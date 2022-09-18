Cameron Smith Secures Maiden LIV Golf Title

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Featuring in his second LIV Golf event, Cameron Smith picked up his first title, as the Australian led from start to finish in Chicago to scoop the $4 million first prize.

Although positions were changing left, right and centre, it was the current Open champion who stayed top of the leaderboard, as a number of crucial putts, just like we saw at St Andrews and the 150th Open Championship, gave him a three shot win.

Beginning the day, Smith held a two-shot advantage over the last LIV winner, Dustin Johnson. However through six holes that lead was down to one, as Johnson moved nearer to the Punch GC captain.

Only a few holes later though, Smith found himself three shots clear with the final nine to play and, thanks to some steady golf, it remained that way for the majority of the day.

Smash GC player, Peter Uihlein, did cut the deficit to two shots and, if he had holed a makeable putt on the 16th, he would have been within one. But it was Smith's experience that shone through, as two classy shots at his 17th set up a birdie which put him three shots clear going down the last.

Uihlein finished a tie for second and pocketed the largest paycheck of his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a par at the 18th, the title was Smith's, as the Aussie picked up a first LIV trophy. However, away from the individual title, it was the team event that was heating up, with the 4 Aces GC looking for a fourth consecutive victory.

Smash GC, Hy Flyers GC and Punch GC had run them close but, thanks to a birdie at the last from team captain, Johnson, it was the 4 Aces who picked up the fourth title and $750,000 each.