, he suddenly found himself in a share of first with his final hole to go (the 3rd hole in regulation).
Thanks to the shotgun start of LIV Golf, the finish was becoming somewhat hectic for those in contention, with Johnson, Gooch and Niemann playing the 18th, Cameron Smith playing the 2nd, Westwood playing the 3rd and Anirban Lahiri, who shot a six-under-par of 64, in the clubhouse at 15-under-par.
Despite the separation, no one could capitalise as, for the first time in LIV history, we headed to a playoff, with Johnson, Lahiri and Niemann going up the 18th hole for a shot at the jackpot.
After the first two shots, it was Johnson who held the advantage as he found the green in two on the par 5. As he waited to take his eagle putt, his nearest rival soon became Lahiri, especially when he chipped up to near gimme range for birdie.
As Niemann failed to convert his birdie chance, it left Johnson with a lengthy putt for the win and, after striking his putt, he was extremely fortunate to hit the back of the hole as it popped up and in for an eagle and his first LIV Golf title. Had the ball not hit the hole, he would have been facing a 10-footer coming back to tie Lahiri.
In the team event, the 4 Aces continued their domination, as they secured a third consecutive tournament in a row, with the quartet of Johnson, Gooch, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed claiming $750,000 each for their efforts.
Earlier in the round, it seemed that the Iron Heads team of Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai and Sihawn Kim were cruising to the title, as they flew into a five shot lead.
However, they couldn't hold on, as the experienced team of the 4 Aces overtook them and stayed ahead. In the end, they secured a two shot victory over the Crushers team of Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey and Lahiri, with the Majesticks and Iron Heads sharing third.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Which Celebrities Are Playing The BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am?
A host of famous faces will be playing at Wentworth – here are some of the biggest names to look out for
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'Please Don’t Speak On Behalf Of All The Membership' - DP World Tour Pro Calls Out McGinley
In response to a newspaper article by Paul McGinley, Gonzalo Fernández-Castano seemed to disagree with the former Ryder Cup captain about LIV golfers in DP World Tour events
By Matt Cradock • Published